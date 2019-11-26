News

16 international mobile games including World of Warships Blitz approved for China

By , Staff Writer

Chinese game regulator State Administration of Press and Publication (SAPP) has approved 18 new games in its latest batch

As reported by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmed (via Twitter), the Chinese organisation held its latest batch of approvals for the month, with 16 of the overall number being accepted for mobile.

Games that are now set to release in the country include NetEase’s World of Warships Blitz and Meteor Butterfly Sword, alongside Tencent’s Dengeki Bunko: Crossing Void and Naruto - Next Generations.

No console releases were confirmed in the latest batch.

One Switch title

Thousands of titles are submitting to China with the organisation previously freezing its submission process as it cleared its backlog.

Submissions re-opened in April this year with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe remaining the only Nintendo Switch title to get the go-ahead so far.

Earlier this month, the Chinese games regulator issued a new set of restrictions surrounding the amount of playtime and expenditure of minors.


