News

China approves League of Legends: Wild Rift, Super Mario Party, Diablo Immortal and 30 other games

China approves League of Legends: Wild Rift, Super Mario Party, Diablo Immortal and 30 other games
By , Features Editor

China's game regulator State Administration of Press and Publication (SAPP) has approved 33 new games for launch in the country today.

As spotted by Niko partners senior analyst Danial Ahmad (via Twitter), the body approved a host of new games including League of Legends: Wild Rift, the upcoming mobile adaption of the popular MOBA from Riot Games.

The game is currently running a regional open-beta, with a release expected later this year. Riot owners Tencent will be looking to capitalise off of its success with Honor of Kings, not only in China but in Western territories too.

Another big game on the list is the controversial Diablo Immortal from Blizzard Entertainment. The first mobile game in the Diablo franchise was originally announced way back at Blizzcon in 2018, though has yet to be given a release date. The approval for release in China adds to rumours that the free-to-play action RPG will launch in 2021.

Party time

Pokémon Quest and Super Mario Party were both given the go-ahead as well, giving the Nintendo Switch another couple of games to add to its line-up.

The Switch originally only launched with only New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in December 2019, before Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe were subsequently approved in March 2020.

This is also the first Pokémon game made available on mobile in the country. It was noted by Ahmad that Pokémon GO was never "approached", which considering China's laws on privacy and the map tracking utilised in-game, likely meaning it will never be permitted.

Further notable game approvals included Rayman Legend, EVE Echoes, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Game Dev Tycoon and Ylands.

The Chinese games regulator previously approved a total of 1,411 games throughout the entirety of 2020, so for any title that is able to make the cut, can prove quite lucrative.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News May 23rd, 2019

Tencent and Riot Games working on mobile version of League of Legends

News Mar 12th, 2020

China approves 27 games including Brawl Stars, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

News Nov 26th, 2019

16 international mobile games including World of Warships Blitz approved for China

News Apr 2nd, 2019

China’s games regulator approves nearly 100 new games including Game of Thrones and Angry Birds

News Sep 21st, 2020

Report: US government is investigating Tencent's games investments

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies