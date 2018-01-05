Game of the Week: Antihero

To say Nintendo's foray into the mobile world in 2016 has been a success is something of an understatement.

Miitomo may have been fun for just a day, but it got the world excited and talking about what the future for Nintendo could be - and made sure everyone had a Nintendo Account ahead of the next releases.

And Pokemon GO has been a runaway success, genereating hundreds of millions in revenue and holding on to users several months down the line - although Nintendo didn't really have anything to do with it.

But as the year draws to a close, the Mario factory has finally brought its biggest star to the platform, and in a move that everyone saw coming, Super Mario Run is absolutely brilliant.

It's-a-me!

While some couldn't fathom how Mario would survive in an endless-runner, Nintendo has once again proven that it can take any technology and make something fun with it.

It feels and plays exactly like a Mario game, even though you have no control on your direction of travel, and it has all the social mobile trappings it needs to help it survive.

And while some may cry foul at the $9.99 price tag - accompanied by only 24 levels that take less than 2 hours to complete - it's a game that will surprise those willing to take the plunge with its many hidden depths.

How big a success it will be in the long-term is yet to be seen, but it does prove that Nintendo still knows how to make a great game, even if it's not on its own platform.