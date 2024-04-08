Publishers and gamemakers unite at Dubai GameExpo Summit

The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects returns this May 1-2 after an impressive debut last year, hosting over 1,300 attendees. With a brand new venue alongside the Dubai Esports and Games Festival, the 10-track conference is back in the heart of the world's fastest growing games marketfor 2024 - bigger and better!

More than 100 speakers and fabulous fringe events including the Very Big Indie Pitch and Investor Connector are great draws, while the main focus remains squarely on connecting the best local talent with leading regional and overseas businesses.

Connecting publishers and gamemakers

Publisher Speedmatch enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated stint of speed-dating style meetings. These short five-minute meets aren’t designed for closing a deal, but enable an initial contact that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

Of course, everyone can make as many meetings as they’d like using the online MeetToMatch meeting platform – FREE to all eligible attendees. (Student tickets will have access to MTM to schedule their time for the talks, but not for making meetings.)

Award winners

You'll even get a chance to rub shoulders with awards winners - or indeed pick up your very own award - at the inaugural MENA Games Industry Awards. Alongside the multiple games and service categories, we even have a dedicated gong for publishers.

Don't miss the chance to meet the next big thing from MENA - book your ticket and apply to take part in Publisher Speedmatch today.