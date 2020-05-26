Tencent acquires 20% stake in Japanese games firm Marvelous

Chinese tech and entertainment giant Tencent has said it will acquire a 20 per cent stake in Japanese developer and publisher Marvelous.

The company has said it will spend ¥7bn ($65m) to buy stock from Marvelous as well as Amuse Capital and former Sega president and CEO Nakayama Hayao. This cash is going to be used to help Marvelous both continue to launch its games, as well as enter new markets.

"In comparison to Western companies, there is a widening abyss in terms of development capability and financial clout," Marvelous said in a statement to Reuters.

Marvelous was founded in 2011 and has been behind titles like Daemon X Machina, which hit PC in February of this year following an initial launch on Nintendo's Switch in September 2019. It also acts as the publisher for the Skullgirls fighting game franchise and published Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes on PC in October 2019.

