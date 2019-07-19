Dr. Mario World encapsulates five million downloads in first week

Nintendo’s Dr. Mario World has surpassed five million downloads in its first seven days of launch, according to Sensor Tower.

The puzzle title had already been downloaded over two million times in its first 72 hours of release but has now gone on to more than double that figure in its first week.

Compared to Nintendo’s other five mobile titles, Dr. Mario ranks at fourth for first-week downloads, beating out Dragalia Lost which generated 860,000 installs. It’s worth noting however that game was only available in five markets on arrival.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp continues to top the list with 14.8 million downloads, while Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes followed at 8.5 million and 8.4 million installs respectively.

Mushroom Kingdom blitz

Revenue wise the title generated $500,000 in revenue, meaning it was outpaced by all other Nintendo releases on mobile

Putting it next to other puzzle games on the market however shows the game in a better light. King’s Candy Crush Friends Saga brought in $170,000 and Peak Games’ Toon Blast made $90,000 in their launch weeks.