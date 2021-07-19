Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds storms the most downloaded Q2 2021 charts in Japan and South Korea

This article is part of an ongoing series of data-driven articles from PocketGamer.biz and App Annie highlighting trends in the global mobile games sector using App Annie’s app market data.

In this week’s column, we’re considering more details from its new Q2 2021 market report.

Most downloaded games

While it's no surprise that hypercasual games continue to drive a vast amount of downloads, it's also interesting to see that these very lightweight experiences do not always see the same level of global appeal.

For example, Rollic's Hair Challenge - the follow-up to its Q1 hit High Heels - was the most downloaded new mobile game (what App Annie labels Top Break Games) during 2021 in the US, the UK, France and Germany, but it didn't feature in the top 10 most downloaded games in Japan or South Korea.

Instead, the most downloaded new game in these two countries was a very different experience - MMORPG Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Created by Japanese developer Level 5, with the first Ni No Kuni game launched on DS back in 2010, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is the sixth game in a well-regarded series that has been released variously on mobile, handheld, console and PC. Cross Worlds is shaping up to be the most successful Ni No Kuni title to date, however.

During Q2 2021, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds was the most downloaded game in South Korea and the second most downloaded game in Japan.

To date, it's only been released in Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan.

Of course, both the Japanese and South Korean mobile game markets have always been heavily skewed towards local content.

The only international titles listed in their top 10 most downloaded games of Q2 2021 are Among Us (third in Japan) and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (fourth in South Korea).

