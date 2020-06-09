Supercell's Brawl Stars officially launches in China

Supercell's multiplayer mobile shooter Brawl Stars has officially launched in China.

As announced on LinkedIn by Chinese publisher Yoozoo, the game has finally landed in the country after a June release date was confirmed in April. The game was first given the green light by the Chinese game regulator SAPP in March.

"We estimate the game has made $646.8 million globally to date, with South Korea the top-grossing country, generating $119.5 million," mobile market intelligence firm Sensor Tower told PocketGamer.biz.

"China could potentially be a huge market for the game."

Pre-registrations for the Chinese version of Brawl Stars began in March 2019, a whole year before Supercell was given the go-ahead to bring it to China.

Shooting for success

Earlier this year, it was discovered that Supercell's freemium mobile title had seen a 35 per cent increase in downloads, no doubt the ongoing coronavirus outbreak contributed heavily to the rise in installs.

By June 2019, Brawl Stars had been downloaded 100 million times, just six months after its December 2018 launch. Furthermore, the game generated $150 million in revenue within the first three months of release.