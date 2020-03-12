China approves 27 games including Brawl Stars, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Chinese game regulator State Administration of Press and Publication (SAPP) has sanctioned 27 new games in its first batch of approvals for 2020.

As translated by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad (via Twitter), the organisation has given the go-ahead for 16 mobile games, six PC games and five console games.

Most notably, Supercell's Brawl Stars headlines the selection and will be looking to build off the 100 million downloads and $275 million from player spending generated globally from its first six months.

Odyssey, ya see

Nintendo has seen two more game approvals for official release on its Switch system, with 3D platformer Super Mario Odyssey and racing title Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The Chinese version of the Nintendo Switch launched in December last year via Tencent and was bundled with New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, the only game approved in the country.

The full list of approvals can be found here.

In November. 16 international mobile games, including NetEase's World of Warships Blitz and Meteor Butterfly Sword, were approved by the Chinese game regulator.

Amidst China's big game freeze, we spoke to industry experts on how the situation has made local developers more internationally minded.