News

Niko Partners lowers it's China game revenue forecasts as new approvals remain frozen

Niko Partners lowers it's China game revenue forecasts as new approvals remain frozen
By , Staff Writer

Market analyst Niko Partners has lowered its revenue forecasts for both the PC and mobile games industries in China following a block on new releases in the country.

China’s block on game approvals began earlier this year following a government restructuring and could continue into early 2019. Industry behemoth Tencent has already begun reeling in games marketing budgets as it attempts to weather the ongoing storm.

Slower-than-expected growth

Market forecasts for this year’s revenue are below expectations set in April for both PC and mobile. PC is down 3.8 per cent to $15.2 billion, while mobile has dropped 2.4 per cent to $15.6 billion.

Despite that, Chinese PC and mobile gaming revenue still increased 11 per cent between 2017 and 2018.

The full version of this article first appeared over on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Sep 20th, 2018

China's temporary games approval freeze - Your key questions answered

Comment & Opinion Sep 14th, 2018

China mobile game trends H1 2018: Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile top the grossing and download charts

News Aug 31st, 2018

China’s block on new game licenses could be coming to an end - but fresh regulations are incoming

News May 11th, 2018

Chinese mobile games sector set to double to over $24 billion by 2022

Comment & Opinion Feb 23rd, 2018

China mobile game trends in H2 2017: Tencent and NetEase claim nine of top 10 mobile revenue generators

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.