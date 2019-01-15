United Nations: India primed to become the next great game development hub

The United Nations claims India may be the next great game development hub.

While long a favourite destination for outsourcing and support, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) sees a bright future in development. Gaming joins VFX and Animation as creative powerhouses in the Indian market, with the latter reported growing 16.4 per cent in 2016 to $8.2 billion.

"India has become the centre for outsourcing work, such as game development and game support services,” said UNCTAD's creative economy programme chief Marisa Henderson.

“In the coming years, the country is expected to become the hub for development, porting and dubbing of various games across the globe due to low costs and the easy availability of game developers with world-class game development experience."

