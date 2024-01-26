Launched and shuttered in a single Tweet… Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 lives! And dies…

In a surprising game announcement, entertainment company Bushiroad has announced that its upcoming game Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live will launch globally in February… And will also shut down in May.

Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live is an anime-themed rhythm action and adventure game and is the sequel to Love Live! School Idol Festival which first launched in 2014.

The game's official X (formerly Twitter) handle posted, “We appreciate the love and support you've shown, and we're committed to making these last few months an unforgettable moment.”

Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live debuted in April 2023, introducing new monetisation methods and gameplay in the hope that the original's significant audience would simply migrate. Players could transfer their songs and cards to the Japanese release of the game. However, as this plan had a slow uptake the plans to launch of the international version of the sequel rhythm game was delayed.

The result is that Bushiroad have decided to shutter the sequel game… At precisely the same time that its interational English language version is ready for release.

Result: Corporate comms that both lauches the game… And informs new users of its sad demise - all in one Tweet.

We are excited to break the news to you that the global version of Love Live! School idol festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE! is launching soon in February 2024.



— Love Live! School idol festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE! (@lovelive_SIF_GL) January 25, 2024

The good news? Those who've been waiting ten years for an English language version of the game will finally get to play it and we admire Bushiroad's ccommitment to the enterprise, allowing international fans to enjoy the fruits of their labours.

It's just a shame that this experience will be tainted by the deletion of the game in May.

But don't worry, the game's makers are enabling the game's in-game microtransactions within the international editions so players can happily spend their money in the game before it ceases to exist.

It's a curious scenario that reminds of Fntastic's The Day Before, a PC shooter which - after enjoying similar hype and gestation - bit the dust and disappointed fans just 45 days after launch.