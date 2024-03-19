Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile ready for battle with 50 million players on board

With over 50 million pre-registrations eagerly awaiting its arrival, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is poised for battle on March 21, 2024 after first being announced in September 2022.

Following a year and a half of anticipation, the game's long-awaited global launch is now imminent. In the game up to 120 players can compete in battle royale matches alongside classic modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination.

Chris Plummer, SVP and co-head of mobile at Activision took to LinkedIn to share his excitement for the game's upcoming launch, calling it “the most ambitious" mobile game he's had yhe privilege of working on.

“Our mission is to unite the massive Call of Duty community and mobile gamers around the world through a social and immersive, mobile action experience that is authentic to COD, deeply-connected to the franchise strengths," said Plummer." Adding that it “sets a new bar for mobile gameplay and visuals, today and into the future."

Mishaps and misunderstanding

The game has had a troubled and confused route to market, at once replacing the popular Call of Duty: Mobile title, much to some fan's protestation, before being embroiled in the debacle surrounding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, being a key component in the debate surrounding Microsoft's plans for the franchise and its ongoing multi-platform availiabiltiy.

However, with the acquisition complete, the finished game almost with us and a huge number of players ready to play from day one, it appears that - launch day technical issues permitting - the debacle and confusion around the game are now finally at an end.

One for the players

Plummer went on to give thanks to past and present developers, innovators, and content crafters who shaped 20 years of CoD magic. Emphasising that players worldwide can experience the real deal in mobile gaming, thanks to Activision's mobile development teams.

As for the fans and players, Plummer gives his “deepest heartfelt thanks for their incredible support, feedback and engagement." Adding that Warzone Mobile “is better today and tomorrow because of their involvement. We want to show our appreciation with the game they deserve. Players, this one's for YOU!"

Once Warzone Mobile launches, players can progress across PC and console, leveling up shared weapons and operators and earning Battle Pass XP in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone.