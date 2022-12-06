All Apple Arcade games available now [UPDATE]

Feature

Apple launched its mobile game subscription service Apple Arcade on September 19, 2019, featuring a host of exclusive titles that were developed specifically for the platform.

With the iPhone maker rolling out new games on an irregular basis, here at PocketGamer.biz we've created a list that includes every game currently available on the service. There are now some 250 games so far, from the likes of Sayonara Wild Hearts and Monster Hunter Stories to Lego Builders Journey, Sonic Racing, and Pro Darts 2022+. 

Subscribers of Apple Arcade can play games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, with users able to switch between devices and pick up where they previously left off. 

$4.99 a month

Apple Arcade can be signed up for $4.99/£4.99/AU$7.99 a month, with a free trial available for those who are curious.

All releases are ordered chronologically, and we'll be updating the list every time a new game is added to the service.

As of April 2nd, 2021, Apple expanded the service with two new categories: Timeless Classics and App Store Greats, which included introducing a new line of "+" games that include all previous content for free.

Keep us honest: If you believe there is an error with the list or think we are missing a game or two, please feel free to send an email to lewis.rees@steelmedianetwork.com.

Click here to view the list »

  • Apple Arcade Games - A

    App Name: A Fold Apart
    Developer/Publisher: Lightning Rod Games
    Release Date: April 17 2020
    App Store Description: In a world of folding paper, there are two sides to every story. Lightning Rod Games presents A Fold Apart: an award-winning puzzle game that explores the emotional rollercoaster of a long-distance relationship — in a world of folding paper!

    App Name: A Monster's Expedition
    Developer/Publisher: Draknek & Friends
    Release Date: September 11 2020
    App Store Description: From some of the best puzzle designers in the world comes A Monster's Expedition, an adorable and relaxing open-world puzzle adventure for monsters who love to learn about humans. By pushing trees over to create pathways, you’ll explore hundreds of islands near and far to learn about the history of “humanity”.

    App Name: Agent Intercept
    Developer/Publisher: PikPok
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Chase the bad guys and race against time to retrieve top-secret counter-intelligence in your slick, souped-up vehicle. Drive, drift, and duel in missions across exotic locales, deploying high-tech gadgets and avoiding hazards to save the day in style.

    App Name: Air Twister
    Developer/Publisher: YS Net
    Release Date: June 24 2022
    App Store Description: Soar through the sky battling against invaders in this all-new fantasy endless shooter from legendary game creator, Yu Suzuki.

    Players will assume the role of Princess Arch fighting back against bizarre invaders to save their planet from destruction. They’ll rain down their homing arrows to trace graceful arcs of light across beautiful, artfully crafted stages, before they pierce their foes. With a fun and easy touchscreen swipe-shooting gameplay mechanic, the destiny of the planet is in the player’s hands.

    App Name: Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
    Developer/Publisher: ustwo Games
    Release Date: December 11 2020
    App Store Description: Join Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she realises she needs to do something about it!

    This is truly a Mediterranean paradise if you ignore all the litter! From the idyllic beaches to the ancient castle overlooking the town a whole island is ready to be explored. With Ines and your grandfather - who is a total bird nerd - by your side, you can start the movement to save the island. Maybe even the world after that.

    App name: All of You
    Developer/Publisher: Alike Studio
    Release Date: November 6 2020
    App Store Description: From the creators of Love You to Bits and Bring You Home, Alike Studio presents All of You. All of You is a cute, purely visual, accessible, family-friendly puzzle adventure with unique gameplay. Play and pause time in every part of the level to unveil the right path for the main character.

    You will follow the journey of a clumsy chicken traversing all kinds of places in search of her lost chicks. Explore strange places filled with fun characters, exciting surprises, and many treacherous dangers – all to find every one of your chicks.

    App Name: Alto’s Adventure - Remastered
    Developer/Publisher: Snowman
    Release Date: March 25 2022
    App Store Description: Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through sleepy neighbouring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins in a quest to uncover the Spirit of the Mountain.

    Along the way you'll rescue runaway llamas, grind rooftops, leap over terrifying chasms and outwit the village elders – all while braving the ever changing elements and seeking out secrets long hidden deep within the mountains.

    App Name: Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City
    Developer/Publisher: Snowman and Land & Sea
    Release Date: July 16 2021
    App Store Description: Join Alto and his friends on an endless sandboarding journey to find The Lost City and unearth the secrets hidden within. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, explore ancient temples and delve into vast caverns in a fantastical place far from home.

    App title: Amazing Bomberman
    Developer/Publisher: Konami
    Release Date: August 5 2022
    App Store Description: Bomberman, the icon of competitive action games is coming to Apple Arcade.

    Amazing Bomberman is a brand new Bomberman game featuring stunning visuals and fantastic music created exclusively for the game. Enjoy thrilling battles on stages that change to the rhythm of the music. Players can have exciting battles through Online Battles or Friend Battles, collect customizable items, and also hone their skills in Practice Mode.

    App Name: Angry Birds Reloaded
    Developer/Publisher: Rovio Entertainment
    Release Date: July 16 2021
    App Store Description: The world’s most famous flock has returned in a new version of the mobile game that took the world by storm. Join Red, Chuck, Bomb, Silver and the rest of the gang for classic slingshot action that will please fans of all ages. Angry Birds Reloaded features familiar physics-based gameplay from the original game - now remastered with visual enhancements, new characters, and plenty of destruction!

    App Name: Asphalt 8: Airborne+
    Developer/Publisher: Gameloft
    Release Date: August 27 2021 
    App Store Description: Leave gravity in the dust!
    • 240+ OFFICIAL SPEED MACHINES: Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bugatti, Mercedes, Audi, Ford, Chevrolet… From bikes to cars, we got ‘em all!
    • STUNNING GRAPHICS: Interactions between the vehicles, environments & tracks are a fully physics-based experience!
    • INTENSE ARCADE GAMEPLAY: Feel the thrill of gravity-defying racing across 50+ high-speed tracks!

    App Name: Assemble with Care
    Developer/Publisher: usTwo
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: When Maria, a globe-trotting antique restorer, arrives in the sun-soaked town of Bellariva, she has no idea just how broken it will turn out to be. She wants nothing more than to help the town’s inhabitants save their most beloved possessions, but when it’s their personal lives that are starting to fracture, she’ll need to find a way to hold them together, one spare screw at a time.


  • Apple Arcade Games - B

    App Name: Backgammon+
    Developer/Publisher: Adikus
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Backgammon is one of the oldest board games, dating back about 5,000 years. Now the game is popular worldwide. Playing backgammon requires strategy, tactics and luck. With each roll of the dice, players choose from a variety of options to move the checkers and must anticipate their opponents’ possible counter-moves. In one game, luck in rolling the dice can be critical, but in a series of games, skill is critical to win.

    App Name: Badland Party
    Developer/Publisher: Frogmind and HypeHype Oy
    Release Date: May 6 2022 
    App Store description: Badland Party continues its creator's quest to perfect atmospheric side-scrolling adventures with stunning graphics and innovative physics-based gameplay. Witness the award-winning series take the visual allure another step forward, introduce dozens of new characters to play with and allow friends to play together in both local and online multiplayer modes. Or enjoy a single-player adventure together with an AI companion.

    App Name: Badland+
    Developer/Publisher: Frogmind
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Badland is an award-winning atmospheric side-scrolling action adventure platformer set in a gorgeous forest full of various inhabitants, trees and flowers. Although the forest appears to be right out of a beautiful fairy tale, there’s something terribly wrong. The player controls one of the forest dwellers to find out what’s going on, and discovers an astonishing number of imaginative traps and obstacles on the way.

    App Name: Baldo
    Developer/Publisher: Naps Team
    Release Date: August 27 2021
    App Store Description: Journey through a magical land teeming with mysteries to unravel.
    Baldo: the Guardian Owls is full of challenging puzzles to solve and intricate dungeons to explore.

    Traverse this captivating open-world as Baldo, and meet a host of quirky and unforgettable characters, as you struggle to decipher the cryptic prophecy, and thwart destiny.

    From delightful whimsy to thrilling adventure, discover new towns and their distinctive inhabitants, fight ferocious foes, locate hidden temples, and collect objects both magical and mundane to obtain powerful new weapons, or to help unveil the myriad secrets of this strange land.

    App Name: Ballistic Baseball
    Developer/Publisher: Gameloft
    Release Date: October 18 2019
    App Store Description: Put your baseball strategy to the test in live head-to-head matches where you’ll choose the perfect pitch to strike out opponents, or swing for the fences on your way to becoming a champion. Ballistic Baseball is a celebration of the Great American Pastime realised in a fun, larger-than-life art style.

    App Name: Battleheart Legacy+
    Developer/Publisher: Mika Mobile, Inc.
    Release Date: November 4 2022
    App Store Description: In Battleheart Legacy, you will explore a rich and detailed fantasy world, customize your unique hero with dozens of powerful skills and items, do battle with hordes of enemies, encounter quirky characters and discover the stories of a troubled realm. Will you become a powerful wizard, or a notorious rogue? A noble knight, or a savage barbarian? How will you forge your legacy?

    App Name: Beyond a Steel Sky
    Developer/Publisher: Revolution Games
    Release Date: June 15 2020
    App Store Description: From Charles Cecil, creator of the Broken Sword series, with art direction by Dave Gibbons, legendary comic book artist behind ‘Watchmen’, comes Beyond a Steel Sky, the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic Beneath a Steel Sky.

    Beyond a Steel Sky is a dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller in which engaging puzzles drive a fast-paced narrative set in a dynamic game world that responds to – and is subverted by – the player’s actions.

    App Name: Beyond Blue
    Developer/Publisher: E-Line Media
    Release Date: April 17 2020
    App Store Description: Beyond Blue takes you into the near future, where you’ll have the opportunity to explore the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep-sea explorer and scientist. You and your newly-formed research team will use groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and interact with the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted.

    App Name: Big Time Sports
    Developer/Publisher: Frosty Pop
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Big time arms, big time legs, small time heads. This is the wide world of whacky sports. Big Time Sports pays homage to an era when video games were exhilarating and competitive in spite of their simplicity. Tap that button as fast as you can. Slam that joystick side to side. Up, down, left, right, release.

    App Name: Bleak Sword
    Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Bleak Sword is a dark fantasy action game tasking players to struggle across compact, cursed diorama battlefields. Through nine tense chapters, heroes must lift the curse of the legendary Bleak Sword by striking down all manner of creatures in every forest, swamp, castle, and dungeon on their journey.

    App Name: Blek+
    Developer/Publisher: Kunabi Brother GMBH
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Blek is a unique game about imagination and personality. Everything you draw keeps moving – and watching your creations move is like watching magic. The goal is simple: shape a line that collects all coloured circles avoiding black holes on its route. There are no specific moves that you need to master. To every level countless solutions exist, from delightfully simple to exceptionally deep and complex, yet always elegant.

    App Name: Bloons TD 6+
    Developer/Publisher: Ninja Kiwi
    Release Date: February 11 2022
    App Store Description: Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome Monkey Towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last invading Bloon!

    Start enjoying the massive and ever-expanding features that deliver endless hours of the best strategy gaming available.

    App Name: Bridge Constructor+
    Developer/Publisher: Headup GmbH
    Release Date: February 4 2022
    App Store Description: You can choose from a range of materials for each individual bridge, such as wood, steel, cables, or concrete pillars. Use the appropriate materials and stay within budget to build the perfect bridge. The choice of different materials means that there are numerous solutions and approaches and you can build each bridge in any number of ways – your budget is the only limit. The refined grid system allows you to realise your idea of the perfect bridge with even more precision. Let your imagination and creativity run free! And if you happen to run into a dead end, you can pick up valuable tips from the help system!

    App Name: Butter Royale
    Developer/Publisher: Mighty Bear Games
    Release Date: January 24 2020
    App Store Description: Have the food fight of your life in Butter Royale, a multiplayer battle royale game, and be the last one standing on Butter Island. Play against 31 other players in fast-paced food battles (under five minutes), with the help of sauce-shooting, baguette-blasting modified kitchen tools!


  • Apple Arcade Games - C

    App Name: Card of Darkness
    Developer/Publisher: Zach Gage
    Release Date:: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Embark on an epic hand-animated adventure from Zach Gage, Pendleton Ward, and Choice Provisions. Cast powerful spells, slay fantastic monsters, discover ancient secrets, and ultimately save the world - just by picking up the right cards.

    App Name: Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls
    Developer/Publisher: Konami
    Release Date: September 17 2021
    App Store Description: The beloved gothic fantasy series returns with an original game exclusive to Apple Arcade with Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls!

    Immerse yourself in the rich world of Castlevania with the work of renowned artists from its long-running history – featuring character designs from Ayami Kojima and music by Michiru Yamane. Experience a new original story spanning the Castlevania universe!

    Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is a full-fledged side-scrolling action game. Experience a game with epic amounts of content including 60 levels, a wide variety of equipment, daily and weekly missions, and more! Set in a world after Dracula has been sealed away, the pages of a new story bringing together heroes of the past have begun to turn...

    App Name: Cat Quest II
    Developer/Publisher: The Gentlebros.
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Cat Quest II is a 2D open-world action-RPG set in a fantasy realm of cats and dogs. Under threat from a continuing war between the cats of Felingard and the advancing dogs of the Lupus Empire, Cat Quest II tells the tail of two kings, brought together against their will, on a journey of paw-some discovery to reclaim their thrones.

    App Name: Chameleon Run+
    Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Chameleon Run is a unique, fast and challenging autorunner with a colourful twist. Jump, switch and run through expertly crafted levels that will have you running back for more. Your goal is to switch your colour to match the ground as you run and jump from platform to platform. Sounds easy right? Well, think again!

    App Name: Charrua Soccer
    Developer/Publisher: Batovi Games Studio
    Release Date: February 7 2020
    App Store Description: Charrua Soccer from Batovi Games is a casual retro style soccer game with a stylized 3D look. It's a dynamic arcade with a fast-paced gameplay, with just the fun part of soccer! The game has stylized 3D graphics inspired in the retro style of the games from the 90s, evoking nostalgia!

    App Name: Checkers Royal+
    Developer/Publisher: Gamma Play
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Checkers, your new free checker game (also known as Draughts) will entertain you for hours! It’s challenging with five different levels yet relaxing and beautiful with eight different designs. You can play alone or with a friend, at home or offline! To make sure anyone in the world can enjoy this free checkers game, you can select the rule you want to play with or even customise and play with your own rules.

    App Name: Chess - Play & Learn+
    Developer/Publisher: Chess.com
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Play chess online with millions of players around the world! Enjoy free unlimited games and improve your chess rating with 50,000 plus tactics puzzles, interactive lessons and videos, and a powerful computer opponent. Unlock your inner chess master today!

    App Name: Construction Simulator 2+
    Developer/Publisher: Astragon Entertainment
    Release Date: April 15 2022
    App Store Description: In Construction Simulator 2, you build your own construction company and take the wheel of 40+ original, licensed construction vehicles from Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Bell, STILL, ATLAS, Mack Trucks, Meiller Kipper, and Kenworth.

    Dig to your heart's content in the popular sequel to Construction Simulator 2014, operate massive cranes, load construction materials, pour concrete, and cover the streets in Westside Plains city with asphalt. Construction Simulator 2 takes you to the USA and offers up road construction and tons of jobs with construction vehicles to match. Expand into new regions, enlarge your fleet, and master more than 60 engaging and challenging construction jobs.

    App name: Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
    Developer/Publisher: Office Create Crop
    Release Date: June 17 2022
    App Store description: Chop, bake, stew, and more.

    The latest Cooking Mama title is available in Apple Arcade! Choose ingredients and cooking tools, then find a dish!

    In Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, find recipes by choosing ingredients and cooking tools. Start cooking when you've found a combination that works! Try to find different combinations to see what dishes you can make. Experience cooking with easy to use controls!

    App Name: Cozy Grove
    Developer/Publisher: Spry Fox
    Release Date: March 19 2021
    App Store Description: Welcome to Cozy Grove, a life-sim game about camping on a haunted, ever-changing island. As a Spirit Scout, you'll wander the island's forest each day, finding new hidden secrets and helping soothe the local ghosts. With a little time and a lot of crafting, you'll bring colour and joy back to Cozy Grove!

    App Name: Crashlands+
    Developer/Publisher: Butterscotch Shenanigans
    Release Date: January 14 2022
    App Store Description: Craft, battle, and quest your way through Crashlands, an outlandish, story-driven Crafting RPG overflowing with sass!

    Become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. As you hustle to retrieve your packages you’ll become enmeshed in a nefarious plot of world domination, which will require all of your wits and both of your glutes to overcome. Learn recipes from the local sentient life, make new friends, uncover ancient secrets and deadly bosses, tame everything and build yourself a home-away-from-home as you learn to thrive on planet Woanope.

    App Name: Crayola Create and Play+
    Developer/Publisher: Red Games Co
    Release Date: October 29 2021
    App Store Description: Crayola Create and Play+ is a colourful educational app filled with frequent new activities for kids to imagine, experiment, and grow with every month!

    Explore dozens of developmental games and creative content and enjoy endless hours of productive play. Crayola offers a kids’ learning app that encourages self-expression, artistic independence, and a safe place for kids to develop confidence. It’s so much more than drawing and colouring pages!

    Each of the activities sparks imagination and helps develop young minds. Our regular content updates add new features, activities, and learning games. Kids always have new things to explore and master!

    App Name: Creaks
    Developer/Publisher: Amanita Design
    Release Date: July 10 2020
    App Store Description: From the creators of indie classics Machinarium and Samorost comes Creaks, a new puzzle adventure game that delights the senses with its hand-painted visuals, precise animation, eerie sounds, and an eclectic original score from Hidden Orchestra.

    Proceed at your own pace at figuring out the solutions to dozens of carefully designed puzzles, explore the mansion for hidden paintings, and uncover the great secret.

    App Name: Cricket Through the Ages
    Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Swing bats and throw balls through the intertwined histories of humankind and cricket in this one-button, physics-driven game.

    App Name: Crossy Road Castle
    Developer/Publisher: Hipster Whale
    Release Date: February 27 2020
    App Store Description: Bring your friends and see how far you can get in this endless spinning tower of arcade fun! Keep climbing as high as you can. Every run is different. Play Together: Designed for cooperative arcade platforming chaos. You can also play solo, but everything’s more fun with friends, right?

    App Name: Crossy Road+
    Developer/Publisher: Hipster Whale
    Release Date: October 8 2021
    App Store Description: Hop back into the adventure with Crossy Road re-imagined for Apple Arcade.

    Join Crossy Chicken to collect all the characters and discover Crossy Road park.

    App Name: Cut the Rope Remastered
    Developer/Publisher: Paladin Studios
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Om Nom is back in the glorious 3D remaster of the legendary Cut the Rope puzzle game! Cut ropes, avoid obstacles and use boosters to deliver candy to Om Nom, the little green monster that loves sweets. Addictively fun physics based-gameplay, an adorable main character and exciting adventures await. Join more than one billion players who enjoyed the original titles. And if you're an old fan, be ready for some sweet new treats


  • Apple Arcade Games - D

    App Name: Dandara: Trials of Fear+
    Developer/Publisher: Raw Fury
    Release Date: December 3 2021
    App Store Description: The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse. The citizens, once free spirits, now stand oppressed and isolated. But not all is lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara.

    Welcome to a unique 2D metroidvania platformer full of mystical creatures and boundless exploration. Defy gravity as you jump across floors, walls, and ceilings alike. Discover the mysteries and secrets hidden throughout the world of Salt and its diverse array of characters. Empower Dandara for combat and survival against enemies bent on oppression.

    Awaken, Dandara, to bring freedom and balance to this directionless world.

    App Name: Dead Cells+
    Developer/Publisher: Playdigious
    Release Date: December 2 2022
    App Store Description: Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…!

    App Name: Dear Reader
    Developer/Publisher: Local No. 12
    Release Date: September 19 2019 
    App Store Description: Dear Reader includes fifty literary classics and dozens of different word puzzles, from unscrambling anagrams to swapping lines of text. As far as we know, this is the first game where you can dive in and play with the actual written words from so many tempting books.

    App Name: Decoherence
    Developer/Publisher: Electro Estudios
    Release Date: October 11 2019
    App Store Description: Build robots from a wide variety of components. Plan a strategy to carry you to victory. Fight as a pilot alongside your bots in exciting PvP matches or test your mettle in the single-player Entropy Tribunals experience!

    App Name: Detonation Racing
    Developer/Publisher: Electric Square
    Release Date: July 30 2021
    App Store Description: Welcome to Detonation Racing, the most dangerous, least sensible racing series ever devised! I’m Dr Boom and it’s all my fault...

    Why are we here? So you can drive far too quickly and, ooh, I dunno, how about dropping a nuclear-powered submarine onto the track to destroy the other racers? Just to claim victory for your own selfish ends? What kind of person are you?

    App Name: Discolored
    Developer/Publisher: Shifty Eye
    Release Date: November 8 2019
    App Store Description: Discolored is a strange and surreal puzzle adventure, taking place over a single desolate location. Your mission: restore the colour to this once-vibrant world. What caused the colours to disappear? How can they be brought back?

    As you explore, you'll solve an array of inventive puzzles and uncover a selection of clues - leading you to discover the deeper secrets of this strange place at the end of an abandoned highway.

    App Name: Disney Melee Mania
    Developer/Publisher: Mighty Bear Games
    Release Date: December 17 2021
    App Store Description: Cue the lights! Hear the fans roar! Disney Melee Mania calls all worthy competitors to step into the spotlight! In this dazzling arcade battle arena, your holo-team of rumble-ready Disney and Pixar champions competes in fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer battles.

    From Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa and Mickey to Frozone, Moana, Buzz Lightyear (and beyond!), choose from multiple holographic Disney and Pixar champs and rack up points with their unique skills. Embrace the chaos of dodging obstacles while brawling in fun and frenzied close-combat competition.

    App Name: Dodo Peak
    Developer/Publisher: Moving Pieces
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Play as a dodo bird to find and rescue your lost babies from a series of dangerous peaks. Manoeuvre them home while avoiding obstacles and enemies! Dodo Peak is a throwback to the classic arcade platformers of the past with a modern twist.

    App Name: DoDonPachi Resurrection HD+
    Developer/Publisher: Cave
    Release Date: August 27 2021
    App Store Description: Sequel to legendary Danmaku shooting game "DoDonPachi Blissful Death(DAI-OU-JOU)"!

    The Legendary shooter, "DoDonPachi Resurrection", now for iPhone in HD!

    Get whipped by the SM Scoring System, built specifically for Smartphone Mode! Use the Supreme Weapon of Annihilation "Hyper Cannon" to smash your way through the world of “Resurrection”!

    App Name: Don't Starve: Pocket Edition+
    Developer/Publisher: Klei Entertainment
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition, brings the hit PC game enjoyed by over four million players to the iPhone and iPad. Now you can experience the uncompromising wilderness survival game full of science and magic on the go!

    Play as Wilson, an intrepid Gentleman Scientist who has been trapped and transported to a mysterious wilderness world. Wilson must learn to exploit his environment and its inhabitants if he ever hopes to escape and find his way back home.

    App Name: Doodle God Universe
    Developer/Publisher: JoyBits
    Release Date: July 16 2021
    App Store Description: Hello, Creator. Welcome to the Cosmos! You have four basic elements, an empty planet and plenty of time. Not that these are alone are enough to create the Universe. You will also have to use your intelligence and imagination as you combine air, water, fire and earth to create hundreds of new elements to make your planet come alive!

    App Name: Down in Bermuda
    Developer/Publisher: Yak and Co.
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.


  • Apple Arcade Games - E

    App Name: Easy Come Easy Golf
    Developer/Publisher: claphanz
    Release Date: April 2 2022
    App Store Description: The long-awaited Online Matches are finally here!
    Get your swing on and have some fun with friends and players from around the world in Easy Come Easy Golf!
    Team members tag off each round in Easy Come Easy Golf's groundbreaking new golf gaming system!

    App Name: Exit the Gungeon
    Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Exit the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon climber immediately following the adventures of the misfit ‘Gungeoneers’ and their journey for personal absolution in Enter the Gungeon.


  • Apple Arcade Games - F

    App Name: Fallen Knight
    Developer/Publisher: FairPlay Studios
    Release Date: October 25 2019
    App Store Description: Fallen Knight is an neo-classic side scrolling action platformer game. The story is set in the far future and introduces an intense sword fighting gameplay with punishing boss battles.

    App Name: Fantasian
    Developer/Publisher: Mistwalker
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: From the creator of Final Fantasy, comes the next breathtaking adventure from industry legend Hironobu Sakaguchi. Fantasian is an exciting, new RPG set against a spectacular backdrop made from over 150 handmade dioramas that blend physical environments and 3D characters.

    App Name: Farm It!
    Developer/Publisher: Tummy Games
    Release Date: March 26 2021
    App Store Description: Welcome to Farm It! Take your time to play amazing mini-games in order to get resources to build your farm world. Embark on an adventurous journey: by playing fun mini-games, obtain resources and decorate different areas of your farm and enjoy the company of fun and amazing in-game characters and cute animals.

    App Name: Frenzic: Overtime
    Developer/Publisher: The Iconfactory
    Release Date: June 18 2021
    App Store Description: Frenzic: Overtime combines fast-paced engaging gameplay, stunning visuals and sound in an arcade-style puzzle game that players can easily pick up and play. Life on the factory floor at Frenzic Industries can be a bit chaotic as players assemble Power Cores for the new Zapbots.

    As players meet their shift goals in a timely manner, they’ll be promoted to more rewarding positions on the assembly line. Players will face over 45 levels, multiple gameplay modes and hundreds of mini-goals as they uncover the secrets of Frenzic Industries, and ultimately, save the world!

    App Name: Fledling Heroes
    Developer/Publisher: Brendan Watts
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Leap from the nest into a fun-filled adventure! Meet cute feathered friends, each with their own wondrous story to tell, as they dodge dastardly pirate lizARRrds, dash through frozen forests, dive through sunken temples, and flap their way from fledglings to a fully-fledged heroes!

    App Name: Flipflop Solitaire+
    Developer/Publisher: Zach Gage
    Release Date; April 2 2021
    App Store Description: From the creator of Sage Solitaire, comes a new Solitaire variant that breaks all the rules! 100 per cent of deals are solvable! Like its footwear namesake - Flipflop Solitaire is unrestrictive, creating a new game for fans of spider, klondike and other traditional Solitaires.

    App Name: Football Manager 2023 Touch
    Developer/Publisher: SEGA
    Release Date: Novermber 8 2022
    App Store Description: Bringing our 3D Match Engine to iPhone for the first time, Football Manager 2023 Touch delivers the most authentic football management experience in handheld gaming.

    It’s time for you to join the managerial elite. With more than 120 leagues from the world’s biggest footballing nations at your fingertips, where will you find your perfect club?

    App name: Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins
    Developer/Publisher: Konami
    Release Date: May 30 2022
    App Store description: Following the hit Apple Arcade game “Frogger in Toy Town,” an all-new Frogger game leaps into action. Players will make their way through puzzle-ridden ruins and unravel the mysteries of the Ancient Salientians. Simple and intuitive three-dimensional puzzles will keep players on their toes as they guide Frogger through 100 fun-filled stages with various traps and enemies around every corner.

    App Name: Frogger in Toy Town
    Developer/Publisher: Konami
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Frogger is back! The classic frog-action game returns on Apple Arcade with an all-new look and the same simple gameplay. Guide the iconic amphibian forward as you evade the numerous obstacles in your path!

    App Name: Fruit Ninja Classic+
    Developer/Publisher: Halfbrick Studios
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Slice fruit, don’t slice bombs – that is all you need to know to get started as a Fruit Ninja! The original hit returns to satisfy your fruit-destroying appetite, now with juicy updates. Slice for a high score, line up combos for extra points, and go crazy on the multi-slice Pomegranate!


  • Apple Arcade Games - G

    App Name: Galaga Wars+
    Developer/Publisher: Bandai Namco
    Release Date: November 12 2021
    App Store Description: Your all-time favorite shoot’em up arcade game is now available on iPhone and iPad. Take control of the most iconic spaceships and free the galaxy from the invaders! The galaxy is at stake. Fire up the engines and destroy endless waves of aliens in a shower of laser blasts and smoking missiles!

    App Name: Game Dev Story+
    Developer/Publisher: Kairosoft
    Release Date July 17 2021
    App Store Description: Manage your own game company and try to create a million-selling game in this unique simulation. Features the ability to develop your company's own game console, plus a system for changing your staff members' professions. Hire talented people and train them to develop their skills. As your staff gets more experience, you will unlock a wider array of game genres and content to develop. Try to find the most popular combinations and develop for the latest platform! Your staff members can have a variety of game-related professions, from programmer to sound engineer. Work hard and you may reach the top of the video game industry!

    App Name: Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
    Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
    Release Date: August 7 2020
    App Store Description: In the shadow of the Wall, your watch begins. Eight thousand years before Jon Snow took the Black, the Night’s Watch was formed to secure the Wall and defend the border of Westeros against the perils of the North, and all that lies beyond. Into these untamed wilds, sworn brothers and their allies set out on rangings to face the dangers that would threaten the realm. But the Wall is a blade that cuts both ways.

    App Name: Garden Tails: Match and Grow
    Developer/Publisher: Playdots, Inc.
    Release Date: September 16 2022
    App Store Description: Enter a peaceful world and build your own garden. Complete match 3 puzzles to unlock flowers, bushes, and friendly animals.

    App Name: Gear.Club Stradale
    Developer/Publisher: Eden Games S.A.S
    Release Date: April 8 2022
    App Store Description: Gear.Club Stradale is a dream come true: taking a long vacation in a gorgeous villa with all the time in the world to drive the most beautiful supercars.

    App Name: Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
    Developer/Publisher: Broken Rules
    Release Date: February 25 2022
    App Store Description: A beautiful new adventure by the two time Apple Design Award winning developers of Old Man’s Journey and ELOH, in which a family of gibbons finds themselves lost in a dangerous world beyond their understanding.

    App Name: Gin Rummy Classic+
    Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare
    Release Date: October 7 2022
    App Store Description: Gin Rummy Classic is the purest mobile version of the game enjoyed by millions around the world. Made by MobilityWare - original creator of Solitaire (300,000,000+ downloads) - this easy to learn card game is perfect for fun and relaxation.

    App Name: Goat Simulator+
    Developer/Publisher: Coffee Stain
    Release Date: May 13 2022
    App Store Description: Goat Simulator is the latest in goat simulation technology, bringing next-gen goat simulation to YOU. You no longer have to fantasize about being a goat, your mobile dreams have finally come true! Gameplay-wise, Goat Simulator is all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. It has been compared to an old-school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you're a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff. more! When it comes to goats, not even the sky is the limit, as you can probably just bug through it and crash the game.

    App Name: Good Sudoku+
    Developer/Publisher: Zach Gage
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Good Sudoku turns your iOS device into an AI-powered Sudoku genius whose only mission is to help you learn and love this classic game. Whether you’ve never tried Sudoku, or you play every day, Good Sudoku’s elegant layout, intelligent hint system, and busywork reducing tweaks will help you play better and have more fun.

    App Name: Grindstone
    Developer/Publisher: Capybara Games
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Grindstone is a game of sword-slashing puzzle battles from the award-winning creators of Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes and Critter Crunch! Grindstone Mountain is overrun with vicious Creeps! Slay your way up its treacherous peak where fortune, glory (and death) awaits!

    App Name: GRIS+
    Developer/Publisher: Devolver
    Release Date: September 30 2022
    App Store Description: Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities.

    App Name: Guildlings
    Developer/Publisher: Sirvo Studios
    Release Date: November 8 2019
    App Store Description: This is Guildlings, a new story-driven episodic adventure brought to you by Asher Vollmer (maker of Threes), IGF award-winner Jamie Antonisse, and the team of dedicated indies at Sirvo Studios. Drawing inspiration from classic RPGs, point and click puzzlers and visual novel games, it tells a lighthearted coming-of-age fantasy tale within a modern mobile frame.


  • Apple Arcade Games - H

    App Name: Hanx101 Trivia
    Developer/Publisher: BlueLine Studios
    Release date: September 2 2022
    App Store Description: Can you complete the Hanx101 Challenge ?

    Become a trivia master with Hanx101 Trivia! Test your knowledge across multiple categories from history to math, geography to food - the questions keep coming! Beat your own high score or challenge others in head-to-head trivia stand-offs or team play.

    App Name: Hearts: Card Game+
    Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare
    Release Date: January 7 2021
    App Store Description: Hearts on Apple Arcade is a classic competitive card game, and MobilityWare's artificial intelligence ensures your play has the competitive edge, Hearts card master!

    App Name: HEROish
    Developer/Publisher: Sunblink
    Release Date: July 22 2022
    App Store description: Play as one of six epic heroes, summon troops, sling spells, and destroy enemy towers to achieve victory in this exciting head-to-head castle defense game. Players can enjoy single-player adventures with three campaigns filled with campy storytelling, sweeping musical scores, and hand-crafted environments.

    App Name: Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler
    Developer/Publisher: David Marquardt
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: In Hexaflip, you flip through hexagonal mazes filled with deadly obstacles. Avoid hammers, spikes, lasers and more to collect orbs and reach the end! This is a real action-puzzle brain-teaser that mixes timing with thinking.

    App Name: Hidden Folks+
    Developer/Publisher: Adriaan de Jongh
    Release Date: January 28 2022
    App Store Description: Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!

    App Name: Hitchhiker - A Mystery Game
    Developer/Publisher: Versus Evil
    Release Date: March 26 2021
    App Store Description: Hitchhiker is a mystery game set along lost highways, where your goal is to solve the puzzle of your own backstory. As a hitchhiker with no memory or destination, you catch a series of rides across a strange and beautiful landscape, tracking the mysterious disappearance of a person close to you. Your drivers range from stoic farmers to off-duty waitresses, and each one has a story to tell. Clues appear, alliances emerge, and nothing is quite what it seems.

    App Name: Hogwash
    Developer/Publisher: Bossa Studios
    Release Date; October 25 2019
    App Store Description: Pitching one player against three in a race against the clock, this colour-soaked rasher of chaos is the ultimate team-based, feel-good game. Will you side with the bumbling farmhand as he struggles to keep the farm squeaky-clean? Or will you join forces with the mischievous pigs and run riot by spreading as much mud as possible?

    App Name: Horizon Chase 2
    Developer/Publisher: Aquiris Game Studio
    Release Date: September 9 2022
    App Description: Horizon Chase 2 is the evolution of the award-winning racing franchise. Born under the arcade sign, this game will fulfill your senses through immersive and high-speed gameplay. This is the golden era of arcade racing brought back over a modern and completely evolved experience.

    App Name: Hot Lava
    Developer/Publisher: Klei Entertainment
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Hot Lava transports you back to your childhood imagination. Relive those moments of excitement, joy, and chaos. Run, jump, climb, and surf in first person across nostalgia-packed environments flooded with hot molten lava. Explore alone, or join your friends. This is a game of dexterity and ingenuity, you will have to use all your skills to complete the treacherous obstacles that await.

    App Name: HyperBrawl Tournament
    Developer/Publisher: Milky Tea Studios
    Release Date; September 19 2019
    App Store Description: HyperBrawl Tournament is a future arena combat sport like no other! Heroes compete in electrifying two versus two PVP matches fusing no rules soccer, combat and skill-based weapon power-ups.


  • Apple Arcade Games - I

    App Name: Inks.+
    Developer/Publisher: State of Play Games
    Release Date:  June 25 2021
    App Store Description: Inks updates pinball for a new generation. It combines the joy of pinball with skilful tactical challenges and allows you to create wondrous works of art as the ball smashes around the canvas. Blocks of colour burst like beautiful fireworks across the surface, building up in vivid layers and recording a visual history of your game as you perfect your score.

    App Name: Inmost
    Developer/Publisher: Chucklefish
    Release Date: October 11 2019
    App Store Description: Inmost is an atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, following three playable characters within one dark, interconnecting story. In an old abandoned castle, you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within…


  • Apple Arcade Games - J

    App Name: Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
    Developer/Publisher: Mografi
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Jenny LeClue is a thrilling story of mystery, adventure and growing up. Set in the sleepy town of Arthurton, the game is filled with memorable, complex characters and rendered in a unique aesthetic.

    App title: Jetpack Joyride 2
    Developer/Publisher: Halfbrick Studios
    Release Date; August 19 2022
    App Store Description: The evolved adventure of Jetpack Joyride with new HD graphics, new animations, new mechanics and a new way of playing.

    App Name: Jetpack Joyride+
    Developer/Publisher: Halfbrick Studios
    Release Date: July 23 2021
    App Store Description: Bullet-powered jetpacks! Giant mechanical dragons! Birds that shoot money!

    From the makers of the global hit game, Fruit Ninja comes this insane, high flying endless runner that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

    App Name: Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+
    Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare
    Release Date: June 10 2022
    App Store Description: Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+ features the largest, most beautiful collection of jigsaw puzzles ranging from iconic brands like Disney, Hasbro, and many more.

    App Name: Jumper Jon
    Developer/Publisher: Esteban Duran
    Release Date: November 1 2019
    App Store Description: Jumper Jon offers a new time concept never seen in the Metroidvania genre before. Take the role of Jon and get into Hell to explore and find the beautiful Jane. Everything played in 30-second chunks. Jumper Jon is an adventure that will be released as individual chapters.


  • Apple Arcade Games - K

    App Name: Kings League II
    Developer/Publisher: Kurechii
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: King’s League II is the sequel to the award-winning strategy simulation RPG. Recruit and manage fighters of different classes before entering tactical battles of glory. Lead your team to victory and climb the most prestigious League in Kurestal!

    App Name: King Rush Frontiers TD+
    Developer/Publisher: Ironhide
    Release Date: November 12 2021
    App Store Description: Kingdom Rush Frontiers is a whole new level of the furiously fast, enchantingly charming gameplay that made Kingdom Rush an award-winning tower defense hit.

    App Name: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+
    Developer/Publisher: Ironhide
    Release Date: July 29 2022
    App Store Description:Get ready to jump into action and show the Kingdom who’s the real boss in the best tower defense game!

    App Name: Kings of the Castle
    Developer/Publisher: Frosty Pop
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Kings of the Castle is colorful rescue mission and speed run you can play by yourself, or with family and friends in multiplayer mode.The dragon Zantorian locked Prince Rupert away in a castle tower on a dangerous and mysterious island. Lord Baldor dispatches the princess to investigate the hostile and unfamiliar territory and save the prince.


  • Apple Arcade Games - L

    App Name: Layton's Mystery Journey+
    Developer/Publisher: Level-5 Inc.
    Release Date: September 3 2021
    App Store Description: Join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London, as she becomes embroiled in a casual, comical, quizzical quest, which has its roots in our new hero’s search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton.

    App Name: Legend of the Skyfish 2
    Developer/Publisher: Crescent Moon Games
    Release Date; April 3 2020
    App Store Description: Legend of the Skyfish is filled with beautiful hand-painted art, intricate action puzzles and unique enemies. Explore a huge world of 45 handcrafted levels and defeat giant bosses.

    App Name: Legends of Kingdom Rush
    Developer/Publisher: Ironhide
    Release Date: June 11 2021
    App Store Description: Embark on an epic journey through the medieval fantasy world of Kingdom Rush in this amazing RPG game with roguelike elements! Lead the most powerful Kingdom Rush characters.

    App Name: Lego Brawls
    Developer/Publisher: Lego
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Build your way to the top in this lighthearted, team action brawler where anything can happen. Design your own heroic minifig with unique brawling abilities! Build ridiculous power-ups out of bricks! Work with your team to control iconic Lego levels! Compete in Ninjago, Castle, and Pirate arenas! Expand your collection of minifigs and power-ups! Become the ultimate brawler!

    App Name: Lego Builder's Journey
    Developer/Publisher: Lego
    Release Date: Decemeber 19 2019
    App Store Description: Builder’s Journey is a poetic puzzle that takes place in a Lego brick world, brought to life with the most accurately rendered Lego elements yet to feature on screens. Be taken through a breathtaking world filled with brick-by-brick effects, accompanied by a beautiful soundtrack.

    App Name: Lego Star Wars Battles
    Developer/Publisher: TT Games
    Release Date: September 24 2021
    App Store Description: Lead your favourite Lego Star Wars characters into real-time, multiplayer PvP battles in arenas inspired by iconic locations from throughout the galaxy!

    App Name: Lego Star Wars: Castaways
    Developer/Publisher: Gameloft
    Release Date; November 19 2021
    App Store Description: Explore a mysterious new planet and meet new friends along the way in Lego Star Wars: Castaways.

    App Name: Leo's Fortune
    Developer/Publisher: 1337 & Senri
    Release Date: June 25 2021
    App Store Description: Leo’s Fortune is a platform adventure game where you hunt down the cunning and mysterious thief that stole your gold. Beautifully hand-crafted levels bring the story of Leo to life in this epic adventure.

    App Name: Lifelike: Chapter One
    Developer/Publisher: Kunabi Brother
    Release Date; October 25 2019
    App Store Description: Made for all ages, Lifelike is a mesmerizing particle symphony from the multiple-award-winning creators behind Blek and FROST. Ignite your sense of wonder and lose yourself in a world filled with beautiful, enigmatic, and sometimes strange flocking species and creatures.

    App Name: Little Orpheus
    Developer/Publisher: Sumo Digital (The Chinese Room)
    Release Date; June 12 2020
    App Store Description: Little Orpheus is a technicolor side-scrolling adventure game inspired by classic movies like Flash Gordon, Sinbad and The Land that Time Forgot. Delivered in eight bite-size, commute-friendly episodes, Little Orpheus is simple enough for casual players but rich enough for seasoned adventure fans.

    App Name: Loud House: Outta Control
    Developer/Publisher: Nickelodeon
    Release Date: February 14 2020
    App Store Description: Welcome to the Loud House! Are you ready to get outta control? Enter the chaotic world of Lincoln Loud and his sisters from the hit Nickelodeon series.

    App Title: Love You to Bits+
    Developer: Alike Studios
    Release Date: August 26 2022
    App Store Description: “Love You to Bits” is a crazy cute, purely visual, puzzle-filled, point-and-click, sci-fi adventure spanning all around the universe.

    App Name: Lumen.
    Developer/Publisher: Lykkegaard Europe
    Release Date: February 5 2021
    App Store Description: Lumen. is a puzzle game with unique mechanics, where you have to solve levels using lights, lenses and mirrors. You will find yourself in the old attic and discover the mysterious antique box of Ms. Olivia McLumen, who lived in Scotland over a hundred years ago and was a great inventor of her time, she saved her inventions in cinematic frames for you to restore.


  • Apple Arcade Games - M

    App Name: Mahjong Titans+
    Developer/Publisher: Kristanix Games
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Mahjong Titan is a tile-matching game, and is your perfect match for playing some relaxing Mahjong. Mahjong Solitaire is one of the most popular board games in the world. The simple rules and relaxing gameplay means that anyone can enjoy a round of mahjong. This Apple Arcade version of the game has all 2000+ boards unlocked from the start.

    App Name: Manifold Garden
    Developer/Publisher: William Chyr Studio
    Release Date: October 18 2019
    App Store Description: Explore a beautiful Escheresque world where the laws of physics are different. Geometry repeats infinitely in every direction, and falling down leads you back to where you started. Manipulate gravity to change your perspective and see the world in new ways. Master the rules of the universe and restore a barren world with vegetation and life

    App Name: Marble It Up: Mayhem!
    Developer/Publisher: The Marble Collective
    Release Date: November 8 2019
    App Store Description: The joy of rolling is back! Marble It Up: Mayhem! is the newest chapter in marble platforming - fresh from the minds behind Marble It Up! and Marble Blast. World-class level design, buttery-smooth controls, and brand-new multiplayer - welcome to the beginning of the best marble experience yet!

    App Name: Marble Knights
    Developer/Publisher: Wayforward Technologies
    Release Date: September 18 2020
    App Store Description: Sword-swinging fantasy meets marble mania! Roll into battle with Orbin, Marabelle, and the other Knights of the Round to defend King Rolland and the Kingdom of Roundingham from the evil Lord Terroball! Armed with your blade, your wits, and a variety of orb-based powers, you’ll smite foes, solve puzzles, and embark on an epic fantasy journey with up to three other players!

    App Name: MasterChef: Let's Cook!
    Developer/Publisher: Tilting Point
    Release Date: September 3 2021
    App Store Description: Do you have what it takes to be the number one chef? Show your cooking abilities in MasterChef: Let’s Cook! A unique, fun, and fast-paced cooking competition game awaits you!

    App Name: Mind Symphony
    Developer/Publisher: Rogue Games
    Release Date: October 11 2019
    App Store Description: Experience music and gameplay that emotionally and mentally impacts you. Mind Symphony sets unique gameplay to mesh with musical tracks to create an experience that makes you feel better.

    App Name: Mini Metro+
    Developer/Publisher: Dinosaur Polo Club
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Mini Metro is a game about designing a subway map for a growing city. Draw lines between stations and start your trains running. As new stations open, redraw your lines to keep them efficient. Decide where to use your limited resources. How long can you keep the city moving?

    App Name: Mini Motorways
    Developer/Publisher: Dinosaur Polo Club
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: From the makers of Mini Metro, Mini Motorways is a game about drawing the roads that drive a growing city. Build a road network, one road at a time, to create a bustling metropolis. Redesign your city to keep the traffic flowing, and carefully manage upgrades to meet the changing demands. How long can you keep the cities of the world moving?

    App Name: Monomals
    Developer/Publisher: Picomy
    Release Date: November 1 2019
    App Store Description: There's a big music contest going on amongst the world's best animal DJs ! Armed with a big fishing rod and a plug, go fishing in deep waters to help the DJs catch all of the Monomals, and create your very own music in the MonoMaker.

    App Name: Monster Hunter Stories+
    Developer/Publisher: Capcom
    Release Date: August 6 2021
    App Store Description: In a world where large monsters roam, and people everywhere make a living hunting, there's a remote village of people who follow a different set of customs. They are the monster riders, a people who don't hunt but instead form bonds with monsters.

    App Name: Monument Valley+
    Developer/Publisher: Ustwo Games
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Monument Valley is a surreal exploration through fantastical architecture and impossible geometry. Guide the silent princess Ida through mysterious monuments, uncovering hidden paths, unfolding optical illusions and outsmarting the enigmatic Crow People.

    App Name: Monument Valley 2+
    Developer/Publisher: Ustwo Games
    Release Date: March 11 2022
    App Store Description: Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry.

    App Name: Moonshot - A Journey Home
    Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake and Morsel Interactive
    Release Date: April 22 2022
    App Store Description: Moonshot is a physics-based puzzle game where you play as Moon Pi, a young moon separated from Mother Earth. Using slingshot mechanics and navigational puzzles, help Moon Pi trek across the mysterious universe to finally get back home.

    App Name: Murder Mystery Machine
    Developer/Publisher: Blazing Griffin
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Join detectives Cassandra Clarke and Nate Houston as they investigate a simple murder that soon entwines the two into a complex, interconnected series of crimes that's anything but an open-and-shut-case. Murder Mystery Machine is a compelling episodic interactive mystery game that crosses narrative with unique new puzzle-solving and deduction gameplay.

    App Name: Mutazione
    Developer/Publisher: Die Gute Fabrik
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: A mutant soap opera where small-town gossip meets the supernatural... Mutazione is an adventure game where the juicy personal drama is just as important as the high-stakes adventure part of the story.

    App Name: My Bowling 3D+
    Developer/Publisher: iWare Designs
    Release Date: July 1 2022
    App Store Description: iWare Designs brings you My Bowling 3D, probably the most realistic and playable Ten Pin Bowling game available on mobile devices. Boasting fully textured game environments and full 3D rigid body physics this game is the complete package for both casual and serious gamers.

    App Title: My Talking Tom+
    Developer/Publisher: Outfit7 Limited
    Release Date: August 12 2022
    App Store Description: It’s Talking Tom, the virtual pet cat who loves to chat. Talking Tom is the cat making every day a fun adventure.Players adopt this virtual pet, keep him happy and help him explore his world.


  • Apple Arcade Games - N

    App Name: NBA 2k21 Arcade Edition
    Developer/Publisher: 2K
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Making its highly-anticipated debut on Apple Arcade, NBA 2K21 puts you on the court with today’s top NBA stars like Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, and Anthony Davis.

    App Name: NBA 2k22 Arcade Edition
    Developer/Publisher: 2K
    Release Date: October 19 2021
    App Store Description: NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series exclusively on Apple Arcade.

    App Name: NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
    Developer/Publisher: 2K
    Release Date: October 18 2022
    App Store Description: NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is the latest title in the world-renowned NBA 2K franchise. Exclusively on Apple Arcade, put your skills to the test in the all-new 'Greatest' mode. Complete challenges and earn points to see who's really the greatest finisher, shooter, play-maker, or defenseman in the NBA. For the first time, you can go up against the 30 "Greatest of All-Time" NBA players from the 76th NBA season, like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Luka Dončić, and NBA legends, such as Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

    App Name: Necrobarista
    Developer/Publisher: Route 59
    Release Date: July 17 2020
    App Store Description: In a back-alley Melbourne cafe, the dead are granted one last night to mingle with the living. For Maddy Xiao - barista, amateur necromancer, and new owner of the Terminal - things couldn't be better, as long as you're not reminding her of the fact that she's got an enforcer from the notoriously uncompromising Council of Death breathing down her neck.

    App Name: Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+
    Developer/Publisher: Hit-Point Co.
    Release Date: July 23 2021
    App Store Description: Playing Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector is as easy as one, two...and that's it!

    Attract cats with food and then watch them romp with your toys! More than 40 varieties of cats—white and black, tabby and calico—might stop by. Rare cats are rumoured to roam the neighbourhood too, but you'll need particular items to entice those elusive felines. Each visitor is logged in to your Catbook. Become a master kitty collector and fill it up!

    App Name: Neo Cab
    Developer/Publisher: Fellow Traveller
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Hold on to humanity in a world overcome by automation. Play as Lina, the last human driver-for-hire on the streets of Los Ojos. Your friend and only lifeline has gone missing; with no money and nowhere to stay, the only thing you can do is keep driving.

    App Name: Neversong
    Developer/Publisher: Serenity Forge
    Release Date: May 1 2020
    App Store Description: Upon waking from a coma, Peet's girlfriend is nowhere to be found. Investigate the screams coming from the heart of Neverwood, the increasingly bizarre behaviour of the zombie grownups, and the strange truth about Peet's past in this hauntingly dreamlike fable.

    App Name: Next Stop Nowhere
    Developer/Publisher: Night School Studio
    Release Date: August 14 2020
    App Store Description: Next Stop Nowhere is a road trip adventure story set in a colourful, cutthroat vision of outer space. Play as Beckett, a simple courier living a simple life until a chance encounter with former bounty hunter Serra throws him into an adventure he never expected. And might not survive.

    App Name: NIckelodeon Extreme Tennis
    Developer/Publisher: Viacom International
    Release Date: January 21 2022
    App Store Description: Join your favorite iconic characters from Nickelodeon shows past and present as they compete in the most Extreme Tennis Matches EVER!

    App Name: Nightmare Farm
    Developer/Publisher: Hit-Point Co.
    Release Date: October 5 2019
    App Store Description: The story of a painful nightmare spinning in a bright world. Let's get along with the characters visiting the farm by preparing food for them and give them toys while growing crops in the field.

    App Name: NUTS - A Surveillance Mystery
    Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios
    Release Date: January 22 2021
    App Store Description: Gear up your caravan, boot up your GPS, spread out your map and head for the depths of Melmoth Forest. As a rookie field researcher, you’ll place cameras during the day, and watch the footage at night, tracking the movements of a scurry of squirrels. Where do they hide their nuts? What puzzling routes do they take? And why do they behave so strangely


  • Apple Arcade Games - O

    App Name: Oceanhorn 2
    Developer/Publisher: Cornfox & Bros
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: A long time has passed since the White City was washed from the face of Gaia – and the once magnificent Kingdom of Arcadia was shattered into hundreds of islands of the Uncharted Sea.

    App Name: Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon
    Developer/Publisher: Cornfox & Bros
    Release Date: January 8 2021
    App Store Description: A long time has passed since the White City was washed from the face of Gaia – and the once magnificent Kingdom of Arcadia was shattered into hundreds of islands of the Uncharted Sea.

    App Name: Oddmar+
    Developer/Publisher: Oddmar+
    Release Date: December 3 2021
    App Store Description: Oddmar struggles with life in his village and is not worthy of a place in Valhalla.

    App Name: Old Man's Journey+
    Developer/Publisher: Broken Rules
    Release Date    : November 18 2022
    App Store Description: Old Man’s Journey, a soul-searching puzzle adventure, tells a story of life, loss, and hope. Interacting with the world around you, you'll shape the landscape to create the old man's path forward. Experience heartache and hope as you embark on a heartfelt journey through a sunkissed world.

    App Name: Operator 41
    Developer/Publisher: Shifty Eye Games
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Help your Operator reach the telephone to call headquarters with vital intel. Vigilant guards patrol the grounds, and security cameras keep a watchful gaze. Use stealth to sneak by them. Throw objects you’ll find to distract the guards, or even knock them out – but aim and timing is everything. Operator 41 is all about sneakiness and strategy.

    App Name: Outlanders
    Developer/Publisher: Pomelo Games
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Outlanders is a charming town-builder simulation game that lets you play as the leader of a group of regular people building a town together. Some want to survive, while others want to build amazing things. It’s up to you to guide them towards their goal.

    App Name: Overland
    Developer/Publisher: Finii
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Take care of a group of travellers on a post-apocalyptic road trip across the United States in this turn-based survival game. Fight scary creatures, rescue stranded survivors, and scavenge for supplies like fuel, first aid kits, and weapons. Decide where to go next, whether it's upgrading this wrecked car, or rescuing that dog. Just remember, there are consequences for every action.


  • Apple Arcade Games - P

    App Name: Pac-Man Party Royale
    Developer/Publisher: Bandai Namco
    Release Date: October 18 2019
    App Store Description: Challenge your friends in this brand new Pac-Man game, mixing the instant fun of arcade retro-gaming with a multiplayer experience. Play our 4 Players Battle Mode, and be the last Pac-Man standing to win the rounds

    App Name: Painty Mob
    Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Shake up your hum drum world by dousing its unsuspecting citizens with splashes of vibrant paint in an effort to spread a little unrequested cheer around to all. But make sure you stay one step ahead of the ever-increasing angry mob – they aren’t too happy about your rainbow-inspired vision and will stop at nothing to slow you down.

    App Name: Patterned
    Developer/Publisher: Borderleap
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Patterned is a unique puzzle game that immerses you in the beauty and joy of seamless, repeating patterns. Each pattern begins as a sketch and you must use visual clues to reassemble its scrambled pieces. Piece by piece, each pattern begins to come alive in increasing amounts of colour and structure. When the final piece is placed, the pattern fills the screen in full colour.

    App Name: Pilgrims
    Developer/Publisher: Amanita Design
    Release Date: October 5 2019
    App Store Description: Pilgrims is a playful adventure game, created by the team behind Machinarium and Samorost. Roam the land as you please and make new friends, share a laugh with your fellow travellers and help them complete their little stories, your way. How many different solutions can you find?

    App Name: Pocket Build+
    Developer/Publisher: MoonBear
    Release Date: April 1 2022
    App Store Description: Have you ever wanted to make your own little fantasy world? A farm, some kind of castle, or just an epic fantasy city? Pocket Build is an open world game where you can build with no limitations or restrictions. Build whatever you like, whenever you like, however you like. The possibilities are endless!

    App Name: Populus Run
    Developer/Publisher: FIFTYTWO
    Release Date; January 29 2021
    App Store Description: In this unconventional running game, players control a group of people confronting crazy obstacles with the objective of finishing the course with at least one runner. Players can collect additional people who stand in their way as they dash towards the finish line but they’ll have to dodge giant fast food, slide down waterpark pipes and battle rapper bosses to claim victory.

    App Name: Possessions
    Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Welcome to a world where your eyes deceive you every day. Welcome to the world of Possessions - a minimalist 3D puzzle game about perspective and spatial awareness. In Possessions, you will look at various objects from different angles until they appear to be in their right place, all while learning the story of a family inhabiting the house.

    App Name: Pro Darts 2022+
    Developer/Publisher: iWare Designs
    Release Date: May 27 2022
    App Store Description: Following the worldwide successes of Pro Snooker, Pro Pool and our other sports games iWare Designs brings you Pro Darts 2022+; one of the most feature packed and playable darts games available for mobile devices.

    App Name: Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+
    Developer/Publisher: iWare Designs
    Release Date: April 15 2022
    App Store Description: Following the worldwide success of its sports games iWare Designs brings you Pro Snooker & Pool 2022, probably one of the most realistic and playable snooker and pool games available on mobile devices. Boasting fully textured game environments and full 3D rigid body physics, this game is the complete package for both casual and serious gamers.

    App Name: Prune+
    Developer/Publisher: Joel McDonald
    Release Date: April 29 2022
    App Store Description: Prune is a love letter to trees. A game about the beauty and joy of cultivation. With a swipe of a finger, grow and shape your tree into the sunlight while avoiding the dangers of a hostile world. Bring life to a forgotten landscape and uncover a story hidden deep beneath the soil.


  • Apple Arcade Games - R

    App Name: Rayman Mini
    Developer/Publisher: Ubisoft
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Rayman has been shrunk to the size of an ant! To undo this spell, insects, mushrooms, leaves, and other plants will be your allies as you find your way through a wonderful, macro-photographic world. From a gorgeous river to a spider nest or the deep recesses of a tree, Rayman Mini thrusts players into a rich, natural environment through exciting 48 levels.

    App Name; Really Bad Chess+
    Developer/Publisher: Zach Gage
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Really Bad Chess is just like chess, but with totally random pieces. Try eight Knights, four Bishops, and three pawns - why not? Whether you play chess daily or quit just after learning the rules, this small twist will open the door to an entire new world of chess.

    App Name; Red Reign
    Developer/Publisher: Ninja Kiwi
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Secure your stronghold, prepare your army, and battle to victory in this fun, fast-paced real-time strategy game from the makers of Bloons TD.

    App Name: Redout: Space Assault
    Developer/Publisher: 34BigThings
    Release Date: October 5 2019
    App Store Description: Redout: Space Assault puts you in control of a Super Orbital Recon Fighter during the 2395 Colonization of Mars: dive in the fastest, most epic and exciting arcade space battle you can experience on an Apple device. Outsmart, outmanoeuvre, overpower, outclass your opponents in lightning-fast, adrenaline-inducing single-player space combat.

    App Name: Reigns: Beyond
    Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
    Release Date: November 6 2020
    App Store Description: As an intergalactic indie rockband, plot your rise to "stardom", travelling from planet to planet and gig to gig on your quest for fame and fortune.

    App Name: Reigns+
    Developer/Publisher: Devolver Digital
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Sit on the throne as a benevolent (or malevolent) medieval monarch of the modern age and swipe your royal fingers either left or right to impose your will upon the kingdom. Survive the seemingly never-ending gauntlet of requests from your advisors, peasants, allies, and enemies while maintaining balance between the influential factions of your kingdom. But beware; each decision you make might have implications and unfortunate consequences down the road that could put your reign and family’s dynasty at risk!

    App Name: Roundguard
    Developer/Publisher: Wonderbelly Games
    Release Date: March 13 2020
    App Store Description: Roundguard is a bouncy dungeon crawler with pinball physics, lots of loot, and a randomized castle full of oddballs. Press your luck against hordes of dangerously cute monsters and challenging roguelike elements in this all-round bouncy adventure!


  • Apple Arcade Games - S

    App Name: Samorost 3+
    Developer/Publisher: Amanita Design
    Release Date: July 8 2022
    App Store Description: Samorost 3 follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover, brought to life with beautiful artwork, sound and music.

    App Name: Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
    Developer/Publisher: Adult Swim
    Release Date: August 21 2020
    App Store Description: He’s back! Become Samurai Jack, the greatest warrior to ever brandish a katana! Journey through time and finally stop Aku’s evil reign in this new adventure from the creators of Samurai Jack.

    App Name: Sayonara Wild Hearts
    Developer/Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Sayonara Wild Hearts is a dreamy arcade game about riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling, shooting lasers, wielding swords, and breaking hearts at 200 mph.

    App Name: Scrappers
    Developer/Publisher: Q-Games
    Release Date: April 10 2020
    App Store Description: In Scrappers, up to four players can team up to clean up the streets of a futuristic city teeming with garbage - and trash anyone who gets in their way! You take on the role of the Scrappers, a squad of robot garbage collectors working to clean up a grimy city of the not-so-distant future.

    App Name: Secret Oops!
    Developer/Publisher: Mixedbag Srl
    Release Date: January 31 2020
    App Store Description: Secret Oops! is an innovative cooperative local multiplayer Augmented Reality game where players try to make sure that the world's dumbest spy isn't detected. When a new threat arises and briefcases start to disappear all over the world, the S.P.Y. Agency, the only agency in the world run by robotic pigeons, sends its best agent to investigate: Special Agent Charles.

    App Name: Shadow Blade+
    Developer/Publisher: Crescent Moon Games
    Release Date: March 4 2022
    App Store Description: Shadow Blade is a fast paced action platformer game for iOS with intuitive touch controls.

    App Name: Shantae and the Seven Sirens
    Developer/Publisher: Wayforward Technologies
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Shantae is back in an all-new tropical adventure! In her 5th adventure, the Half-Genie hero gains new Fusion Magic to explore a vast sunken city, make new Half-Genie friends, and battle the Seven Sirens in her most thrilling adventure yet!

    App Name: Shinsekai Into the Depths
    Developer/Publisher: Capcom
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Capcom presents a fresh and original undersea exploration game, filled with unique visual and audio experiences for you to discover.

    App Name: ShockRods
    Developer/Publisher: Stainless Games
    Release Date: October 11 2019
    App Store Description: ShockRods is about shooting and avoiding being shot by jumping and dodging. ShockRods features solo and team games that take place in natural surroundings and future sports arenas.

    App Name: Shovel Knight Dig
    Developer/Publisher: Yacht Club Games
    Release Date: September 23 2022
    App Store Description: When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them!

    App Name: Simon's Cat - Story Time
    Developer/Publisher: Tactile Games
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Based on the highly popular animated series, Simon and his cat face their biggest challenge yet. When the tranquillity of suburban life is threatened by a huge building site, they mobilise the neighbours to help restore the mysterious wasteland before the diggers destroy it all.

    App Name: Skate City
    Developer/Publisher: Snowman
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Capture the heart and soul of street skating in a style that’s all your own. Push to perfect your flow and improve your skills while mastering hundreds of trick combinations. Immerse yourself in the dynamic environments as morning fades to night, and the weather shifts unexpectedly.

    App Name: Slash Quest!
    Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios
    Release Date: October 2 2020
    App Store Description: The Queen’s evergrowing talking sword is lost in a faraway land. Luckily you showed up to wield it back to the castle. You do know how to swing a sword, right? Right?! Forget your power fantasy.

    App Name: Sneaky Sasquatch
    Developer/Publisher: RAC7 Games
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Live the life of a Sasquatch and do regular everyday Sasquatch stuff like:
    - Sneak around campsites
    - Disguise yourself in human clothing
    - Eat food from unguarded coolers and picnic baskets

    App Name: Sociable Soccer '21
    Developer/Publisher: Rogue Games
    Release Date: November 8 2019
    App Store Description: A new, fun, fast-paced, cross-platform soccer game for 2020.

    App Name: Solitaire by MobilityWare+
    Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Solitaire by MobilityWare is the original maker of Solitaire free for iPad and iPhone. After more than 10 years on the App Store, we are still improving our card game with fun new features. Make sure to try out our unique Daily Challenges!

    App Name: Solitaire Stories
    Developer/Publisher: Red Games Co.
    Release Date: July 2 2021
    App Store Description: Behold! The world’s greatest card game, Solitaire... now with progressive difficulty storylines, gorgeous deck designs, daily challenges, global leaderboards, and a weird sense of humour. If you like classic Klondike Solitaire and have a wild imagination, you’re going to love Solitaire Stories.

    App Name: SongPop Party
    Developer/Publisher: Gameloft
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Step up and prove your music knowledge with this fast-paced, competitive music-based trivia game. SongPop Party is the latest addition in the biggest music trivia franchise in the world with a huge catalogue from cult classics to today's top hits, and hundreds of thousands of unlockable songs curated by genre, artists, decade, topics and more.

    App Name: Sonic Dash+
    Developer/Publisher: SEGA
    Release Date: April 8 2022
    App Store Description: Run, jump, and dash through stunning 3D environments as Sonic the Hedgehog and other Sonic characters in this fun racing & endless runner game. Run and race past challenging obstacles in this fast and frenzied endless running game by SEGA!

    App Name: Sonic Racing
    Developer/Publisher: SEGA
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: The world's fastest hedgehog is back in Sonic Racing! Take control of one of 15 playable characters from the Sonic universe and compete in the ultimate multiplayer racing experience. Collect power-ups, set traps and attack competitors all while driving at high speed. Ready, Set, Race!

    App Name: South of the Circle
    Developer/Publisher: State of Play Games
    Release Date: October 30 2020
    App Store Description: Cambridge academic Peter stumbles from the wreckage in search of help, fighting the cold. As his attempts to escape the ice grow more desperate, the lines between his past and present begin to blur.

    App Name: SP!NG
    Developer/Publisher: SMG Studio
    Release Date: March 5 2021
    App Store Description: SP!NG is a fun physics-based game that is both a challenging but also calming experience with the simple goal to collect gems. With one-touch controls, players guide a cosmic ball that is easy to pick up and play but hard to master. They’ll traverse through 150 plus finely crafted levels with various art styles and themes that change the look and feel of the experience.

    App Name: Spaceland
    Developer/Publisher: Tortuga Team
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: It is probably the most dynamic turn-based strategy in the spirit of the old school. Less covers, more action! Land on a lost planet and show the mutants what you are made of. Shoot, kick, blow up and destroy. You will put together the most reckless team of fighters and unravel the mysteries of the mystical planet following the best traditions of science fiction

    App Name: Spades: Card Game+
    Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare
    Release Date: January 7 2022
    App Store Description: Spades has a fresh new look on the Apple Arcade, featuring brand new goals for you to reach! We’ve also included clear tutorials to help you learn the game of spades at your own pace! Relax and train your brain as you compete in the game of Spades!

    App Name: Speed Demons
    Developer/Publisher: Radiangames
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Speed Demons is the ultimate highway racing simulator, with breakneck speeds, amazing physics-based crashes, and the most intense TRAFFIC ever seen in a video game. Featuring hundreds of events, tons of varied vehicles, endless highways, and 8 gameplay modes, this is the top-down, physics-based racing game the world has been waiting for.

    App Name: spek.
    Developer/Publisher: Rac7 Games
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Play with perspective to guide a dot along the edge of an unseen world and collect mysterious fragments of a broken dimension. Navigate through colorful environments full of challenging puzzles, dangerous inhabitants, and innovative mechanics that will make you think in new ways.

    App Name: SpellTower+
    Developer/Publisher: Zach Gage
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: The original best-selling mobile word game, reimagined! Pick your words wisely! As you play, more tiles rise from the bottom of the screen! It'll take all of your lexicological wits, and tactical know-how to keep your columns down. If any letters make it to the top row, it's game over.

    App Name: Spider Solitaire: Card Game+
    Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare
    Release Date: October 7 2022
    App Store Description: Spider Solitaire is one of the most popular card games in the world! Now available to play free for iPad or iPhone from MobilityWare, the ORIGINAL maker of Spider Solitaire with Daily Challenges. This game is sometimes called Spiderette or Spiderwort, but it’s always a challenge that will puzzle your brain for hours of endless fun!

    App Name: Spire Blast
    Developer/Publisher: Orbital Knight
    Release Date: January 22 2021
    App Store Description: Take a step into the colourful world of Spire Blast. With your ever hungry dragon companion collapse numerous mysterious towers of all shapes and sizes that have risen all over the kingdom. Test your wits and skills, use all the tools at your disposal and you will emerge victorious!

    App Name: Splitter Critters+
    Developer/Publisher: RAC7 Games
    Release Date: December 10 2021
    App Store Description: Split the world with a swipe of your finger and then rearrange it to guide critters back to their spaceship.

    App Name: SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
    Developer/Publisher: Nickelodeon
    Release Date: May 28 2020
    App Store Description: Trouble has come to Bikini Bottom! The evil "mastermind" Sheldon J. Plankton has once again hatched a plan to steal the secret Krabby Patty formula. This time he has enlisted his army of cousins to capture all of SpongeBob's friends! Play as SpongeBob on his epic, most side-scrolly quest through Bikini Bottom ever!

    App Name: SpongeBob: SolitairePants
    Developer/Publisher: HandyGames
    Release Date: November 25 2022
    App Store Description: Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! The battle is on!

    App Name: Spyder
    Developer/Publisher: Sumo Digital
    Release Date: March 20 2020
    App Store Description: Set in a retro universe, British Spy Agency ‘EP-8’ has created Agent 8, the most sophisticated miniature robot spider on earth! Built using experimental technology, this itsy-bitsy superspy is equipped with all the gadgets and gizmos you’ll need; cut through panels, overload terminals, flip switches, and open valves as you scurry about sabotaging the heinous plans of evil doers.

    App Name: Star Fetched
    Developer/Publisher: Crescent Moon Games
    Release Date: November 1 2019
    App Store Description: Star-Fetched is a sci-fi platformer about a young space-adventurer who is mysteriously teleported to a far away solar system to help defend against an oncoming alien invasion. It combines side-scrolling action with elements of tower-defense, exploration and RPG.

    App Name: Star Trek: Legends
    Developer/Publisher: Tilting Point
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Engage in an epic storyline for control of the mysterious Nexus and the fate of the universe as players step into the role of their favourite Star Trek heroes and villains in the hit franchise's official team-based RPG. Players will embark on missions, experience epic turn-based combat and make choices that influence the entire story as they take command of the U.S.S. Artemis.

    App Name: Stela
    Developer/Publisher: SkyBox Labs
    Release Date: October 11 2019
    App Store Description: Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platformer about a young woman witnessing the final days of a mysterious ancient world.

    App Name: Stellar Commanders
    Developer/Publisher: Blindflug Studios
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Welcome commander, to this multiplayer one vs one strategy game where you are fighting for control of distant planets. You have seven minutes to tactically destroy your opposition, or the whole planet collapses and explodes in spectacular fashion.

    App Name: stitch.
    Developer/Publisher: Lykkegaard Europe Limited
    Release Date: October 28 2022
    App Store Description: Stitch. is a casual puzzle game with embroidery on a numbered grid. The main objective is to fill in the levels' areas with no gaps to complete Hoops.

    App Name: Stranded Sails
    Developer/Publisher: Shifty Eye
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Along with your crew you are ship-wrecked on a mysterious archipelago. As the son/daughter of the gravely injured captain you take charge and set up a camp for the survivors. Since food resources are limited you plant your own crops and establish a small farm. Your goal is to eventually build a new ship. So you search all islands for useful treasures and forage deeper and deeper into the wilderness. On your excursions many exciting quests await you – as well as numerous dangers and threats. Will you solve the secret of the cursed islands? It's the only way to escape. Awaken the adventurer deep inside!

    App Name: Subway Surfers Tag
    Developer/Publisher: SYBO
    Release Date: July 15 2022
    App Store Description: Challenge Guard in off-limit areas including the Railyard, Park, Docks, and Underground

    App Name: Sudoku Simple by MobilityWare+
    Developer/Publisher: MobilityWare
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Sudoku Simple is just how it sounds - we aimed to create an easier, beginner-friendly sudoku puzzle in which colour helps you become a sudoku solver! Love logic? But feel less logical when it comes to solving sudoku puzzles? This sudoku is the easiest to learn available and has been called a revelation for some who wanted a simpler way to learn to solve sudoku puzzles.

    App Name: Super Impossible Road
    Developer/Publisher: Rogue Games
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: The spiritual sequel to the award-winning Impossible Road is back and more ferocious than ever with all-new modes, insane online play, and plenty more. So what’re you waiting for? Crack those knuckles and jump into the fastest, craziest, most spectacular racer on Apple Arcade.

    App Name: Super Leap Day
    Developer/Publisher: Nitrome
    Release Date: August 6 2021
    App Store Description: Join the ultimate daily challenge: Super Leap Day!

    App Name: Super Mega Mini Party
    Developer/Publisher: Red Games Co.
    Release Date: November 1 2019
    App Store Description: Compete with players from around the world in hyper casual competitive mini-games or throw a Super Mega Mini Party with friends!

    App Name: Super Stickman Golf 3+
    Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios
    Release Date: August 6 2021
    App Store Description: Super Stickman Golf 3 is back and better than ever for Apple Arcade subscribers! With your Apple Arcade subscription, players are automatically granted access to all premium features and content previously locked behind paywalls. With no ads or in-app purchases, it’s the best way to play!

    App Name: Survival Z
    Developer/Publisher: Ember Entertainment
    Release Date: February 19 2021
    App Store Description: After the event, humanity lies on the brink while zombies dominate the landscape! You are a survivor. Armed with your wits and bravado, you are determined to save all who remain. Your goal is clear: find survivors and seek out a way to exterminate the undead menace. Choose your way along randomly generated routes to build and battle your way through environments crawling with zombies.


  • Apple Arcade Games - T

    App Name: Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat
    Developer/Publisher: Bandai Namco
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Sync to the rhythm and drum away to those notes! The traditional Japanese drumming rhythm game, Taiko no Tatsujin, comes to Apple Arcade. Sync to the rhythm and drum away to those notes! The traditional Japanese drumming rhythm game, Taiko no Tatsujin, comes to Apple Arcade.

    App Name: Takeshi and Hiroshi
    Developer/Publisher: Oink Games
    Release Date: November 8 2019
    App Store Description: "Takeshi and Hiroshi" combines the two worlds of puppet animation and role-playing games. It tells the story of two brothers and their daily life. The 14-year-old Takeshi, a game designer to-be, is creating a game for his weak little brother Hiroshi who always wants to play the next chapter of the game as soon as possible.

    App Name: Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure
    Developer/Publisher: Scopely
    Release Date: September 17 2021
    App Store Description: Play Temple Run as never before! Beat match 3 puzzles to uncover the mysteries of the ancient temple realm. Create powerful combos and use special pieces to become a Temple Champion!

    App Name: Tetris Beat
    Developer/Publisher: N3twork
    Release Date: August 20 2021
    App Store Description: The world-famous Tetris puzzle game is blocking to a new beat, fusing its hit gameplay with exclusive music and innovative rhythm mechanics.

    App Name: The Bradwell Conspiracy
    Developer/Publisher: Bossa Studios
    Release Date: October 5 2019
    App Store Description: Following a sudden explosion at the Stonehenge Museum fundraiser, you find yourself trapped in a hidden underground complex. Your only means of escape is by sending photographs of your surroundings to another survivor confined elsewhere. But before long, a disturbing truth begins to dawn…

    App Name: The Collage Atlas
    Developer/Publisher: John William Evelyn
    Release Date: October 16 2020
    App Store Description: The Collage Atlas invites you on a journey through an entirely hand-drawn picture-book dream-world. From the grass beneath your feet, to the butterflies dancing in the air, to the floating islands drifting overhead - every little detail has been lovingly-crafted with pen & ink on paper. The result is a world the likes of which you’ve never seen before…

    App Name: The Enchanted World
    Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: The Enchanted World is a beautiful tile sliding puzzle-adventure set in a magical world torn asunder by dark forces. Guide a young fairy through a series of beautiful environments, delightful puzzles, and meet strange characters on her journey to piece the world back together.

    App Name: The Garden's Between+
    Developer/Publisher: The Voxel Agents
    Release Date: October 14 2022
    App Store Description: Best friends Arina and Frendt fall into a series of vibrant, dreamlike island gardens peppered with everyday objects from their childhood. Together they embark on an emotional journey that examines the significance of their friendship: the memories they’ve built, what must be let go, and what should never be left behind.

    App Name: The Get Out Kids
    Developer/Publisher: Frosty Pop
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: The Get Out Kids is a narrative puzzle experience. An original story, each chapter unfolds within a 3D diorama, leading to a conclusion you will never see coming

    App Name: The Last Campfire
    Developer/Publisher: Hello Games
    Release Date: August 27 2020
    App Store Description: The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home. Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you.

    App Name: The Lullaby of Life
    Developer/Publisher: 1 Simple Game
    Release Date: July 24 2020
    App Store Description: In The Lullaby of Life you are the catalyst for change in a universe currently inert but filled with potential. Explore this amazing world that combines relaxation, dexterity and agility, and help it reach its maximum splendour using the power of music to make life bloom.

    App Name: The Mosaic
    Developer/Publisher: Raw Fury
    Release Date: November 1 2019
    App Store Description: Mosaic is a dark surrealistic and atmospheric adventure game about urban isolation and the dread of being a piece in a giant machinery you can’t understand.

    App Name: The Oregon Trail
    Developer/Publisher: Gameloft
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Experience The Oregon Trail like never before. A modern twist on the trials and tribulations of the road to Oregon, this official successor to the global phenomenon will immerse players in exhilarating journeys ranging from the historically accurate to the completely wild.

    App Name: The Pathless
    Developer/Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
    Release Date: November 12 2020
    App Store Description: From the creators of Abzû, The Pathless is the mythic adventure of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest.

    App Name: The Pinball Wizard
    Developer/Publisher: Frosty Pop
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: The Pinball Wizard is an arcade adventure game where the main character is propelled into action by a set of flippers, like the ball in a pinball machine. Each level of the game is a contained area inside a tower. The goal of the game is to survive and get to the top of the tower.

    App Name: The Room Two+
    Developer/Publisher: Fireproof Studios
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Welcome to The Room Two, a physical puzzler, wrapped in a mystery game, inside a beautifully tactile 3D world. The much-anticipated sequel to ‘The Room’, Apple’s Game of the Year 2012 and recipient of a BAFTA award, is here at last. Follow a trail of cryptic letters from an enigmatic scientist known only as "AS" into a compelling world of mystery and exploration.

    App Name: The Survivalists
    Developer/Publisher: Team17
    Release Date: October 9 2020
    App Store Description: A world of adventure and possibilities awaits! The island is alive! Your newfound home will change with day/night cycles as you explore and uncover its secrets.

    App Name: The_Otherside
    Developer/Publisher: The Label
    Release Date: May 8 2020
    App Store Description: Otherside is a turn-based RPG and strategy board game where you will control four survivors who hope to push back the shadowy threat. Make your way through each level solving puzzles, fighting monsters, and destroying the spirit anchors that threaten our dimension.

    App Name: Things That Go Bump
    Developer/Publisher: Tinybop
    Release Date: October 18 2019
    App Store Description: In Things That go Bump, familiar objects and rooms come to life every night, and nothing looks quite as does in the day. Create your creature, and battle your friends, but beware the house spirits! They can destroy and they can give life. Battle, create, and make your way through the rooms of the house, and slowly you will unravel the secret of Things that Go Bump.

    App Name: Threes!+
    Developer/Publisher: Sirvo Studios
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Threes is a tiny puzzle that grows on you.

    App Name: Thumper: Pocket Edition+
    Developer/Publisher: Drool
    Release Date: October 1 2021
    App Store Description: Thumper is rhythm violence: classic action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the void and confront a maniacal giant head.

    App Name: tint.
    Developer/Publisher: Lykke Studios
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Tint lets you solve puzzles by painting. Mix watercolours to match the colour of the origami - all at a soothing pace and in the comfort of your own garden studio. Here are no timers, no countdowns, no points and certainly no rush, whenever you feel like a break

    App Name: Tiny Wings+
    Developer/Publisher: Andreas Illiger
    Release Date: October 15 2021
    App Store Description: You have always dreamed of flying - but your wings are tiny.

    App Name: TinyCrossword+
    Developer/Publisher: PlaySimple Games
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: With Tiny Crossword, you will have access to thousands of puzzles, right on your iOS device, so that you can play your favourite crosswords when you want, wherever you want! As you solve more and more of our crosswords, your vocabulary and general knowledge will grow by leaps and bounds! In no time, you will become a master crossword solver while having tons of fun!

    App Name: Towers of Everland
    Developer/Publisher: Cobra Mobile
    Release Date: May 22 2020
    App Store Description: Welcome to the Towers of Everland, where exploration, combat and RPG elements merge to create an amazing experience that delivers true adventure within an unfolding journey that will keep you coming back for more! Are you brave enough to conquer all the Towers?

    App Name: TRANSFORMERS: Tactical Arena
    Developer/Publisher: Red Games Co
    Release Date: November 5 2021
    App Store Description: Assemble a team of all your favorite Transformers!


  • Apple Arcade Games - U

    App Name: UFO on Tape: First Contact
    Developer/Publisher: Revolutionary Concepts
    Release Date: November 8 2019
    App Store Description: Exclusive to Apple Arcade, 'UFO on Tape' puts you in the hot seat as you speed through the countryside looking for evidence of visitors from outer space.

    App Name: Unleash the Light
    Developer/Publisher: Cartoon Network
    Release Date: November 27 2019
    App Store Description: Join the Crystal Gems for the ultimate mobile RPG. It’s time to Unleash the Light! Play as your favourite Steven Universe characters, including Steven, Garnet, Pearl, Amethyst, Lapis Lazuli, and Bismuth!


  • Apple Arcade Games - W

    App Name: Warp Drive
    Developer/Publisher: Supergonk
    Release Date: November 27 2020
    App Store Description: Warp Drive is a fast-paced, arcade-style racing game with a brand new way to drive: instantly teleport around the track to find shortcuts and hidden routes!

    App Name: Warped Kart Racers
    Developer/Publisher: Electric Square and 20th Century Games
    Release Date: May 20 2022
    App Store Description: Get warped into the ultimate kart racing game - by yourself, or multiplayer - featuring the stars of 20th Television's hit animated shows: American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill and Solar Opposites! Experience iconic locations and even some surprise ones in your quest for karting glory!

    App Name: Way of the Turtle
    Developer/Publisher: Illusion Labs
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: In this charming adventure platformer, join two turtles on their journey to reunite stranded on a tropical island in the middle of nowhere. An island not so innocent as it might look at first glance. Cursed by evil magic, corrupting elements of the earth transforming them into vicious monsters and difficult obstacles.

    App Name: What the Golf?
    Developer/Publisher: The Label/Triband
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: A silly physics-based golf parody where every golf course is a new surprising type of golf, some brilliant or hilarious, others so absurd you will ask yourself: WHAT THE GOLF? Bring your car to the driving range, golf a bird to get a Birdy, or a house and get a Home In One! This game is made by people who know nothing about golf and it will not make you a better golf player!

    App Name: Where Cards Fall
    Developer/Publisher: Snowman
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Where Cards Fall is a slice of life story where you build houses of cards to bring formative memories to life. Create pathways through dreamlike spatial puzzles to navigate the insecurities and emotions of high school and beyond.

    App Name: Winding Worlds
    Developer/Publisher: KO_OP
    Release Date: May 15 2020
    App Store Description: You're far from home. You're not sure how you got here. But you do know one thing: it's your calling to help your new friends, however you can. But not all of them are being cooperative... From the award-winning studio that brought you GNOG comes Winding Worlds, a finger-wiggling puzzle-adventure about a girl, a Wurm, and how to say goodbye.

    App Name: Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker
    Developer/Publisher: Aquiris Game Studio
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: Creating and exploring are the essence of Wonderbox, an action-adventure game set in beautiful dioramas. Discover this ever-expanding universe with your friends and family, where you can make and share your own adventures.

    App Name: Word Laces
    Developer/Publisher: Minimega
    Release Date: September 19 2019
    App Store Description: Word Laces is a word puzzle game about associations, connotations, and collecting shoes. Every picture tells a story, find the meaning and solve the puzzle. Just swipe to lace up words, it’s simple and satisfying! Each level presents you with an image and a set of jumbled letters. Your task is to find words associated with the image and “lace” the words together.

    App Name: World End's Club
    Developer/Publisher: IzanagiGames
    Release Date: September 4 2020
    App Store Description: Twelve 12-year old kids go on a 1,200 km journey. A new type of action-adventure game that fuses a thrilling story with 2D side-scrolling action. A "dream team" adventure game with a scenario written by Zero Escape series creator, Kotaro Uchikoshi, and Danganronpa's Kazutaka Kodaka as creative director.

    App Name: World of Demons
    Developer/Publisher: PlatinumGames
    Release Date: April 2 2021
    App Store Description: From award-winning Japanese developer PlatinumGames comes a new exhilarating combat action title, World of Demons. Known for their console action and PC games including NieR:Automata and the hit Bayonetta series, PlatinumGames thrust players into a fantastical world full of yokai - a class of supernatural monsters and spirits from Japanese folklore.

    App Name: wurdweb
    Developer/Publisher: Aran Koning and Adriaan de Jongh
    Release Date: August 13 2021
    App Store Description: Wurdweb from indie developers Aran Koning and Adriaan de Jongh is a relaxing word puzzle game where players select words from a list and connect them to existing words on the board. With multiple game modes, players will puzzle their way towards a finished tile by putting down words that meet the objective.

    App Name: Wylde Flowers
    Developer/Publisher: Studio Drydock
    Release Date: February 18 2022
    App Store Description: Wylde Flowers is a cozy life and farming sim with a witchy twist! Escape to a cute world of diverse folks, and magical spells, as you and the coven unravel a mystery!


  • Apple Arcade Games - Y

    App Name: Yaga The Roleplaying Folktale
    Developer/Publisher: Versus Evil
    Release Date: October 25 2019
    App Store Description: Smash, clobber and bash the murderous legends of Slavic mythology in this darkly funny action role-playing game that changes every time you play. Play as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith with incredibly bad luck, who must take on the impossible tasks given to him by the tzar. All the while the mysterious witch, Baba Yaga, watches over Ivan's fate.

     


  • Apple Arcade Games - Z

    App Name: Zen Pinball Party
    Developer/Publisher: ZEN Studios
    Release Date: September 3 2021
    App Store Description: Zen Pinball Party delivers the ultimate pinball experience with carefully crafted tables that are inspired by some of the biggest brands from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro, as well as popular pinball classic themes.

    App Name: Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
    Developer/Publisher: Firefly Games
    Release Date: December 4 2020
    App Store Description: Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes fuses classic pinball and tower defence in an exciting sequel to the award-winning Zombie Rollerz franchise crafted especially for Apple Arcade!

    App Name: Zookeeper World
    Developer/Publisher: Kiteretsu Inc.
    Release Date: September 10 2021
    App Store Description: Solve simple match-3 puzzles to create your own zoo. Make it the only one of its kind in the world!


