Eid Mubarak! Our 30% off Dubai GameExpo Summit tickets ENDS MIDNIGHT TONIGHT!

As the MENA market continues to grow faster than any other market in the games industry, we're thrilled to continue to play a small part in bringing the region's success and potential to the global stage.

After an impressive debut last year, hosting over 1,300 attendees, The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects returns this May 1st and 2nd. We couldn't be more hounoured by the way the region has welcomed our events and we look forward to contributing further towards supporting domestic talent and connecting it with overseas businesses.

As our way of saying thank you to the MENA region, we're marking the end of Ramadan with a very special offer for Eid. With 30% off, you could save up to £206! Just use code EID30 at checkout before midnight tonight, Wednesday April 10th.

*Discount applies to all paid ticket types and does not include free tickets, Indie Expo Tables and Student tickets.

What to expect from the GameExpo Summit

The GameExpo Summit takes place over two days alongside the Dubai Esports and Games Festival event at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks.

You can expect discussions on pressing topics facing the games industry such as new technologies from the metaverse, AI and Web3 to the latest techniques and trends in development and monetisation, as well as the unprecedented growth of the MENA market.

Combined with extensive networking opportunities both online and in person, we hope you'll join us for GXS 2024.