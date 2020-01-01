PocketGamer.biz's 21 most anticipated mobile games of 2020

It's hard - some would say impossible - to be a games journalist if you don't like games. And while it's true that we don't share our opinions on the latest and greatest titles too often, it's not because we're not thinking about them.

Indeed, when we add a new game to our Soft Launch list, or even if a developer simply teases an announcement, you can be sure that we're chatting about it in our virtual office, wondering what this new title might hold for the future.

So with a new year looming, it's a perfect time to stop looking back on what has been, and start looking forward to what games are on the horizon.

There's plenty to choose from, but we decided to keep the list as short as we possibly could so as not to overwhelm ourselves with excitement. There's still plenty in here - 21 games, in fact, which should be more than enough for an entire year of gaming.

If you're wondering what to get excited about in the new year, or you're simply curious as to what's got us so hyped, then read on. And let's hope at least some of these actually come out in the next 12 months...