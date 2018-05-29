App stores to disappear, mobile industry’s GDPR woes, and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery tops charts

Harry Potter is one of the most well known franchises across the globe, so when Jam City released Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, all eyes were on how it might adapt wizarding world to mobile.

It got off to a controversial start thanks to its monetisation design, but our top story of the week showed that it was that business model that has spurred it into the upper echelons of the App Store top grossing charts.

Next up on our Hot Five is the four letters you’ll have heard most this week. No, not that. GDPR. Apparently 72 per cent of Android apps are at risk of violating these new privacy laws in Europe, which could lead to mass problems for the mobile sector.

Forecasts, fiction and AI

Third up on our Hot Five is Newzoo CEO Peter Warman’s prediction that in just a few decades app stores as we know them today will disappear entirely.

Lastly, we spoke to head of studio for Episode about how the hit interactive fiction game is fending off new competition, and Kixeye tells us all about its investments in machine learning.

