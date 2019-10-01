Pokemon Masters generates $33 million from first month

Pokemon Masters has generated $33.3 million in revenue from its first month, according to Sensor Tower.

This makes the DeNA title the second highest-grossing mobile launch in the Pokemon franchise.

Obviously Pokemon Go holds onto first position, generating $302 million during the same amount of time and only across a subset of five smaller markets.

Pokemon Masters did, however, outperform Pokemon Quest, Pokemon Duel, Magikarp Jump and Pokemon Rumble Rush.

Spending seems to have dropped when compared to the first week though, as Pokemon Masters brought in $26 million from its first seven days alone.

Japan led spending

Japan led the way in terms of spending at 58 per cent or approximately $19.3 million of the total spending.

The US followed at 19 per cent or $6.3 million, before Hong Kong, Taiwan and France rounded out the top five with $2 million, $1 million and $920,000 respectively.

Across the App Store and Google Play, the game was downloaded 12 million times, with an average revenue per download of $2.80.

DeNA’s other title Mario Kart Tour also got off to a strong start, accumulating 20 million downloads in its first 24 hours.