Game of the Week: Antihero

At PocketGamer.biz, we happily sit inbetween the world of business and consumer writing.
You can consider it 'biz-sumer' or 'consum-ness', if you like.
What that means in practice is that we write about the business of mobile games from the point of view of passion about mobile games.
We're not dry number crunchers (quite moist, actually).
Neither are we clueless fanboys, who write articles from the seat of the pants, heart on sleeve etc...
Best of both
In our view, the best mobile games require business and pleasure in equal measure, which is why we're starting our Game of the Week feature.
It's where we'll highlight the games we consider the most significant, hopefully in a positive way, but perhaps sometimes in a cautionary way too.
You'll enjoy or learn something from playing these games, maybe both.
Comments
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.twistersstudio.rise
Yes, it is a polished experience but everything in this game, nearly everything is copy/paste from other games. Well done indeed, but maybe the staff of Pocketgamer didn't play Puzzle&Dragons, Best Fiends, Summoners War, Clash Royale?
I also find the battle end zoom on 'vibrating' troops around the giant not on par with the production value, strange to zoom on a defect probably due to pathfinding/positioning.
This thread is attached to changing games which is a bit weird...
Here's the team behing Titan Brawl:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiPBArp1Aa8
Being able to play this game and maintain a sense of progression from session to session as you complete the checkpoints is somewhat tempting. I'll be keen to see quite how many casual consumers agree with that notion. We're in uncertain territory. I've never seen a game charge the player to have a save file!
The gameplay is a pretty innovative take on card battling.
The energy and monetization has some weird asian influenced stuff going on though. It will be interesting to see if the game can be successful long term.