News

Thatgamecompany’s Sky soars past one million downloads

Thatgamecompany’s Sky soars past one million downloads
By , Senior Editor

Thatgamecompany’s new mobile game Sky: Children of the Light has flown past one million downloads in just its first five days of release, according to Sensor Tower data.

The new free-to-play adventure game from the developer behind Journey was launched on July 18th exclusively on the App Store.

Overall the title is currently ranked as the 28th most downloaded iOS game in the US. It ranked sixth in Japan and fourth in South Korea. During its first five days the game is estimated to have generated $175,000.

Mobile blooming

Thatgamecompany’s first mobile launch Flower is said to have been installed 80,000 times to date since its September 2017 release.

The premium title is thought to have generated $400,000, leaving Sky on track to be a more successful venture on smart devices.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Jul 19th, 2019

Dr. Mario World encapsulates five million downloads in first week

News Jul 15th, 2019

Dr. Mario World prescribes two million downloads in 72 hours

1 News Jul 12th, 2019

Clash of Clans had its best revenue month for two years in June

News Jul 5th, 2019

Mobile game spending for the first half of 2019 reaches nearly $30 billion

News Jun 24th, 2019

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite makes $300,000 in first 24 hours from US and UK

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies