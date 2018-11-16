News

Changyou snags licence to bring Tetris mobile games to China

November 16th, 2018
Chinese online games developer Changyou has linked up The Tetris Company to bring Tetris mobile games to China.

The first game to come from the partnership is called Tetris Journey and is set to land in 2019 on Android and iOS.

Designed with strategy and puzzle elements, it’ll feature aesthetically cute characters and the traditional Tetris Marathon mode.

According to The Tetris Company, it’ll also include over 300 levels, as well as tournaments and item contests.

The Tetris effect

“Everyone knows the Tetris game,” said Changyou CEO Dewen Chen.

“In the past several years, we have been thinking about the kind of game we could develop that would attract millions of players to play, share, challenge, and have fun.

“We are excited about this next generation Tetris game and plan to put great resources and effort behind it.

“We believe that the combination of the iconic Tetris brand and our new design will be that game.”

Changyou SVP Jie Liu added: “Tetris is so popular for people around the world, and we are very pleased to have established this strategic partnership with The Tetris Company.

“Changyou is the first China-based, online game company being recognised and granted the sole license for Tetris games in China, and we are very excited to bring this leading brand with our new design into the market.”


