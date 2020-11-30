Nintendo Switch games made up 38 per cent of Black Friday week sales

Nintendo Switch games made up 38 per cent of the physical games sales experienced across Black Friday week.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, at No.3 in the charts, Animal Crossing: New Horizons proved to be the biggest seller with 58 per cent week-on-week increase in sales.

Meanwhile, with a week-over-week rise of 62 per cent, Mario Kart Deluxe was the fourth best-seller in the UK during Black Friday week.

Furthermore, with a week-on-week increase of 26 per cent and 54 per cent, Minecraft and Super Mario 3D All-Stars, respectively, also aided in the impressive Switch sales.

Switch it up

The Nintendo Switch has always been popular, and it boasts many great performing exclusives. This year alone, New Horizons and Super Mario 3D All-Stars burst onto the scene.

Furthermore, the life simulation game just hit six million physical sales in Japan, becoming the fastest-ever title to do so.

Meanwhile, the trilogy of Mario games – Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy – shot straight to the top of the charts upon release.