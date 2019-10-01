News

Pokemon Masters generates $33 million from first month

Pokemon Masters generates $33 million from first month
By , Staff Writer

Pokemon Masters has generated $33.3 million in revenue from its first month, according to Sensor Tower.

This makes the DeNA title the second highest-grossing mobile launch in the Pokemon franchise.

Obviously Pokemon Go holds onto first position, generating $302 million during the same amount of time and only across a subset of five smaller markets.

Pokemon Masters did, however, outperform Pokemon Quest, Pokemon Duel, Magikarp Jump and Pokemon Rumble Rush.

Spending seems to have dropped when compared to the first week though, as Pokemon Masters brought in $26 million from its first seven days alone.

Japan led spending

Japan led the way in terms of spending at 58 per cent or approximately $19.3 million of the total spending.

The US followed at 19 per cent or $6.3 million, before Hong Kong, Taiwan and France rounded out the top five with $2 million, $1 million and $920,000 respectively.

Across the App Store and Google Play, the game was downloaded 12 million times, with an average revenue per download of $2.80.

DeNA’s other title Mario Kart Tour also got off to a strong start, accumulating 20 million downloads in its first 24 hours.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Sep 9th, 2019

Pokemon Masters raked in $26 million from first week

1 News Sep 11th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Pokemon Masters tops US free App Store rank

News Sep 3rd, 2019

Pokemon Masters champions 10 million downloads in four days

News Sep 5th, 2018

Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Heroes brings in over $417m in revenue

News Aug 2nd, 2018

Fire Emblem Heroes fires up $400m in worldwide revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies