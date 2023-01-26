Metacore acquires discontinued Supercell game Everdale

While we often write about launches, shutdowns and sunsets, it's rare that we get to witness a game coming back from the dead.

But this is precisely what's happening to former Supercell title Everdale, which has been acquired by developers Metacore after it was shut down late in 2022. Having "failed to meet expectations", it's acquisition is a unique instance where a game has been deemed a failure yet been acquired by another studio.

The title's former game lead, Lasse Seppänen commenting “We couldn’t be happier to see Metacore take over Everdale, a very dear game to us. Throughout the development, it became clear to us that this game has a lot of potential and amazing and loyal fans, but, unfortunately, in the end, it wasn’t the right game for Supercell."

"Everdale’s team came up with the idea of finding a new home for the game, and we feel confident in transferring ownership of Everdale to the hands of Metacore’s highly talented team. We have the utmost respect for their game development philosophy and can’t wait to see the next evolution of Everdale."

Any old...mobile games?

It appears that Everdale could well be in good hands. Metacore are not amateurs to the devleopment scene as their title Merge Mansion has seen massive success, and it could be that a simple realigning of goals for the title is all that's required. Finnish giants Supercell always aim high and are extremely discerning about which games they continue to support. A good game isn't enough, as they're always striving for their next title to be as succesful as their flagship title Clash of Clans.

Alongside less pressurised company Everdale could now have room to thrive. From Supercell's perspective, it offers a chance to recoup their costs. Whilst for players it offers the opportunity to see a game they've played and enjoyed become available once more.

However, details of the deal remain to-be confirmed for now and it certainly doesn't mean Everdale will suddenly reappear immediately on storefronts. It's possible that we'll be waiting months, perhaps even years until it comes back and that could be as a rework of the game we knew before, or an entirely new title using the same assets and setting.