Gamescom is heading to Asia in 2020

Gamescom will launch a new Asian edition of its flagship event in Singapore in 2020.

Gamescom Asia will be held on October 15th to 18th at the Suntec Singapore Convention Center. Koelnmesse, the firm behind Gamescom, wants to create a similar culture and atmosphere around the event to its European edition.

Like it’s Cologne counterpart, the new event will be split into trade-only and consumer days. Gamescom Asia will also feature a similar array of auxiliary events like cosplay showcases, esports tournaments and developer meet-and-greets.

Heading East

“This is a launch event that we are all looking forward to,” said Koelnmesse Singapore managing director Mathias Kuepper. “The region has been hungry for a Tier One gaming event and we now have all the ingredients to successfully cater to this need.

“With strong partnerships with GameStart, the Singapore government, and the gaming ecosystem, we are expecting to attract over 30,000 enthusiasts and gaming industry professionals to the inaugural Gamescom Asia.”

That’s a modest estimate when compared to the lofty heights Gamescom reached in 2018. Over 500,000 people flew into Cologne for the festivities last August, with 370,000 unique visitors checking into the event.

