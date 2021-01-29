News

Supercell potentially set to overhaul Clash Royale as studio seeks new game lead

By , Editor

Supercell is on the hunt for a new game lead for popular RTS title, Clash Royale.

The role is listed on Supercell's website, which states that the company is seeking a "strategic, long-term visionary" to steer and guide the IP.

Back in September last year, Supercell game designer Seth Allison shifted from his role on the Clash Royale team over to Clash of Clans, leaving a gap in the development. Allison confirmed the move in a Twitter post following speculation of a new game lead inside the Clash Royale subreddit. He also confirmed that CR made a new hire in the design department.

A new lead could spark a fresh direction for Clash Royale. Since 2017, in-game player spending has been on a steady decline despite high revenue figures.

Billion dollar buddies

Some of Supercell's other titles are flourishing too -  freemium shooter Brawl Stars just surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue. The title joins Clash Royale on a short list of mobile titles to hit the milestone.

Some titles, however, are not doing so well, like the recently-cancelled match-three puzzler Hay Day Pop. Supercell confirmed the cancellation in a blog post that said the game did "not meet the standards" that the company holds for itself.

Brawl Stars also successfully launched in China last summer, in partnership with publisher Yoozoo. 


