Gameloft revenues fall to $93 million in Q1 2018

By , Senior Editor

Gameloft’s revenues fell 13.4 per cent year-on-year to €79 million ($93m) for the three months ending March 21st 2018.

Parent company Vivendi put the blame on a lack of new releases during the quarter.

Gameloft’s most lucrative markets were the EMEA region, accounting for 36 per cent of its revenue; and North America, which made up 32 per cent of sales.

Asia Pacific meanwhile accounted for 24 per cent and Latin America made up eight per cent.

Extensive portfolio brings in players but not the payers

During Q1 2018 Gameloft racked up nearly two million downloads a day across all platforms. Its average number of monthly active users was 114 million, while the average daily active user figure was 13 million.

The top performers in the publisher’s portfolio were highlighted as Dragon Mania Legends, Disney Magic Kingdoms, March of Empires, Asphalt 8: Airborne and Minion Rush.

Vivendi said that Gameloft’s latest release Dungeon Hunter Champions, launched on May 3rd 2018, had got off to an “excellent start”. A China launch of the title is also planned.

