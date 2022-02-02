The complete list of Netflix Games

App Name: Stranger Things: 1984
Developer: BonusXP
App Description: Join Hopper and the kids for bruising missions around Hawkins — and the Upside Down — in this stylized retro adventure filled with collectibles.
It's 1984 all over again. Experience an action adventure game just like the ones our heroes would have played back in the day.
Explore Hawkins and its surroundings. See your favorite locations like Mirkwood Forest and Hawkins Lab. Uncover exciting areas you've never seen before!
Solve puzzles with the unique abilities of each character. Lucas can nail anything with his Wrist Rocket. Nancy has an entire collection of bats to swing this time.
App Name: Stranger Things 3: The Game
Developer: BonusXP
App Description: Fight your way through a pixelated Hawkins as 12 playable characters from Stranger Things 3. Team up with a pal or dare to enter The Upside Down solo.
Stranger Things 3: The Game is the official companion game to the third season of the hit original series. Play through familiar events from the series while uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions and secrets! This adventure game blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist.
Just like in the show, teamwork is at the heart of Stranger Things 3: The Game. Fans can team up in two-player local co-op to explore the world of Hawkins, solve puzzles and battle the emerging evils of The Upside Down as one of twelve beloved characters from the show.
App Name: Teeter (Up)
Developer: Frosty Pop
App Description: Your mission: Maneuver a platform to guide a ball into a hole. No dragons, no monsters. Your only enemies are gravity and the laws of physics.
A ball, a platform, and a hole. Simple on their own, but all together: magical. Teeter is a beautiful combination of impeccable design and innovative game mechanics that provide players with a singular experience.
It's an elegant game of whimsy and delight, with enhanced controls for 3D Touch supported devices. And don't forget to shake your phone for a surprise!
Guiding a ball into a hole has never been more innovative, challenging or super fun.
App Name: Card Blast
Developer: Azumo
App Description: Create a winning hand — maybe even score a full house — in this fast-paced poker experience that’s perfect for the casual player.
Card Blast is an exciting puzzle card game that mixes skills with a bit of luck. Players must save various cards from a moving conveyor and place them onto one of three rows to make winning hands before being obliterated by the deck dicer.
Freeze, nuke, or rocket your way to the top using powerful abilities called Boosts to achieve higher scores. Overcome a series of challenging scenarios in an entertaining single-player journey or battle other players for supremacy across multiple event leaderboards.
App Name: Shooting Hoops
Developer: Frosty Pop
App Description: A basketball with a dart gun attached? Sure, why the heck not? Fire darts in the right direction to push the ball through the hoop. Nothing but net.
