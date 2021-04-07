Konami's eFootball PES 2021 Mobile scores 400 million downloads

Konami's eFootball PES 2021 Mobile has surpassed 400 million downloads.

The mobile football game racked up the installs across both iOS and Android devices.

To celebrate the milestone, eFootball ambassador and Barcelona FC captain Lionel Messi will release a new interview today.

Moreover, fans will want to pay close attention to the interview as it will form the basis of an upcoming social quiz campaign.

However, to give players a helping hand, quiz clues will be released later today. Should more than 40k people take part, they will be rewarded with an iconic moment featuring Messi.

Back of the net

Last year, PES 2020 crossed 300 million downloads on mobile, shortly before Konami confirmed that it would not renew its licenses with AC Milan and Inter Milan.