"The only Bond game available for mobile" lands on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has an ever-growing games lineup that continues to surprise - from the wild to the wacky, from Beyond Blue to Angry Birds Reloaded, there is always a buzz when new announcements are made.

Joining the vast array of titles this month are four new games, chief among them Cypher 007, "the only Bond game available for mobile".

Spying something new

Apple has confirmed that the four new games will be ad-free and free of any in-app purchases. The modern twist on classic spy franchise James Bond is due to launch September 29 and will involve players helping 007 gather intel, complete missions and navigate through top-down stealth action to take down Blofeld and Spectre.

Cypher 007 has being developed by Tilting Point.

"Cypher 007 is an all-new James Bond experience where players will immerse themselves in a modern twist on a spy adventure game. Experience Agent 007 like never before in the only Bond game available for mobile," Apple stated in a Newsroom post.

"Inspired by 60 years of spycraft, players will traverse a landscape that celebrates this renowned universe of espionage, and visit some of James Bond’s most iconic moments and extraordinary adventures."

More games are on the way

There are, of course, three other games coming to Apple Arcade besides. Talking Tom spinoff My Talking Angela 2+ is releasing later this week on September 8, from which time players will be able to help the fashionable cat in baking treats, practising dance moves and making original music.

Life simulator Japanese Rural Life Adventure is coming September 15 with classic pixel art and festivals galore. Players can expect to fish, cook, collect and explore through the changing seasons of rural Japan.

Next, September 22 is the launch date for tower defence game Junkworld, a title challenging tactical minds to make it through daring adventures and perilous terrains.

More than 40 games on the Apple Arcade service are due to receive updates this month too.

ZeptoLab cut Apple Arcade out of its latest title deal, instead choosing Netflix as the home for Cut the Rope Daily.