Dr. Mario World prescribes two million downloads in 72 hours

By , Staff Writer

Dr. Mario World has been downloaded over two million times in less than 72 hours of launching, according to Sensor Tower data.

On release, the puzzle game went on to top the iOS download charts in the US quicker than Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

In comparison to Nintendo’s other four mobile games, Dr. Mario’s performance during its first three days came in at about half the amount of installs that Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes achieved, with 4.3 million and 4.9 million respectively.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp bettered all three titles by garnering six million happy campers during the same period.

Lowest grossing

The fifth mobile game from Nintendo launched officially on July 9th, 2019, bringing in an estimated $100,000 from player spending.

So far Dr. Mario World is by far the lowest grossing of Nintendo’s mobile releases to date, with Fire Emblem Heroes taking $11.6 million in the same markets and over the same period.

Action RPG Dragalia Lost managed to bring in $250,000, even though the game was only launched in five markets.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

