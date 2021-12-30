List

PocketGamer.biz's 22 most anticipated mobile games of 2022

A peak into the crystal ball

By
When we aren't writing about games it would be a fair to say that we spend the majority of our free time playing them. As mobile games are becoming increasingly capable, larger developers are starting to circle in on the market, and the past two years have highlighted this greatly.

Some of the games featured have been on our radar for a while now as many studios suffered setbacks due to COVID-19 but with the world starting to adapt to these changes we are hopeful that all of the games on our list will be released in 2022.

We have selected 22 games that we are looking forward to the most in 2022, from first-person shooters to open-world survival adventures and everything in between.

 


  • 1 Star Wars: Hunters

    Star Wars: Hunters logo

    Coming to both mobile devices and Nintendo Switch, Star Wars: Hunters is an upcoming team-based competitive combat arena from Zynga. Hunters is being co-developed by Zynga subsidiaries NaturalMotion and Boss Alien.

    First revealed at a Nintendo Direct in February 2021, Hunters will be Zynga’s console debut and was originally due to be launched in Q4 2021. Zynga first acquired the rights to develop a Star Wars game in 2018, but the game has been pushed back to allow more time for development.

    Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Hunters features a diverse range of new characters, including bounty hunters, stormtroopers, droidekas, and lightsaber-wielding warriors.


    Gameplay Trailer | Star Wars: Hunters on Disney Video


  • 2 Plants vs. Zombies 3

    Plants vs. Zombies 3 logo

    It has been over a decade since the Plants vs Zombies tower defence franchise first launched.

    Following the success of the first game on mobile, PopCap launched Plants vs Zombies 2 exclusively on iOS and Android devices in 2013. Since then, there have been several console and mobile reimaginings of the series, including the only other mobile release, the card collecting Plants vs Zombies Heroes.

    There has been a lot of speculation over whether Plants vs Zombies 3 will ever see the light of day, but PopCap confirmed earlier this year that the game had entered another soft launch stage.

    PopCap has stated that the team’s vision for Plants vs Zombies 3 is to capture the classic experience of the first two games and bring it to a modern mobile audience.

    A trailer for when the game first entered soft launch in 2020 can be viewed below (it has since undergone extensive changes).


  • 3 Apex Legends Mobile

    Apex Legends Mobile logo

    Apex Legends is one of the only leading battle royale titles to not yet be available on mobile in some form.

    The news of a mobile version first arose in Q4 2019, following a call to discuss EA’s financial results, in which it told investors that it was in "advanced negotiations" to bring the title to smartphones in China.

    Similar to its console counterpart, Apex Legends Mobile will remain free-to-play with in-app purchases, such as cosmetic items.

    Throughout 2021 developer Respawn Entertainment has been conducting regional closed beta tests on Google Play, with the game expected to launch sometime next year.


  • 4 Just Cause Mobile

    Just Cause Mobile logo

    The Just Cause series is known for its expansive open-worlds which previously weren’t as readily available to mobile devices.

    Developed by a new team led by Square Enix, Just Cause Mobile will feature a campaign, co-op missions for up to four players, and a 30 player competitive online mode. For the first time players will create their own character in an all new story and location.

    Square Enix has stated that Just Cause Mobile has been developed to provide a multiplayer experience to the franchise, unlike the single-player games in the series.

    Just Cause Mobile will be launched free-to-play on iOS and Android some time in 2022.


  • 5 Clash Quest

    Clash Quest logo

    In April 2021, Supercell revealed not one, not two, but three new entries to its Clash of Clans series. Giving insight into games that are still in early development was a first for Supercell and may represent a new direction in its marketing strategy.

    The first game revealed, Clash Quest, is a turn-based battle game featuring old and new Clash of Clans faces and classic Clash defences.

    The biggest new feature to Clash Quest is the addition of Boss Fights, where players use all their might to defeat an overpowering foe. Supercell has revealed that some of the Bosses include the Goblin King, Papa Dragon, Lava Golem, with more on the way.

    Additionally, Clash Quest is the first game in the franchise to feature items which if used efficiently can turn the tides of battle.

    Clash Quest entered a soft launch stage in Scandinavia the next day following the announcement of the three upcoming titles.


  • 6 Clash Mini

    Clash Mini logo

    The second game announced was strategy-based board game Clash Mini, featuring miniature versions of well-known Clash characters.

    Clash Mini is fast-paced, with games lasting less than five minutes each, so players must be fast to anticipate their opponents moves and arrange their army to fight back. Players have the choice of going head-to-head against one, or rumble mode, which pits you against seven other players.

    Supercell has stated that although Clash Mini is easy to learn it will be hard to master due to the countless possibilities.

    Clash Mini entered soft launch in the Nordic countries and the Philippines in November 2021, so it;s fair to assume that we will see much more of the game in 2022.


  • 7 Clash Heroes

    Clash Heroes logo

    The final of the three games to be revealed, Clash Heroes, is still in its early stages, but a closed pre-alpha test with a few hundred players has given the developers feedback to continue its development.

    Supercell has stated that the next step will be a public apha test, however, an exact timeframe has not yet been determined.

    Clash Heroes is the only game of the three revealed to yet enter soft launch, so a 2022 release may be slightly optimistic, but we’re still hoping.

    More about the current status of Clash Heroes, as well as Mini and Quest, can be seen below.


  • 8 Lineage W

    Lineage W logo

    Lineage W is an upcoming MMORPG and the latest entry to NCSoft’s Lineage series. Unlike the current titles available on mobile, Lineage M and the recently released Lineage 2M, Lineage W is an entirely new game.

    Lineage W will be the first game in the series that allows players to come together and compete against other factions worldwide, as opposed to regional online gameplay.

    The Lineage series has a history of performing well on mobile. Lineage M is one of the highest-grossing mobile games of all time, grossing over $3.5 billion in player spending since its launch in 2017.

    Lineage W is currently only available in select countries in East Asia on iOS, Android, and PC. The game is expected to be released worldwide on mobile devices sometime during 2022. Lineage W will also be available on Nintendo Switch and Playstation 5 and will support cross-platform play.


  • 9 Mighty Doom

    Mighty Doom logo

    Mighty Doom is an upcoming run and gunner that sees a mini Doom Slayer fighting waves of demons across miniaturised versions of classic Doom locations.

    In development by Alpha Dog Games, Mighty Doom will include fan favourite weapons such as the rocket launcher and plasma rifle, and will include a loot system to level up, upgrade and craft gear.

    Developed with mobile in mind, Mighty Doom is played from a bird’s eye perspective and will hopefully be launched on iOS and Android in 2022.


  • 10 XCOM Legends

    XCOM Legends logo

    Currently in soft launch, XCOM Legends is an upcoming turn-based RPG developed by Iridium Starfish.

    XCOM Legends is set 20 years following the alien's (known as Advent) successful invasion and overpowering of Earth. Players can choose to play through the campaign or battle out against others in the game's PvP mode.

    As you progress you can unlock game modes, new daily challenges, and discover unique hero-specific War Stories.

    XCOM Legends has been in soft launch in Malaysia and the Philippines since July 2021 and a worldwide release is on the concievable horizon.


  • 11 Undawn

    Undawn logo

    Developed by Lightspeed and Quantum Studios, Undawn is an upcoming open-world survival game for iOS and Android.

    With a focus on ultra-realism as players explore the open-world they must monitor their health as they with real-time indicators, all whilst trying to rebuild the ruined civilisation.

    Players will have an array of weapons and vehicles to choose from as they attempt to survive against the different factions that exist across the map.

    Undawn shows great potential for an open-world mobile game and with not much else known about release dates, we will hopefully see the game playable in some form in 2022.


  • 12 eFootball

    eFootball logo

    Konami’s eFootball was previously scheduled to release on November 11th, 2021, but whilst the PC and console versions have launched, the mobile release has been postponed to next spring.

    More time has reportedly been needed to deliver a product worthy of expectations, and the announcement of which players in the previous entry eFootball PES 2021 who will not feature in eFootball is being withheld for now.

    There will be nine clubs to choose from and exhibition matches with the initial launch. Multiple modes will be available in the future as DLC.

    Previously Pro Evolution Soccer, eFootball has seen the franchise move to free-to-play and digital only. eFootball 2022 has cross-play features, but when it does launch on mobile, mobile players will need a controller in order to play with cross-platform friends.


  • 13 Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

    Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis logo

    The Final Fantasy series is scheduled for its next mobile game at some stage in 2022 in the form of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, a single-player spinoff and a mobile reimagination of Final Fantasy VII and all associated canonical titles.

    Players will have the ability to move freely between titles in the timeline, like previous titles, Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII.

    Whilst the game is being published by Square Enix, it is being developed by Applibot, whose previous work ranges from Seven’s Code to NieR Re[in]carnation.

    As an alternate RPG remake, Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will have new content added to existing plots from Final Fantasy VII. Ever Crisis was revealed at the same time as the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake earlier this year, and until now has maintained its ambiguous 2022 release window.


  • 14 DC Heroes & Villains

    DC Heroes & Villains logo

    The DC universe is well-known both inside and outside of gaming circles for Batman, Superman, and many more.

    In the upcoming puzzle RPG game DC Heroes & Villains, all superpowers have been stripped away. It is the player’s mission to restore powers to the various heroes and build a team from across the universe.

    The game is being developed by Jam City subsidiary Ludia and has been licensed by Warner Bros. Ludia’s previous games include Jurassic Park: Builder, Jurassic World Alive and Dragons: Rise of Berk.

    At launch there are said to be more than 35 DC characters in DC Heroes & Villains, and players can pre-register to earn exclusive rewards when the game does eventually release. The first character showcased in the game’s teaser is fan-favourite Harley Quinn.


  • 15 Tomb Raider Reloaded

    Tomb Raider Reloaded logo

    The latest game in the Tomb Raider franchise, Tomb Raider Reloaded, should be launching sometime in 2022.

    A roguelike developed by Emerald City Games along with recently-opened studio Square Enix London, this title is free-to-play with in-app purchases and saw a soft launch on the Google Play Store in select areas back in the spring.

    The game was originally anticipated to launch fully in 2021, but has been delayed until next year.

    One noteworthy standout with this latest entry in the series is its visual style, choosing a cartoonish look rather than the gritty imagery series fans are familiar with. There is also the promise of an orchestral soundtrack, something not often seen in the mobile games space.


  • 16 Pokémon Sleep

    Pokémon Sleep logo

    Pokémon Sleep was first announced in May 2019, and sleep it has!

    Since its announcement there has been no further news on this Pokémon spin-off title, but the initial reveal showed the premise for a game that would encourage sleep for game-related benefits (as well as real-world health benefits).

    Pokémon Sleep was said to be in development by Select Button with the assistance of Pokémon Go developer Niantic, another title that encourages good health through walking.

    Perhaps in 2022 we will hear more about this mobile title, and an optimist may even hope for it to be released.


  • 17 Battlefield Mobile

    Battlefield Mobile logo

    The Battlefield franchise is expected to launch on mobile sometime in 2022 with Battlefield Mobile. The game will feature FPS combat in both new and returning maps and modes.

    There will be weapons, gadgets, tanks and ATVs to take charge of with the promise of ‘explosive spectacles’ the series is known for.

    Being developed by Industrial Toys and EA-owned Dice, this title is a standalone, separate from PC and console releases and developed specifically for mobile. It won’t feature cross-play, therefore.

    Battlefield Mobile will be a free-to-play game featuring battle passes and cosmetics. Play tests started in Autumn 2021 exclusively on Android, with player data wiped at the end of the tests.

    Gameplay of the upcoming title can be seen below.


  • 18 Sumire

    Sumire logo

    Launching on PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch earlier in 2021, Sumire is now set to release on iOS sometime in 2022. It was developed by Tokyo-based indie studio GameTomo, the studio behind Ballistic Craft and Project Nimbus.

    The original development for Switch and PC took about two years before finally launching in May 2021.

    Sumire sets its focus upon narrative, art and emotions, with gameplay involving controlling the titular character Sumire as she travels through a Japanese village. Players have one day to complete a series of tasks on an ever changing path, with the aim of achieving the perfect day for Sumire before night falls.


  • 19 WipEout Rush

    WipEout Rush logo

    Based on Studio Liverpool’s Wipeout series, and in tandem with card collection and merge gameplay, wipEout Rush is flying onto the App Store and Google Play Store in 2022.

    The gameplay will include antigravity races, challenges, and single-player championships. Stylised like a comic, many tried and tested mechanics like spending winnings to upgrade the stats of your ship will feature, as will improving credits-per-second.

    The game is being developed by Amuzo Games, the team behind Card Blast, On Nom: Merge and more. It is based on the franchise that has seen previous success on the PlayStation.


  • 20 Diablo Immortal

    Diablo Immortal logo

    Fans of the Diablo series have been anticipating the launch of mobile title Diablo Immortal since its announcement in 2018.

    Whilst there is no confirmed release date as of yet, Blizzard did recently state that the game will launch in the first half of 2022 on iOS and Android.

    It will be a free-to-play game requiring a constant internet connection, and its tone is said to most closely align to that of Diablo II; the arcade-like gameplay is closer to Diablo III. The game will also feature a main quest set between the stories of the aforementioned games.

    Players will choose between one of six class, either the Barbarian, Wizard, Monk, Necromancer, Demon Hunter, or Crusader class for their character (each with unlockable skills) and either team up in co-op or battle it out in the PVP mode.


  • 21 Honkai Star Rail

    Honkai Star Rail logo

    While a release date has yet to be announced, there are predictions that Genshin Impact developer Mihoyo's next title, Honkai Star Rail, will launch in 2022.

    Announced on October 8th 2021, Honkai Star Rail promises players a "cosmic adventure adventure across the stars". A recent closed beta test revealed the return of certain characters from the Honkia franchise, at least in name and appearance, but many have new backstories since Honkai Impact 3rd.

    Also shown in the beta were Honkai Star Rail’s turn-based combat system and teams comprising of four characters.

    Due to the success of Genshin Impact and the wave of new players that have entered Mihoyo's user base, hopes are high for the upcoming release.


  • 22 Valorant Mobile

    League of Legends developer Riot Games first revealed that Valorant will be coming to mobile in June 2021 to celebrate the game's one year anniversary; it is expected to be the first step in expanding the game's universe.

    Not much is known about Valorant Mobile, but it is likely to share many similarities with the current edition. If so, it is likely to be a five versus five character-based first-person shooter similar in gameplay to Blizzard's Overwatch.

    Riot Games had a strong 2021 with the release of League of Legends: Wild Rift, solidifying its capable presence within the mobile games space. If the studio follows its approach with Wild Rift, Valorant Mobile may recieve a staggered release spanning 2022 and going into 2023. We're hoping we can get our hands on it sooner than later.


