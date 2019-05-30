News

Gamescom is heading to Asia in 2020

Gamescom is heading to Asia in 2020
By , Staff Writer

Gamescom will launch a new Asian edition of its flagship event in Singapore in 2020.

Gamescom Asia will be held on October 15th to 18th at the Suntec Singapore Convention Center. Koelnmesse, the firm behind Gamescom, wants to create a similar culture and atmosphere around the event to its European edition.

Like it’s Cologne counterpart, the new event will be split into trade-only and consumer days. Gamescom Asia will also feature a similar array of auxiliary events like cosplay showcases, esports tournaments and developer meet-and-greets.

Heading East

“This is a launch event that we are all looking forward to,” said Koelnmesse Singapore managing director Mathias Kuepper. “The region has been hungry for a Tier One gaming event and we now have all the ingredients to successfully cater to this need.

“With strong partnerships with GameStart, the Singapore government, and the gaming ecosystem, we are expecting to attract over 30,000 enthusiasts and gaming industry professionals to the inaugural Gamescom Asia.”

That’s a modest estimate when compared to the lofty heights Gamescom reached in 2018. Over 500,000 people flew into Cologne for the festivities last August, with 370,000 unique visitors checking into the event.

Our own popular games industry conference series Pocket Gamer Connects is heading to Asia this year, as PGC Hong Kong takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

Interview Jun 3rd, 2019

East Meets West: Roblox partners with Tencent, Gamescom heads to Asia, and Konami talks two years of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

News May 8th, 2019

Catch up with Jagex, Microsoft, Rebellion and more at Develop: Brighton 2019

News May 7th, 2019

Settling in for the long haul with Live Ops Landscape at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

Job News May 3rd, 2019

Mobile ad tech firm Pocketmath appoints Joanne Joynson-Hewlett as CEO

Interview May 3rd, 2019

PGC Seattle Speaker Spotlight: Funplus' Graham Gockley to discuss acquisition strategies

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies