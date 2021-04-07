News

Konami's eFootball PES 2021 Mobile scores 400 million downloads

It has celebrated with a Lionely Messi interview

Konami's eFootball PES 2021 Mobile scores 400 million downloads
By , Staff Writer

Konami's eFootball PES 2021 Mobile has surpassed 400 million downloads.

The mobile football game racked up the installs across both iOS and Android devices.

To celebrate the milestone, eFootball ambassador and Barcelona FC captain Lionel Messi will release a new interview today.

Moreover, fans will want to pay close attention to the interview as it will form the basis of an upcoming social quiz campaign.

However, to give players a helping hand, quiz clues will be released later today. Should more than 40k people take part, they will be rewarded with an iconic moment featuring Messi.

Back of the net

Last year, PES 2020 crossed 300 million downloads on mobile, shortly before Konami confirmed that it would not renew its licenses with AC Milan and Inter Milan.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

2 as News Jun 18th, 2020

Konami's eFootball PES 2020 shoots through 300 million downloads

as News Jun 7th, 2019

PES 2019 mobile game racks up 200 million downloads

as News Mar 1st, 2019

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links summons more than 90 million downloads worldwide

as News Jan 31st, 2018

Konami's PES 2018 and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links drive revenues up to $1.64 billion

as News Jan 12th, 2018

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links smashes 60 million downloads in time for its first birthday

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies