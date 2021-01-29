Brawl Stars shoots past $1 billion in lifetime revenue

Supercell's Brawl Stars has become its latest game to cross $1 billion in lifetime revenue, according to Sensor Tower.

The multiplayer mobile shooter was the second-most lucrative title for Supercell last year, as it grossed $526 million. Moreover, with a 27.5 per cent year-on-year increase, Brawl Stars was the company's fastest growing game.

However, in terms of earnings, it came in behind Clash of Clans, which generated $681 million in 2020.

Brawl Stars' success can in part be attributed to its successful launch in China, where it generated $17.5 million within its first week. Furthemore, the Chinese release aided in June 2020 being the title's top-earning month with $89.4 million.

Furthermore, last June, Brawl Stars had a revenue increase of 90 per cent month-over-month, with $47 million, or rather 52.6 per cent of the total coming from China.

Party in the US

The US has proven to be the most lucrative country for Brawl Stars, having generated $143.5 million, or rather 14.2 per cent of total earnings.

Meanwhile, South Korea came in at No.2 with 13.7 per cent of the total as it grossed $138.5 million. China rounded off the top three countries. It was responsible for 10 per cent Brawl Star earnings with $100 million.

When it comes to storefronts, the App Store has the lion's share of revenue with $521.6 million, or rather 52 per cent of the total. Meanwhile, Google Play has generated the remaining 48 per cent with $490.6 million.

So far, Brawl Stars has accumulated around 265 million downloads, of which the majority come from Russia with 30 million installs. Furthermore, Brazil and Turkey sit at No.2 and No.3 with 24.3 million and 19 million downloads, respectively.