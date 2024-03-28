News

Sega lays off 240 employees and sells Relic Entertainment

Sega Europe, Creative Assembly and Sega HARDlight are all affected by the layoffs

Sega lays off 240 employees and sells Relic Entertainment
By , News Editor

Sega is cutting 240 employees across Sega Europe, Creative Assembly and Sega HARDlight.

Company of Heroes developer Relic Entertainment, meanwhile, has been sold and it transition into an independent studio.

European cutbacks

GamesIndustry.biz reported that most of Sega’s 240 layoffs are across Sega Europe and Creative Assembly, but a "small number" of HARDLight staff are also set to lose their jobs.

Sports Interactive and Two Point Studios - other Sega subsidiaries - have gone unmentioned and are presumed unaffected directly from the wave of layoffs.

The news comes six months on from Sega axing projects like Creative Assembly's multiplayer shooter Hyenas, a decision that also saw the studio cut staff.

"I want to sincerely apologise for the worry and understandable distress this news will cause, particularly for those directly affected," said Sega Europe head Jurgen Post.

"These decisions have been incredibly tough to make, and they follow meticulous consideration and deliberation with leadership teams across the business.

"We need to streamline, focus on what we are good at, and position ourselves as best we can for the road ahead. In order to do that, we need to respond to the changing economic landscape and the challenges we’re facing in the way we develop our products and bring them to market."

He also apologised to any staff who might learn of the layoffs through external sources, but attributed this to a legal requirement to inform the Tokyo Stock Exchange before employees.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz and has an honours degree in Creative Writing.
Having spent far too many hours playing Pokémon, he's now on a quest to be the very best like no one ever was...at putting words in the right order.

Related Articles

Feature Sep 29th, 2023

Mass games industry job losses in 2023, but is the end in sight?

Job News Apr 25th, 2019

Sega restructures its mobile Hardlight studio to integrate directly within Sega Europe

Feature Dec 8th, 2023

New release roundup: The best new mobile games from Sonic’s latest adventure to a gyroscopic rhythm game

News Dec 7th, 2023

3D Sonic adventure Sonic Dream Team launches as an Apple Arcade exclusive

News Sep 28th, 2023

Epic and Sega announce 900 more games industry lay-offs