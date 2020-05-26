News

Tencent acquires 20% stake in Japanese games firm Marvelous

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 26th, 2020 investment Marvelous Entertainment
Tencent 		$65m
Tencent acquires 20% stake in Japanese games firm Marvelous
By , Staff Writer

Chinese tech and entertainment giant Tencent has said it will acquire a 20 per cent stake in Japanese developer and publisher Marvelous.

The company has said it will spend ¥7bn ($65m) to buy stock from Marvelous as well as Amuse Capital and former Sega president and CEO Nakayama Hayao. This cash is going to be used to help Marvelous both continue to launch its games, as well as enter new markets.

"In comparison to Western companies, there is a widening abyss in terms of development capability and financial clout," Marvelous said in a statement to Reuters.

Marvelous was founded in 2011 and has been behind titles like Daemon X Machina, which hit PC in February of this year following an initial launch on Nintendo's Switch in September 2019. It also acts as the publisher for the Skullgirls fighting game franchise and published Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes on PC in October 2019.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jan 7th, 2020

Tencent invests undisclosed sum in Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames

News Dec 10th, 2019

Nintendo's stock price jumps to 19-month high following China Switch launch

News Mar 12th, 2019

Tencent starts the road to recovery after a rocky 2018 with a $40 billion boost in share value

News Feb 20th, 2019

Report: Tencent's 2018 was the firm's best ever for investments

News Oct 4th, 2018

Tencent invests $318 million in Chinese video-sharing company Bilibili

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies