News

Essential activities for indie developers in Dubai, May 1st and 2nd

Make the most of your GameExpo Summit experience as an indie developer this summer

Essential activities for indie developers in Dubai, May 1st and 2nd
By , Managing Editor

This May 1st and 2nd the GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects is packed with opportunities for indie developers! The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across 10 themed tracks as well as multiple opportunities to connect with other developers, publishers, investors and much more.

Keep scrolling to see exactly what you can get involved with and push your project forward this summer in Dubai! And don't forget that you can now book tickets to attend with developers and publishers having access to an exclusive ticket rate...

Big Indie Pitch

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize.

The Big Indie Zone

The Big Indie Zone is an expo area within the conference dedicated to indie developers and their games. Enter our indie competition and you could win an expo table!

Publisher SpeedMatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with leading publishers. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects.

Investor Connector

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with established, credible investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

MENA Games Industry Awards 2024

The MENA Games Industry Awards 2024 celebrate the best businesses and individuals propelling the MENA games industry forward. The winners will be revealed on day two.

MeetToMatch

Industry leading meeting platform for attendees to search and plan meetings. Find publishers and investors quickly and easily. That next big deal is just a click away!


Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Managing Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with nearly 25 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to BeyondGames.biz, PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

Related Articles

News Apr 10th, 2024

Eid Mubarak! Our 30% off Dubai GameExpo Summit tickets ENDS MIDNIGHT TONIGHT!

Feature Apr 2nd, 2024

MENA games market continues to outpace global growth as it surpasses $7 billion in revenue

News Apr 8th, 2024

Publishers and gamemakers unite at Dubai GameExpo Summit

News Jun 26th, 2023

The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects was our biggest and most successful debut event in a new territory – here’s what you missed!

News Jun 20th, 2023

Meet the fantastic companies supporting tomorrow’s Dubai GameExpo Summit