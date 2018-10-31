Dragalia Lost is making four times the revenue per download of Fire Emblem Heroes in Japan

Nintendo’s mobile multiplayer RPG Dragalia Lost has grossed roughly $28 million in its first month.

According to Sensor Tower, $23.5 million of that total came from players in the United States and Japan. That lands it just behind Fire Emblem Heroes for popularity in those regions.

Dragalia Lost earned just under half of what Fire Emblem made in its first month on sale in the US and Japan but skims ahead of Super Mario Run’s $20.3 million first month sales.

The RPG also earned over 81 per cent more in those two countries than Nintendo’s prior mobile offering, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Pay per play

But while Dragalia Lost hasn’t quite caught up to Fire Emblem’s revenue gains, it is making more money per install.

Dragalia Lost was installed roughly 1.3 million times in the US and Japan, with average revenue per download working out at almost $18. For comparison, Fire Emblem Heroes earned roughly $6 per download in its first month in those two countries.

In Japan specifically, where 67 per cent of Dragalia Lost’s audience comes from, that difference is even wider. Dragalia downloads earning an average of $25 per install, compared to Fire Emblem’s $5.80 per download in the first 30 days.