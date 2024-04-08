News

Publishers and gamemakers unite at Dubai GameExpo Summit

MENA's leading games event returns on May 1st and 2nd

Publishers and gamemakers unite at Dubai GameExpo Summit
By , Managing Editor

The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects returns this May 1-2 after an impressive debut last year, hosting over 1,300 attendees. With a brand new venue alongside the Dubai Esports and Games Festival, the 10-track conference is back in the heart of the world's fastest growing games marketfor 2024 - bigger and better!

More than 100 speakers and fabulous fringe events including the Very Big Indie Pitch and Investor Connector are great draws, while the main focus remains squarely on connecting the best local talent with leading regional and overseas businesses.

Connecting publishers and gamemakers

Publisher Speedmatch enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated stint of speed-dating style meetings. These short five-minute meets aren’t designed for closing a deal, but enable an initial contact that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

Of course, everyone can make as many meetings as they’d like using the online MeetToMatch meeting platform – FREE to all eligible attendees. (Student tickets will have access to MTM to schedule their time for the talks, but not for making meetings.)

Award winners

You'll even get a chance to rub shoulders with awards winners - or indeed pick up your very own award - at the inaugural MENA Games Industry Awards. Alongside the multiple games and service categories, we even have a dedicated gong for publishers.

Don't miss the chance to meet the next big thing from MENA - book your ticket and apply to take part in Publisher Speedmatch today.


Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Managing Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with nearly 25 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to BeyondGames.biz, PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

Related Articles

News Apr 5th, 2024

Dubai GameExpo Summit 2024 10-track conference schedule revealed!

News Apr 4th, 2024

Investors connect with hot prospects at MENA's leading games event: Dubai GameExpo Summit

as News Apr 4th, 2024

Don't miss the MENA Games Industry Awards 2024 - Nominations close THIS WEEKEND

Feature Apr 2nd, 2024

MENA games market continues to outpace global growth as it surpasses $7 billion in revenue

News Mar 26th, 2024

Last chance to snag Early Bird tickets for Dubai GameExpo Summit! Don't miss out on major savings before midnight Thursday