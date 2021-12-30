PocketGamer.biz's 22 most anticipated mobile games of 2022

When we aren't writing about games it would be a fair to say that we spend the majority of our free time playing them. As mobile games are becoming increasingly capable, larger developers are starting to circle in on the market, and the past two years have highlighted this greatly.

Some of the games featured have been on our radar for a while now as many studios suffered setbacks due to COVID-19 but with the world starting to adapt to these changes we are hopeful that all of the games on our list will be released in 2022.

We have selected 22 games that we are looking forward to the most in 2022, from first-person shooters to open-world survival adventures and everything in between.