News

Netflix has nearly 90 games in development as it touts cross-platform vision

Entertainment company's long-term vision is to "make games playable on every device", says games VP Mike Verdu

Netflix has nearly 90 games in development as it touts cross-platform vision
By , Head of Content

Netflix aims to double the number of titles available on its subscription service with nearly 90 games in development for the platform, says the company’s VP of games Mike Verdu.

In a blog post, Verdu said 40 games had launched on Netflix this year, including Football Manager 24 Mobile, Storyteller and the imminent drop of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

The year also saw the launch of the firm’s first two internally developed games: Night School’s Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and Boss Fight Entertainment’s Netflix Stories: Love is Blind

By the end of the year, the company will have 86 games available to Netflix subscribers, with nearly 90 more on the way.

"Playable on every device"

While Netflix’s gaming efforts have largely focused on mobile, Verdu said the company had already taken “the first step towards our long-term vision to make games playable on every device by rolling out a test for games on TV and computers in the US, UK and Canada”.

“We’ll continue to roll this experience out to other countries and add new games to test as we go,” he added.

Verdu also said that Netflix recently updated how games curation works on its service, surfacing more personalised recommendations to subscribers - a strategy already employed for its other entertainment offerings.

“As we grow our games selection and more members play our games, these recommendations will evolve and improve over time,” he said.

As Netflix heads into 2024, Verdu highlighted a number of titles set for release next year. These include Spry Fox’s Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, Tilting Point’s FashionVerse, Greenheart Games’ Game Dev Tycoon and Sega’s Sonic Mania Plus. Other titles on the way include Hades, Katana Zero, Monument Valley 1 and 2, The Rise of the Golden Idol and more.

Netflix is also working on games based on its film and TV content, such as Super Evil Megacorp’s Rebel Moon title and a new game based on its hit Squid Game IP.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

Related Articles

News Oct 19th, 2022

Netflix to move into cloud gaming, adding new studio in Southern California

Job News Jul 15th, 2021

Netflix sets sights on video games, hires EA Mobile and CCO Mike Verdu

News Sep 11th, 2023

Vikings: Valhalla mobile adaptation launches as a Netflix exclusive

News Jul 28th, 2023

Cut the Rope returns with a twist for Netflix Games

News Dec 8th, 2022

ElectricNoir's Scriptic: Crime Stories is "a new category of digital entertainment" now on Netflix Games