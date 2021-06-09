Phoenix Games takes over Knighthood publishing rights from King

Klaas Kersting’s mobile games group Phoenix Games has acquired the rights to Midoki’s RPG Knighthood.

The deal sees Phoenix taking over publishing rights for the game from original publisher King, as well as gaining a minority stakeholding in the Leamington Spa-based company.

In terms of future operations, Phoenix will work with Midoki to integrate its proprietary suite of tools to improve retention, user acquisition and overall monetisation,

Knighthood has received five million downloads since it was released in February 2020. The game was originally soft-launched in the UK, Canada, Malaysia, Denmark and Sweden in July 2018, spending 19 months in testing before its full release.

Growth through tech

"We saw the amazing work that Phoenix Games was already doing with other mobile games studios, helping them grow their existing titles," said Midoki’s managing director Jonathan Webb.

"We’re looking forward to receiving that same support as we work together to grow the likes of Knighthood, alongside future titles in development."

Knighthood is available to download across iOS and Android devices.

Phoenix has made several acquisitions as of late, including the purchase of Belgian mobile games publisher SmileyGamer in February earlier this year.

We recently spoke to Kersting about why he considers mobile games to still be the key opportunity in the games sector.