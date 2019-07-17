Nintendo unveils new Switch model with longer battery life

Nintendo has revealed a new Switch model with an increased battery life.

Current systems offer between two-and-a-half hours and six-and-a-half hours, while the new hardware is said to have up to nine hours of portable play. The recently unveiled Switch Lite will have between three and seven hours of battery life.

Nintendo stated however that battery runtime depends on the game being played. One example offered by is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which gives a three-hour battery life on the current hardware and five-and-a-half-hour battery life depending on the Switch model.

The game has a four hour battery life on the Nintendo Lite, falling between the other two pieces of hardware.

Switching up

Nintendo’s new hardware was expected to be a more powerful pro model, but this new Switch appears to function the same as the original, except tor the change in battery power.

The new model is set to be released in mid-August, retailing at the same price as the current model’s cost of $299.99. The portable-focused Lite console meanwhile is priced at $199.99.

As well as the new model, new Joy-Con sets will be released in October 2019. Two colour combinations are available, blue with neon yellow and purple with neon orange. They will retail at $79.99.