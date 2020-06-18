News

Konami's eFootball PES 2020 shoots through 300 million downloads

By , Staff Writer

Konami's eFootball PES 2020 for mobile has hit 300 million downloads across both the App Store and Google Play.

The impressive milestone coincides with the franchise's 25th anniversary. The last time the download count was revealed was in June 2019, when it was at 200 million. To celebrate, the Japanese firm will run a new in-game campaign that will kick off today.

Get your rewards

Between June 18th and July 1st users that log into the game will be awarded Special Agents - one P. Dybala and one P. Coutinho. Next they will get more special agents as they grab one Messi, Özil and Rashford.

Özil in particular is an interesting reward given NetEase removed him from the Chinese version of the game in December, following the star speaking out against China's government on social media.

On top of the players, users will be treated to iconic moment agents from a range of clubs including Arsenal and Barcelona. Furthermore, until July 5th, consumers have the potential to unlock double coins, skill tokens, double the number of special trainers and more.


