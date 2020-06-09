News

Supercell's Brawl Stars officially launches in China

Supercell's Brawl Stars officially launches in China
By , Staff Writer

Supercell's multiplayer mobile shooter Brawl Stars has officially launched in China.

As announced on LinkedIn by Chinese publisher Yoozoo, the game has finally landed in the country after a June release date was confirmed in April. The game was first given the green light by the Chinese game regulator SAPP in March.

"We estimate the game has made $646.8 million globally to date, with South Korea the top-grossing country, generating $119.5 million," mobile market intelligence firm Sensor Tower told PocketGamer.biz.

"China could potentially be a huge market for the game."

Pre-registrations for the Chinese version of Brawl Stars began in March 2019, a whole year before Supercell was given the go-ahead to bring it to China.

Shooting for success

Earlier this year, it was discovered that Supercell's freemium mobile title had seen a 35 per cent increase in downloads, no doubt the ongoing coronavirus outbreak contributed heavily to the rise in installs.

By June 2019, Brawl Stars had been downloaded 100 million times, just six months after its December 2018 launch. Furthermore, the game generated $150 million in revenue within the first three months of release.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 28th, 2019

Pre-registrations open for Supercell’s Brawl Stars in China

News Apr 20th, 2020

Supercell's Brawl Stars arrives in China this June

News Mar 12th, 2020

China approves 27 games including Brawl Stars, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Charticle Apr 2nd, 2019

Is Brawl Stars set to knock it out the park in China as Supercell’s latest billion-dollar success?

The Charticle Dec 13th, 2018

Is Supercell's Brawl Stars set to rise in the East rather than the West?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies