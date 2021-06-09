News

Phoenix Games takes over Knighthood publishing rights from King

Five million downloads since February 2020.

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 8th, 2021 acquisition King
Midoki
Phoenix Games 		Not disclosed
Phoenix Games takes over Knighthood publishing rights from King
By , Contributing Editor

Klaas Kersting’s mobile games group Phoenix Games has acquired the rights to Midoki’s RPG Knighthood.

The deal sees Phoenix taking over publishing rights for the game from original publisher King, as well as gaining a minority stakeholding in the Leamington Spa-based company.

In terms of future operations, Phoenix will work with Midoki to integrate its proprietary suite of tools to improve retention, user acquisition and overall monetisation, 

Knighthood has received five million downloads since it was released in February 2020. The game was originally soft-launched in the UK, Canada, Malaysia, Denmark and Sweden in July 2018, spending 19 months in testing before its full release.

Growth through tech

"We saw the amazing work that Phoenix Games was already doing with other mobile games studios, helping them grow their existing titles," said Midoki’s managing director Jonathan Webb.

"We’re looking forward to receiving that same support as we work together to grow the likes of Knighthood, alongside future titles in development."

Knighthood is available to download across iOS and Android devices. 

Phoenix has made several acquisitions as of late, including the purchase of Belgian mobile games publisher SmileyGamer in February earlier this year.

We recently spoke to Kersting about why he considers mobile games to still be the key opportunity in the games sector.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News May 3rd, 2019

Phoenix Games makes UK studio Well Played its first acquisition

Interview Apr 4th, 2019

Rising from the ashes: Former Flaregames CEO Klaas Kersting on why he’s founding Phoenix Games

News Apr 3rd, 2019

Former Flaregames boss Klaas Kersting sets up Phoenix Games group

Interview Mar 16th, 2021

Klaas Kersting on why mobile gaming remains best for revenue and growth

News Feb 4th, 2021

Phoenix Games acquires match-three mobile studio SmileyGamer

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies