Supercell cancels new casual match-three puzzler Hay Day Pop

By , Features Editor

Supercell has cancelled the development of its previously soft-launched match-three puzzler Hay Day Pop.

The studio confirmed the decision in a blog post, where the team cited that the game did "not meet the standards" that the company holds for itself, and therefore will not be continuing.

Hay Day Pop was soft-launched in Australia, Finland, New Zealand, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, France, India, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada. So far, the game has generated 360,000 downloads and accumulated $990,000 in revenue (via Sensor Tower).

A final update has been launched as a gesture to all fans that have played so far, before the servers close on February 1st, 2021.

Breaking away from its traditional hardcore fare, Hay Day Pop was a casual title that would see players tapping connected cubes to score points and clear boards, among other objectives. There was also a base-building aspect, as players expanded their farms with new animals and buildings.

"High standards"

"As many of you know, we here at Supercell set high standards for our games, and our goal is to ensure that each game we release will be played for years and remembered forever," wrote Supercell in a blog post."

"With the community's help, we made some great changes to the game that made it more fun with every update that we released. We believe our players deserve to play the very best games. Sadly, despite all of our efforts, we feel that Hay Day Pop does not meet the standards we have set for ourselves and our players."

Any in-app purchases made in Hay Day Pop can be transferred to other Supercell titles by contacting the company via the in-game settings or through the official Hay Day Pop website.

Supercell recently backed new Finnish mobile games studio 2UP Games with a $2.8 million investment.

There are still many more games in soft launch, including Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, Angry Birds Legends and The Witcher: Monster Slayer.


Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

