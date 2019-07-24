Thatgamecompany’s Sky soars past one million downloads

Thatgamecompany’s new mobile game Sky: Children of the Light has flown past one million downloads in just its first five days of release, according to Sensor Tower data.

The new free-to-play adventure game from the developer behind Journey was launched on July 18th exclusively on the App Store.

Overall the title is currently ranked as the 28th most downloaded iOS game in the US. It ranked sixth in Japan and fourth in South Korea. During its first five days the game is estimated to have generated $175,000.

Mobile blooming

Thatgamecompany’s first mobile launch Flower is said to have been installed 80,000 times to date since its September 2017 release.

The premium title is thought to have generated $400,000, leaving Sky on track to be a more successful venture on smart devices.