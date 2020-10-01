Genshin Impact best international launch for a Chinese title

MiHoYo's free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact has experienced the best international launch for a Chinese game.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the open-world title racked up over 110,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch mere hours after its release, giving it a larger audience at that time than Fortnite.

Genshin Impact was released on September 28th and is available on PC, PS4 and mobile devices. Internationally, the game saw 5.3 million pre-registrations via its website. In China, it hit 16 million across all platforms.

"I don't think any Chinese-made game has ever had that many pre-registrations outside its home market. So just by the scale of people interested early on, Genshin Impact is a big title already."

Impressive release

Furthermore, the game has shot up the charts on iOS devices in China, as it is the second top-grossing application on the Chinese App Store, coming in behind ByteDance's short-form video app Douyin, the localised version of TikTok.

According to analytics firm Qimai Data, MiHoYo's title had already generated $1.84 million at the time of writing.