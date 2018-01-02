Feature

Our top 10 most anticipated mobile games: from The Room: Old Sins and Exiles of Embermark to Alto's Odyssey and Brawl Stars

By , Deputy Editor
Our top 10 most anticipated mobile games: from The Room: Old Sins and Exiles of Embermark to Alto's Odyssey and Brawl Stars

It's all well and good anticipating games at the start of a year, but in the fast-moving world of mobile games, new titles are announced weekly.

So, we've decided to start a rolling list of our most anticipated games, which we'll update as games are released and new titles pop up that catch our interest.

Looking forward

Note - some of these games will overlap with our Soft Launch list, which is good news, because it means we can get our hands on them sooner rather than later.

But instead of tracking their development, this list is more to keep you informed about the most interesting upcoming games that we feel deserve your attention.

NB: We're listing the games in alphabetic order, not order of anticipation. 


Click here to view the list »

  • Alto's Odyssey

    Alto's Odyssey logo

    Developer: Snowman
    Expected Platforms: Android, iOS
    Due: 2017
    Soft Launch?: No

    Alto's Adventure is undoubtably one of the finest mobile games out there, with its gorgeous graphics and simple-but-tricky gameplay, so a second helping in the form of Alto's Odyseey is definitely worth getting excited about.

    Snowman hasn't revealed any info on the game yet, but if it's anything like its predecessor, it's going to involve hurtling down a mountain at full speed, pulling off sick flips, and trying not to smack into your tribes' Elders as you go.

    It also looks like it might sport a new colour palette, and likely a new environment to navigate down, so we could see Alto retiring his snowboard for something else entirely.

  • Assassin's Creed: Rebellion

    Assassin's Creed: Rebellion logo

    Developer: Ubisoft/Behaviour
    Expected Platforms: Android, iOS
    Due: Winter 2017
    Soft Launch?: Yes

    Let's not beat around the bush - Behaviour's Fallout Shelter was a phenomenal game that came from nowhere and blew everyone away, and still enjoys success even today.

    So now the team has been signed up by Ubisoft to make a similar title with the Assassin's Creed franchise, can the team knock it out of the park again? Absolutely.

    Swapping the wasteland for Italy and survivors for assassins, Assassin's Creed: Rebellion has you building up a base of killers and sending them away on missions to raise some much needed cash.

    But this is a little more involved than Shelter, as you'll actively need to take part in the missions to succeed and make sure no one dies who wasn't supposed to.

    And on top of all that, every Assassin has been remade in a chibi style, which is adorable and hilarious in equal measures. We're sure Ubisoft can deliver on the promise too - it is a top 50 developer for 2017, after all.


  • Badland Brawl

    Badland Brawl logo

    Developer: Frogmind
    Expected Platforms: Android, iOS
    Due: 2018
    Soft Launch?: Yes

    Frogmind has proven that you can still carve out a space in the mobile games industry with premium titles, but with Supercell's backing, it's now going F2P-first.

    And Badland Brawl looks like the best way to do it - by expanding the Badland universe while also trying out some new mechanics.

    The new game is a slingshot-powered brawler, where players fling their units onto a one-lane battlefield to duke it out and ultimately destroy the enemy tower.

    As is often the case, units need to be earned, and "decks" built before battle, though in an interesting twist you can also share your units with members of your clan.

    There also looks to be a competitive edge to proceedings, with an in-game BadTube that lets players watch previous brawls to pick up tips on how to dominate their opponents.


  • Brawl Stars

    Brawl Stars logo

    Developer: Supercell
    Expected Platforms: Android, iOS
    Due: 2018
    Soft Launch?: Yes

    Gosh, Supercell didn't even have to make a big deal out of it testing a new game and we went running to find out something, anything about it.

    Here's what we know: it's called Brawl Stars, and is a multiplayer shooter with teams of three battling it out to kill one another or complete objectives, depending on the game mode.

    There's also a 10-person free-for-all mode if that's more your speed, which sounds like it could get real rowdy real fast.

    It has the usual trappings on top of all this - customisable and upgradable heroes, clans to form, and a bright, colourful world to play in - and we honestly couldn't be more excited to get our hands on it.

  • Exiles of Embermark

    Exiles of Embermark logo

    Developer: Gunslinger Studios
    Expected Platform: iOS
    Due: 2018
    Soft Launch?: No

    A fantasy RPG promising 60-second multiplayer action, coming from a studio spun-off from the developers of Midnight StarExiles of Embermark is essentially the perfect elevator pitch game.

    But it's more than just a great sounding concept - even a cursory glance at the game's Tumblr page shows off its absolutely gorgeous graphics and animations that are a real treat to behold.

    Dig deeper and you'll find a rich lore, exciting ideas bursting from every corner, and a clear understanding of what makes an engaging RPG in the mobile space.

    Also GIFs. Lots and lots of GIFs.

  • Ridge Racer Draw And Drift

    Ridge Racer Draw And Drift logo

    Developer: Bandai Namco
    Expected Platforms: Android, iOS
    Due: 2018
    Soft Launch?: Yes

    Ridge Racer might at this point be best remembered for a particularly excitable man shouting "It's Ridge Racer!", but Ridge Racer Draw And Drift looks like it could move the series beyond that somewhat dark memory.

    Instead of forcing players to race with slightly dodgy virtual controls, Draw And Drift does exactly what it says on the tin - you draw a route, and then you time your drifts perfectly to stay ahead of the competition.

    You'll be collecting and upgrading 16 different cars and sending them out in online races on 6 different tracks, so there's plenty to get stuck into as well.


  • Royal Blood

    Royal Blood logo

    Developer: Gamevil
    Expected Platforms: Android, iOS
    Due: Late 2017/Early 2018
    Soft Launch?: No

    If you'd have told us even a year ago that MMORPGs would be one of the next big things on mobile, we probably would've scoffed - and then Lineage 2 Revolution came about.

    With that game already doing wonders in Asia, we're turning our attention to upcoming MMOs without a huge IP to back them, like Gamevil's very exciting Royal Blood.

    Developed internally over the last few years, Royal Blood features 100 v 100 battles, enormous amounts of customisation, and basically everything you could think of that a PC MMO might have, scaled down for your phone or tablet.

    It looks great too - it's already won awards for its graphics - and we can't wait to get our hands on it. No wonder Gamevil is on our top 50 developers list for 2017.


  • The Room: Old Sins

    The Room: Old Sins logo

    Developer: Fireproof Games
    Expected Platforms: Android, iOS
    Due: 2018
    Soft Launch?: No

    Fireproof Games' The Room series is one of the must-haves for mobile, with amazing, other-worldly puzzles to solve in a series of weird and eerie rooms.

    So knowing that a fourth entry in the series is due, mysteriously called The Room: Old Sins, is very exciting indeed.

    There's not a whole lot of information on the game just yet, but we're almost certain that impressive 3D puzzle boxes will be a key part of it all.

    And based on some early artwork released for the game, it looks like the environments are bigger and better-looking than ever before, which is never a bad thing.

  • The Sims Mobile

    The Sims Mobile logo

    Developer: EA
    Expected Platforms: Android, iOS
    Due: 2018
    Soft Launch?: Yes

    The Sims is one of those franchises that refuses to die, and with good reason - there's nothing in the world that can ever match up to it.

    Mobile versions have captured the essence of the experience, but The Sims Mobile looks to be giving us the entire thing in a neat, free-to-play package.

    This means tons of customisation for your Sims and their personalities and careers, as well as building your own homes and kitting them out however you desire.

    What we really want to know is what happens when your in-game avatars die - you'd hope that in a series known for its players being unusually cruel to its inhabitants, EA wouldn't try and monetise bringing a new set of Sims to life.

  • The Walking Dead: Our World

    The Walking Dead: Our World logo

    Developer: Next Games
    Expected Platforms: Android, iOS
    Due: 2018
    Soft Launch?: No

    AR is supposedly going to be the next big thing in mobile gaming, so naturally developers are already jumping on the technology - and brands are coming with them.

    For example, Next Games is using its existing relationship with AMC - which helped the developer join our top 50 developers list for 2017 - to bring zombies to augmented reality in The Walking Dead: Our World.

    Combining AR and location-based gameplay, it'll have you running about your neighbourhood trying to scavenge resources and not be eaten alive by the shambling undead as you go.

    And thanks to the power of the IP, the show's characters will stop by to lend a hand (or crossbow) and ensure you don't get chomped too soon.

    Who doesn't want Rick to shoot zombies in their backyard? No one, that's who.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

Feature Jan 2nd, 2018

Get your next job in mobile games from the PocketGamer.biz Jobs Board

114 Feature Jan 1st, 2018

46 top games in soft launch: From Brawl Stars and Candy Crush Friends Saga to Tekken and The Sims Mobile

Feature Dec 28th, 2017

The most significant mobile games news of 2017

Data & Research Dec 26th, 2017

The most significant mobile game deals of 2017

News Dec 24th, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day 24: All you need to know about PGC London 2018

Comments

2 comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Reply
Jakub Vamberský
No Shadowgun Legends?
Reply
Jukka Hilvonen
I couldn't see the list from any of the links provided?
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.