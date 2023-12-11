Battlegrounds Mobile India is the fourth most searched game of 2023

Search giant Google has revealed the list of most searched games in 2023 with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) securing its position as the fourth most searched game of the year just behind Hogwarts Legacy, The Last of Us and Connections.

Although the game has faced several challenges, including a ban in July last year, BGMI's return at the end of May this year has propelled it to the forefront of consumer spending, emerging as a powerhouse in the Indian gaming scene.

Last month, Google Play also listed BGMI as the top-ranking app in the ‘Best Apps and Games' category for 2023 which highlights the game's success, with developer Krafton further solidifying its position as the best developer of the year.

BGMI is also the second top-grossing mobile app by consumer spending in 2023 in India, just behind Free Fire MAX.

Back on form

Despite its challenges, BGMI's success is remarkable. With a staggering $102 million in gross revenue to date across the App Store and Google Play in India, it has not only recouped but exceeded expectations. Since its relaunch in May, BGMI has generated an impressive $58.9 million.

As the fourth most searched game in 2023, Battlegrounds Mobile India sits comfortably above other popular titles with broader international reach such as Starfield, 2023's Game of the Year Baldur's Gate 3, Suika Game (Watermelon Game), Diablo IV, Atomic Heart and Sons of the Forest.

In the dynamic landscape of mobile gaming in India, BGMI's success is not an isolated feat. Suika Game (Watermelon Game) also made its mark, securing the seventh position in the top-grossing mobile apps of 2023. These achievements showcase the thriving and competitive nature of the Indian gaming market, where BGMI continues to dominate despite its tumultuous past.