Hot Five

App stores to disappear, mobile industry’s GDPR woes, and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery tops charts

By , Senior Editor
App stores to disappear, mobile industry’s GDPR woes, and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery tops charts

Harry Potter is one of the most well known franchises across the globe, so when Jam City released Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, all eyes were on how it might adapt wizarding world to mobile.

It got off to a controversial start thanks to its monetisation design, but our top story of the week showed that it was that business model that has spurred it into the upper echelons of the App Store top grossing charts.

Next up on our Hot Five is the four letters you’ll have heard most this week. No, not that. GDPR. Apparently 72 per cent of Android apps are at risk of violating these new privacy laws in Europe, which could lead to mass problems for the mobile sector.

Forecasts, fiction and AI

Third up on our Hot Five is Newzoo CEO Peter Warman’s prediction that in just a few decades app stores as we know them today will disappear entirely.

Lastly, we spoke to head of studio for Episode about how the hit interactive fiction game is fending off new competition, and Kixeye tells us all about its investments in machine learning.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Click here to view the list »
Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Hot Five May 21st, 2018

Project Cars coming to mobile, Glu's Design Home inspired revival, and Rumble Stars Soccer

Hot Five May 14th, 2018

What makes the Finland games scene special, Space Ape Games on making hits and Idle Factory Tycoon hits 4m downloads

Hot Five May 8th, 2018

Fastlane's rapid success, Facebook Instant Games adds in-app purchases and PUBG’s first week revenues

Hot Five Apr 23rd, 2018

Something's wrong in Finland, Rovio's post-IPO blues, and former Scopely and EA execs head up new studio

Hot Five Apr 16th, 2018

Japanese mobile games trends for 2018, mobile stock winners and losers, and Tencent opens up mini-games platform

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.