Brawl Stars strikes 100 million downloads worldwide in six months

Supercell’s Brawl Stars has reached 100 million downloads globally after launching in December 2018, according to Sensor Tower.
It’s estimated that the team-based shooter has generated $275 million from player spend alone, up from $230m lifetime sales a month ago.
Supercell’s previous release, Clash Royale, had accumulated $431 million at the six-month mark, meaning Brawl Stars has made 64 per cent of what the title achieved in the same time.
Brawl Stars is available to download globally, with pre-registration in China opening in March.
South Korea largest market
South Korea was the largest market for Brawl Stars, with an estimated $61 million, or 22 per cent, contributed to the overall revenue. Evidence that the title was doing well in the country became clear at the start of May when it was revealed that $50 million had been accumulated from player spending.
The US followed in second with $52 million, which represented 19 per cent of the total, while Japan claimed third to round out the top three at $25 million or nine per cent.
