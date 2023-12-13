Netflix has nearly 90 games in development as it touts cross-platform vision

Netflix aims to double the number of titles available on its subscription service with nearly 90 games in development for the platform, says the company’s VP of games Mike Verdu.

In a blog post, Verdu said 40 games had launched on Netflix this year, including Football Manager 24 Mobile, Storyteller and the imminent drop of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

The year also saw the launch of the firm’s first two internally developed games: Night School’s Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and Boss Fight Entertainment’s Netflix Stories: Love is Blind

By the end of the year, the company will have 86 games available to Netflix subscribers, with nearly 90 more on the way.

"Playable on every device"

While Netflix’s gaming efforts have largely focused on mobile, Verdu said the company had already taken “the first step towards our long-term vision to make games playable on every device by rolling out a test for games on TV and computers in the US, UK and Canada”.

“We’ll continue to roll this experience out to other countries and add new games to test as we go,” he added.

Verdu also said that Netflix recently updated how games curation works on its service, surfacing more personalised recommendations to subscribers - a strategy already employed for its other entertainment offerings.

“As we grow our games selection and more members play our games, these recommendations will evolve and improve over time,” he said.

As Netflix heads into 2024, Verdu highlighted a number of titles set for release next year. These include Spry Fox’s Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, Tilting Point’s FashionVerse, Greenheart Games’ Game Dev Tycoon and Sega’s Sonic Mania Plus. Other titles on the way include Hades, Katana Zero, Monument Valley 1 and 2, The Rise of the Golden Idol and more.

Netflix is also working on games based on its film and TV content, such as Super Evil Megacorp’s Rebel Moon title and a new game based on its hit Squid Game IP.