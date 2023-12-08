New release roundup: The best new mobile games from Sonic’s latest adventure to a gyroscopic rhythm game

In the .biz realm, we often find ourselves wrapped up in the investments, deals and stats of the gaming world (and rightly so), but it’s also important to highlight the games themselves - the fruits of the labour that can only appear after years of research, funding and, of course, development.

So here are the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Rotaeno

Indie studio Dream Engine Games was founded by rhythm game enthusiasts and experienced games developers, which is just the perfect combination for building an innovative new game in the genre. That game is Rotaeno, the "world’s first rotation control mobile rhythm game" where players don’t just tap their screens in time with the music but move and rotate them too, reaching different notes via gyroscope.

Though already having released some time ago in the US, Japan and other parts of the world, Rotaeno has finally received a licence to launch in the incredibly important Chinese market, and launch it has. Rotaeno is playable for an upfront fee and monetises new content through optional packs containing new tracks, in a similar approach to lowiro’s Arcaea and with a similar arcade anime artstyle too. The music itself in Rotaeno is impressively diverse too, with everything from EDM to JPOP to opera.

Given Japanese mobile gamers’ incredible passion for (and spending on) music games, the aesthetic and music selection offer the perfect storm in the territory. There are currently limited-time discounts and an event to unlock a bonus song and collab character underway, bound to boost Rotaeno’s chances of success.

Sonic Dream Blast

Sonic has marked his latest 3D appearance in an Apple Arcade exclusive, racing onto iOS with five fan-favourite allies in Sonic Dream Team. The game features plenty of platforming, running, and rail grinding, with missions to complete across the villainous Dr Eggman’s dreamscape.

Sonic Dream Team was developed by Sega’s British subsidiary Sega Hardlight, which has prior experience in developing Apple Arcade exclusives in the form of Sonic Racing and ChuChu Rocket Universe. The studio has also previously developed mobile titles Sonic Jump, Sonic Forces: Speed Battle and Sonic Dash, the latter reaching 500 million downloads in time for the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

The race among subscription services is certainly intensifying, with this 3D Sonic adventure not the only major IP to land as an exclusive. The Apple Arcade platform also has Cut the Rope 3 and James Bond on its side, while Netflix Games is growing too with the likes of Vikings: Valhalla.

Black Clover M

Finally out of soft launch, Black Clover M is the latest game from Garena Free Fire and Arena of Valor maker Garena. With a licence from Yūki Tabata’s popular Black Clover series, Black Clover M takes place in a fantasy world where almost everyone’s a magician. It features classic storylines and characters that will be familiar to fans, with protagonist Asta’s quest to become the Wizard King taking centre stage.

Combat is turn-based with a strategy element, with most characters obtainable through a gacha summoning system. The game is currently at the top of Google Play’s free RPG chart with its brand recognition, high-quality 3D visuals and new interpretation of the classic tale surely helping this strong start.

Available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and BlueStacks, AppMagic data shows Black Clover M has already brought in over $3 million in gross revenue on mobile.

Delicious - Miracle of Life+

Developer GameHouse first released Delicious - Miracle of Life back in the vastly different mobile landscape of 2017. Now, over six years later and with more than 15 million downloads to its name, this popular time management simulation title has relaunched on Apple Arcade as Delicious - Miracle of Life+.

The exclusive iteration offers fans 60 new challenges as the original’s protagonist Emily enters a new phase of her life. Players must decide how to best balance Emily’s personal life and work life, including handling overexcited family members and keeping up with her culinary shifts.

GameHouse has released plenty of Delicious games built around Emily’s progression through life, from True Love to Wonder Wedding, Honeymoon Cruise to the original Miracle of Life.

Adventure Friends

RPGs are known for their loyal fanbases, and PikPok’s new Adventure Friends could well poised to earn such loyalty itself. Combining RPG classics with puzzle mechanics, Adventure Friends leverages colourful and eye-catching visuals to create an adventure all-around charming.

Its puzzle-dice gameplay combines with chain combos, buffs and other tried-and-true RPG tropes as players explore realms and enchanted vaults in search of the Fabled Treasure. There are also 20 animal heroes to collect and add to players’ rosters, giving plenty of variety with owls, lions, sword-wielding rabbits and more to discover.

PikPok is a New Zealand developer and publisher that’s been around since 1997, best known for series like Rival Stars and Super Monsters Ate My Condo. On mobile, the studio has released everything from Clusterduck to Viking Gods - Idle Tap Game to Rival Stars Basketball.