Our top 10 most anticipated mobile games: from The Room: Old Sins and Exiles of Embermark to Alto's Odyssey and Brawl Stars

Alto's Adventure is undoubtably one of the finest mobile games out there, with its gorgeous graphics and simple-but-tricky gameplay, so a second helping in the form of Alto's Odyseey is definitely worth getting excited about.
Snowman hasn't revealed any info on the game yet, but if it's anything like its predecessor, it's going to involve hurtling down a mountain at full speed, pulling off sick flips, and trying not to smack into your tribes' Elders as you go.
It also looks like it might sport a new colour palette, and likely a new environment to navigate down, so we could see Alto retiring his snowboard for something else entirely.
Let's not beat around the bush - Behaviour's Fallout Shelter was a phenomenal game that came from nowhere and blew everyone away, and still enjoys success even today.
So now the team has been signed up by Ubisoft to make a similar title with the Assassin's Creed franchise, can the team knock it out of the park again? Absolutely.
Swapping the wasteland for Italy and survivors for assassins, Assassin's Creed: Rebellion has you building up a base of killers and sending them away on missions to raise some much needed cash.
But this is a little more involved than Shelter, as you'll actively need to take part in the missions to succeed and make sure no one dies who wasn't supposed to.
And on top of all that, every Assassin has been remade in a chibi style, which is adorable and hilarious in equal measures. We're sure Ubisoft can deliver on the promise too - it is a top 50 developer for 2017, after all.
Gosh, Supercell didn't even have to make a big deal out of it testing a new game and we went running to find out something, anything about it.
Here's what we know: it's called Brawl Stars, and is a multiplayer shooter with teams of three battling it out to kill one another or complete objectives, depending on the game mode.
There's also a 10-person free-for-all mode if that's more your speed, which sounds like it could get real rowdy real fast.
It has the usual trappings on top of all this - customisable and upgradable heroes, clans to form, and a bright, colourful world to play in - and we honestly couldn't be more excited to get our hands on it.
Ridge Racer might at this point be best remembered for a particularly excitable man shouting "It's Ridge Racer!", but Ridge Racer Draw And Drift looks like it could move the series beyond that somewhat dark memory.
Instead of forcing players to race with slightly dodgy virtual controls, Draw And Drift does exactly what it says on the tin - you draw a route, and then you time your drifts perfectly to stay ahead of the competition.
You'll be collecting and upgrading 16 different cars and sending them out in online races on 6 different tracks, so there's plenty to get stuck into as well.
Royal Blood
Developer: Gamevil Expected Platforms: Android, iOS Due: Late 2017/Early 2018 Soft Launch?: No
If you'd have told us even a year ago that MMORPGs would be one of the next big things on mobile, we probably would've scoffed - and then Lineage 2 Revolution came about.
With that game already doing wonders in Asia, we're turning our attention to upcoming MMOs without a huge IP to back them, like Gamevil's very exciting Royal Blood.
Developed internally over the last few years, Royal Blood features 100 v 100 battles, enormous amounts of customisation, and basically everything you could think of that a PC MMO might have, scaled down for your phone or tablet.
It looks great too - it's already won awards for its graphics - and we can't wait to get our hands on it. No wonder Gamevil is on our top 50 developers list for 2017.
The Room: Old Sins
Developer: Fireproof Games Expected Platforms: Android, iOS Due: 2018 Soft Launch?: No
Fireproof Games' The Room series is one of the must-haves for mobile, with amazing, other-worldly puzzles to solve in a series of weird and eerie rooms.
So knowing that a fourth entry in the series is due, mysteriously called The Room: Old Sins, is very exciting indeed.
There's not a whole lot of information on the game just yet, but we're almost certain that impressive 3D puzzle boxes will be a key part of it all.
And based on some early artwork released for the game, it looks like the environments are bigger and better-looking than ever before, which is never a bad thing.
The Sims is one of those franchises that refuses to die, and with good reason - there's nothing in the world that can ever match up to it.
Mobile versions have captured the essence of the experience, but The Sims Mobile looks to be giving us the entire thing in a neat, free-to-play package.
This means tons of customisation for your Sims and their personalities and careers, as well as building your own homes and kitting them out however you desire.
What we really want to know is what happens when your in-game avatars die - you'd hope that in a series known for its players being unusually cruel to its inhabitants, EA wouldn't try and monetise bringing a new set of Sims to life.
The Walking Dead: Our World
Developer: Next Games Expected Platforms: Android, iOS Due: 2018 Soft Launch?: No
AR is supposedly going to be the next big thing in mobile gaming, so naturally developers are already jumping on the technology - and brands are coming with them.
For example, Next Games is using its existing relationship with AMC - which helped the developer join our top 50 developers list for 2017 - to bring zombies to augmented reality in The Walking Dead: Our World.
Combining AR and location-based gameplay, it'll have you running about your neighbourhood trying to scavenge resources and not be eaten alive by the shambling undead as you go.
And thanks to the power of the IP, the show's characters will stop by to lend a hand (or crossbow) and ensure you don't get chomped too soon.
Who doesn't want Rick to shoot zombies in their backyard? No one, that's who.
