PocketGamer.biz’s top five biggest news stories of 2021

With 2021 coming to a close, PocketGamer.biz is reflecting on the year's news stories that have drawn the most eyes.

In a year full of metaverse discussions, the battle of Apple vs Epic, and the continued impacts of the global pandemic, there has been no shortage of game-related news to bring attention to.

Notably, our five most-viewed news articles this year did not follow a particular theme or revolve around the year's most prominent talking points, but rather each aligned to its own title or company.

However, you can find PG.biz's thoughts on the biggest events of 2021 including IDFA, Epic vs. Apple, and a year of mergers and acquisitions, in our mobile gaming trends of 2021 article.

Now, without further ado, in this list we will be taking a look back at our five biggest news articles in the year 2021.