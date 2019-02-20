Report: Tencent's 2018 was the firm's best ever for investments

Chinese tech and entertainment giant Tencent Holdings reportedly had its best year ever in terms of investment in 2018.
That's according to Reuters, who has seen notes from a behind-closed-doors meeting with the company's president Martin Lau in January, in which the top bod provided a detailed review of the company's investments to date.
In the past 11 years, Tencent has invested in more than 700 companies; 63 of these are now listed, while 122 are valued at over $1bn.
Furthermore, the combined value of firms in which Tencent has a share of at least five per cent comes in at over $500bn.
Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.
