Explore publishing, investment and Web3 at the Dubai GameExpo Summit

With the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects coming up next week, we thought it was time to explore the 10-track conference schedule. This May 1st and 2nd, more than 70 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, AI and the metaverse.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to meet and learn from some of the most exciting companies, brands and individuals in the games industry - tickets are available now.

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

Publishing Power

Thursday, May 2nd

Explore the challenges and opportunities of games publishing. Including insights into the unique cultural and regulatory considerations of global regions, as well as strategies for navigating these challenges and maximising revenue potential to get the most out of your publishing deal and take your game's launch to the next level.

12:10 June's Journey launch in MENA: Learnings From Wooga

Alia Lassal, strategic partnerships manager at Wooga

12:30 What's Happening With Publishing in 2024?

Hussam Hammo, CEO at Tamatem

Dave Bradley, COO at Steel Media

Zhong Hu, director of operations at Twin Atlas LLC

Temi Afolabi, expansion incubator manager, Africa and MENA at ID@Xbox Global

Striking the right publishing deal for your game can be tricky, especially in today’s volatile market. It’s time to ask the experts on what developers need to know when seeking the right publishing partner and what publishers need to do to discover the next hit game. This panel also explores how to go about publishing in different markets and how cultivating a community can propel your games to new heights.

Investment Insight

Thursday, May 2nd

Unlock the secrets of successful investment with Investor Insight: The Investor Track. Stay updated on the latest trends in finance and gain practical insights into securing impactful funding for your business. Receive expert investment advice and discover innovative funding ideas to propel your venture forward. Don't miss out on this essential resource for financial growth and success.

15:10 Empowering MENA: Unlocking the Investment Opportunities in the Fastest Growing Games Market

Pieter Van der Pijl, co-founder at Triple Dragon Limited

Paul Dawalibi, CEO at Holodeck Ventures

Kirill Gurskiy, managing director at GEM Capital

Chris James, CEO at Steel Media

Kadri Harma, co-founder at GameFounders

Anuj Tandon, CEO at JetSynthesys

Investment in games was down in 2023 as macroeconomic conditions like high inflation and interest rates meant the money was no longer flowing as freely as it once was. But while the global industry has faced a downturn, the MENA region has become the fastest-growing games industry globally and continues to scale. So are there new opportunities for investment in the region? Our panel explores the funding opportunities, what they are looking for in teams, and their thoughts on the region versus the global industry.

Web3 Wonders

Thursday, May 2nd

Discover what lies ahead for the blockchain gaming scene and delve into the transformative techniques and strategies shaping this freshly-invigorated market. Ownership, decentralisation, NFTs and more: elevate your gaming strategy with talks and panels covering web3 technology, and hear from experts who are shaping the way games are played and monetised.

16:20 Esports & Web3: The Intersect

Eric Faust, CEO at Realm

In this talk, we will delve into the transformative potential of Web3 technologies in reshaping the triple-A gaming landscape. We'll explore how blockchain, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies can revolutionise game design, player interactions, and monetisation models by enabling real asset ownership, enhancing interoperability across platforms, and ensuring transparency and security in transactions.

Additionally, we'll address the challenges such as scalability, environmental impact, and player reception that come with integrating these technologies into mainstream gaming. Through a blend of technological insights and industry trends, this presentation aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current state and exciting future possibilities at the intersection of Web3 and triple-A gaming.

16:40 Beyond the Hype: Web3 Gaming's Comeback Trail

Alfredo Bárcena, head of marketing and business development at Ready Games Network

Manav Arya, business head and co-founder at Stealth Mode

Vincent Ghossoub, Founder at Nifty Craft OÜ

Mehmet Emre Duyar, head of BD at DIGA Labs

Web3 has been through the initial hype phase and has spent the last few years in the middle of a crypto crash. During that time, developers have left behind the noise and quietly got to work on meaningful new projects that can make web3 technology viable in gaming. Our panel of experts discuss the latest developments in the space and what web3 promises to offer in 2024 and beyond.

Fringe events and networking

As well as two full days of unmissable conference content, whether you're a publisher, developer, investor or indie, we have seminars, roundtables, networking and fringe events designed to give you a conference experience you won't forget. And in addition to all those amazing live opportunities, every one of our 1,000+ attendees gets full access to the event's online meeting scheduler, MeetToMatch.

BOOK NOW!