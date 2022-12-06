All Apple Arcade games available now [UPDATE]

App Name: Samorost 3+

Developer/Publisher: Amanita Design

Release Date: July 8 2022

App Store Description: Samorost 3 follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover, brought to life with beautiful artwork, sound and music.

App Name: Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Developer/Publisher: Adult Swim

Release Date: August 21 2020

App Store Description: He’s back! Become Samurai Jack, the greatest warrior to ever brandish a katana! Journey through time and finally stop Aku’s evil reign in this new adventure from the creators of Samurai Jack.

App Name: Sayonara Wild Hearts

Developer/Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Release Date: September 19 2019

App Store Description: Sayonara Wild Hearts is a dreamy arcade game about riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling, shooting lasers, wielding swords, and breaking hearts at 200 mph.

App Name: Scrappers

Developer/Publisher: Q-Games

Release Date: April 10 2020

App Store Description: In Scrappers, up to four players can team up to clean up the streets of a futuristic city teeming with garbage - and trash anyone who gets in their way! You take on the role of the Scrappers, a squad of robot garbage collectors working to clean up a grimy city of the not-so-distant future.

App Name: Secret Oops!

Developer/Publisher: Mixedbag Srl

Release Date: January 31 2020

App Store Description: Secret Oops! is an innovative cooperative local multiplayer Augmented Reality game where players try to make sure that the world's dumbest spy isn't detected. When a new threat arises and briefcases start to disappear all over the world, the S.P.Y. Agency, the only agency in the world run by robotic pigeons, sends its best agent to investigate: Special Agent Charles.

App Name: Shadow Blade+

Developer/Publisher: Crescent Moon Games

Release Date: March 4 2022

App Store Description: Shadow Blade is a fast paced action platformer game for iOS with intuitive touch controls.

App Name: Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Developer/Publisher: Wayforward Technologies

Release Date: September 19 2019

App Store Description: Shantae is back in an all-new tropical adventure! In her 5th adventure, the Half-Genie hero gains new Fusion Magic to explore a vast sunken city, make new Half-Genie friends, and battle the Seven Sirens in her most thrilling adventure yet!

App Name: Shinsekai Into the Depths

Developer/Publisher: Capcom

Release Date: September 19 2019

App Store Description: Capcom presents a fresh and original undersea exploration game, filled with unique visual and audio experiences for you to discover.

App Name: ShockRods

Developer/Publisher: Stainless Games

Release Date: October 11 2019

App Store Description: ShockRods is about shooting and avoiding being shot by jumping and dodging. ShockRods features solo and team games that take place in natural surroundings and future sports arenas.

App Name: Shovel Knight Dig

Developer/Publisher: Yacht Club Games

Release Date: September 23 2022

App Store Description: When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them!

App Name: Simon's Cat - Story Time

Developer/Publisher: Tactile Games

Release Date: April 2 2021

App Store Description: Based on the highly popular animated series, Simon and his cat face their biggest challenge yet. When the tranquillity of suburban life is threatened by a huge building site, they mobilise the neighbours to help restore the mysterious wasteland before the diggers destroy it all.

App Name: Skate City

Developer/Publisher: Snowman

Release Date: September 19 2019

App Store Description: Capture the heart and soul of street skating in a style that’s all your own. Push to perfect your flow and improve your skills while mastering hundreds of trick combinations. Immerse yourself in the dynamic environments as morning fades to night, and the weather shifts unexpectedly.

App Name: Slash Quest!

Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios

Release Date: October 2 2020

App Store Description: The Queen’s evergrowing talking sword is lost in a faraway land. Luckily you showed up to wield it back to the castle. You do know how to swing a sword, right? Right?! Forget your power fantasy.

App Name: Sneaky Sasquatch

Developer/Publisher: RAC7 Games

Release Date: September 19 2019

App Store Description: Live the life of a Sasquatch and do regular everyday Sasquatch stuff like:

- Sneak around campsites

- Disguise yourself in human clothing

- Eat food from unguarded coolers and picnic baskets

App Name: Sociable Soccer '21

Developer/Publisher: Rogue Games

Release Date: November 8 2019

App Store Description: A new, fun, fast-paced, cross-platform soccer game for 2020.

App Name: Solitaire by MobilityWare+

Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare

Release Date: April 2 2021

App Store Description: Solitaire by MobilityWare is the original maker of Solitaire free for iPad and iPhone. After more than 10 years on the App Store, we are still improving our card game with fun new features. Make sure to try out our unique Daily Challenges!

App Name: Solitaire Stories

Developer/Publisher: Red Games Co.

Release Date: July 2 2021

App Store Description: Behold! The world’s greatest card game, Solitaire... now with progressive difficulty storylines, gorgeous deck designs, daily challenges, global leaderboards, and a weird sense of humour. If you like classic Klondike Solitaire and have a wild imagination, you’re going to love Solitaire Stories.

App Name: SongPop Party

Developer/Publisher: Gameloft

Release Date: April 2 2021

App Store Description: Step up and prove your music knowledge with this fast-paced, competitive music-based trivia game. SongPop Party is the latest addition in the biggest music trivia franchise in the world with a huge catalogue from cult classics to today's top hits, and hundreds of thousands of unlockable songs curated by genre, artists, decade, topics and more.

App Name: Sonic Dash+

Developer/Publisher: SEGA

Release Date: April 8 2022

App Store Description: Run, jump, and dash through stunning 3D environments as Sonic the Hedgehog and other Sonic characters in this fun racing & endless runner game. Run and race past challenging obstacles in this fast and frenzied endless running game by SEGA!

App Name: Sonic Racing

Developer/Publisher: SEGA

Release Date: September 19 2019

App Store Description: The world's fastest hedgehog is back in Sonic Racing! Take control of one of 15 playable characters from the Sonic universe and compete in the ultimate multiplayer racing experience. Collect power-ups, set traps and attack competitors all while driving at high speed. Ready, Set, Race!

App Name: South of the Circle

Developer/Publisher: State of Play Games

Release Date: October 30 2020

App Store Description: Cambridge academic Peter stumbles from the wreckage in search of help, fighting the cold. As his attempts to escape the ice grow more desperate, the lines between his past and present begin to blur.

App Name: SP!NG

Developer/Publisher: SMG Studio

Release Date: March 5 2021

App Store Description: SP!NG is a fun physics-based game that is both a challenging but also calming experience with the simple goal to collect gems. With one-touch controls, players guide a cosmic ball that is easy to pick up and play but hard to master. They’ll traverse through 150 plus finely crafted levels with various art styles and themes that change the look and feel of the experience.

App Name: Spaceland

Developer/Publisher: Tortuga Team

Release Date: September 19 2019

App Store Description: It is probably the most dynamic turn-based strategy in the spirit of the old school. Less covers, more action! Land on a lost planet and show the mutants what you are made of. Shoot, kick, blow up and destroy. You will put together the most reckless team of fighters and unravel the mysteries of the mystical planet following the best traditions of science fiction

App Name: Spades: Card Game+

Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare

Release Date: January 7 2022

App Store Description: Spades has a fresh new look on the Apple Arcade, featuring brand new goals for you to reach! We’ve also included clear tutorials to help you learn the game of spades at your own pace! Relax and train your brain as you compete in the game of Spades!

App Name: Speed Demons

Developer/Publisher: Radiangames

Release Date: September 19 2019

App Store Description: Speed Demons is the ultimate highway racing simulator, with breakneck speeds, amazing physics-based crashes, and the most intense TRAFFIC ever seen in a video game. Featuring hundreds of events, tons of varied vehicles, endless highways, and 8 gameplay modes, this is the top-down, physics-based racing game the world has been waiting for.

App Name: spek.

Developer/Publisher: Rac7 Games

Release Date: September 19 2019

App Store Description: Play with perspective to guide a dot along the edge of an unseen world and collect mysterious fragments of a broken dimension. Navigate through colorful environments full of challenging puzzles, dangerous inhabitants, and innovative mechanics that will make you think in new ways.

App Name: SpellTower+

Developer/Publisher: Zach Gage

Release Date: April 2 2021

App Store Description: The original best-selling mobile word game, reimagined! Pick your words wisely! As you play, more tiles rise from the bottom of the screen! It'll take all of your lexicological wits, and tactical know-how to keep your columns down. If any letters make it to the top row, it's game over.

App Name: Spider Solitaire: Card Game+

Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare

Release Date: October 7 2022

App Store Description: Spider Solitaire is one of the most popular card games in the world! Now available to play free for iPad or iPhone from MobilityWare, the ORIGINAL maker of Spider Solitaire with Daily Challenges. This game is sometimes called Spiderette or Spiderwort, but it’s always a challenge that will puzzle your brain for hours of endless fun!

App Name: Spire Blast

Developer/Publisher: Orbital Knight

Release Date: January 22 2021

App Store Description: Take a step into the colourful world of Spire Blast. With your ever hungry dragon companion collapse numerous mysterious towers of all shapes and sizes that have risen all over the kingdom. Test your wits and skills, use all the tools at your disposal and you will emerge victorious!

App Name: Splitter Critters+

Developer/Publisher: RAC7 Games

Release Date: December 10 2021

App Store Description: Split the world with a swipe of your finger and then rearrange it to guide critters back to their spaceship.

App Name: SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit

Developer/Publisher: Nickelodeon

Release Date: May 28 2020

App Store Description: Trouble has come to Bikini Bottom! The evil "mastermind" Sheldon J. Plankton has once again hatched a plan to steal the secret Krabby Patty formula. This time he has enlisted his army of cousins to capture all of SpongeBob's friends! Play as SpongeBob on his epic, most side-scrolly quest through Bikini Bottom ever!

App Name: SpongeBob: SolitairePants

Developer/Publisher: HandyGames

Release Date: November 25 2022

App Store Description: Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! The battle is on!

App Name: Spyder

Developer/Publisher: Sumo Digital

Release Date: March 20 2020

App Store Description: Set in a retro universe, British Spy Agency ‘EP-8’ has created Agent 8, the most sophisticated miniature robot spider on earth! Built using experimental technology, this itsy-bitsy superspy is equipped with all the gadgets and gizmos you’ll need; cut through panels, overload terminals, flip switches, and open valves as you scurry about sabotaging the heinous plans of evil doers.

App Name: Star Fetched

Developer/Publisher: Crescent Moon Games

Release Date: November 1 2019

App Store Description: Star-Fetched is a sci-fi platformer about a young space-adventurer who is mysteriously teleported to a far away solar system to help defend against an oncoming alien invasion. It combines side-scrolling action with elements of tower-defense, exploration and RPG.

App Name: Star Trek: Legends

Developer/Publisher: Tilting Point

Release Date: April 2 2021

App Store Description: Engage in an epic storyline for control of the mysterious Nexus and the fate of the universe as players step into the role of their favourite Star Trek heroes and villains in the hit franchise's official team-based RPG. Players will embark on missions, experience epic turn-based combat and make choices that influence the entire story as they take command of the U.S.S. Artemis.

App Name: Stela

Developer/Publisher: SkyBox Labs

Release Date: October 11 2019

App Store Description: Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platformer about a young woman witnessing the final days of a mysterious ancient world.

App Name: Stellar Commanders

Developer/Publisher: Blindflug Studios

Release Date: September 19 2019

App Store Description: Welcome commander, to this multiplayer one vs one strategy game where you are fighting for control of distant planets. You have seven minutes to tactically destroy your opposition, or the whole planet collapses and explodes in spectacular fashion.

App Name: stitch.

Developer/Publisher: Lykkegaard Europe Limited

Release Date: October 28 2022

App Store Description: Stitch. is a casual puzzle game with embroidery on a numbered grid. The main objective is to fill in the levels' areas with no gaps to complete Hoops.

App Name: Stranded Sails

Developer/Publisher: Shifty Eye

Release Date: September 19 2019

App Store Description: Along with your crew you are ship-wrecked on a mysterious archipelago. As the son/daughter of the gravely injured captain you take charge and set up a camp for the survivors. Since food resources are limited you plant your own crops and establish a small farm. Your goal is to eventually build a new ship. So you search all islands for useful treasures and forage deeper and deeper into the wilderness. On your excursions many exciting quests await you – as well as numerous dangers and threats. Will you solve the secret of the cursed islands? It's the only way to escape. Awaken the adventurer deep inside!

App Name: Subway Surfers Tag

Developer/Publisher: SYBO

Release Date: July 15 2022

App Store Description: Challenge Guard in off-limit areas including the Railyard, Park, Docks, and Underground

App Name: Sudoku Simple by MobilityWare+

Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare

Release Date: April 2 2021

App Store Description: Sudoku Simple is just how it sounds - we aimed to create an easier, beginner-friendly sudoku puzzle in which colour helps you become a sudoku solver! Love logic? But feel less logical when it comes to solving sudoku puzzles? This sudoku is the easiest to learn available and has been called a revelation for some who wanted a simpler way to learn to solve sudoku puzzles.

App Name: Super Impossible Road

Developer/Publisher: Rogue Games

Release Date: September 19 2019

App Store Description: The spiritual sequel to the award-winning Impossible Road is back and more ferocious than ever with all-new modes, insane online play, and plenty more. So what’re you waiting for? Crack those knuckles and jump into the fastest, craziest, most spectacular racer on Apple Arcade.

App Name: Super Leap Day

Developer/Publisher: Nitrome

Release Date: August 6 2021

App Store Description: Join the ultimate daily challenge: Super Leap Day!

App Name: Super Mega Mini Party

Developer/Publisher: Red Games Co.

Release Date: November 1 2019

App Store Description: Compete with players from around the world in hyper casual competitive mini-games or throw a Super Mega Mini Party with friends!

App Name: Super Stickman Golf 3+

Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios

Release Date: August 6 2021

App Store Description: Super Stickman Golf 3 is back and better than ever for Apple Arcade subscribers! With your Apple Arcade subscription, players are automatically granted access to all premium features and content previously locked behind paywalls. With no ads or in-app purchases, it’s the best way to play!

App Name: Survival Z

Developer/Publisher: Ember Entertainment

Release Date: February 19 2021

App Store Description: After the event, humanity lies on the brink while zombies dominate the landscape! You are a survivor. Armed with your wits and bravado, you are determined to save all who remain. Your goal is clear: find survivors and seek out a way to exterminate the undead menace. Choose your way along randomly generated routes to build and battle your way through environments crawling with zombies.