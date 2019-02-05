News

Disney Tsum-Tsum’s $1.5 billion success story bodes well for Dr. Mario World

Disney Tsum-Tsum’s $1.5 billion success story bodes well for Dr. Mario World
By , Staff Writer

Line Corporation’s plush puzzle-game Disney Tsum-Tsum has surpassed $1.5 billion in lifetime player spending.

That’s according to information by Sensor Tower, which reports Tsum-Tsum has remained a solid earner for developer Line for just over five years.

Since March of 2014, the game has raked in at least $10 million per month. At its peak in 2016, it was bringing in almost four times that figure each month.

An incredible 96 per cent of that spend comes from the game’s home audience in Japan, where almost all marketing and content efforts are squarely aimed.

On call

This success will be of particular interest to Nintendo, which has partnered with Line to launch Dr. Mario World this summer.

While Line has found phenomenal success in Japan, both parties will be keen on bringing that performance to a global stage. With Nintendo’s know-how and the power of the Mario brand, it just might do so.

Disney Tsum Tsum is one of a select few mobile games to have surpassed the $1 billion barrier. You can check out our Billion Dollar Club roundup for more.

 


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Feb 1st, 2019

Nintendo partners with Line and NHN for Dr. Mario World mobile game this summer

News Jul 3rd, 2017

Line's mobile puzzler Disney Tsum Tsum racks up $1 billion in lifetime revenue

News Dec 31st, 2013

PocketGamer.biz's The Year That Was: Big publishers lock down the App Store, microconsoles fail to impress, and all eyes look east

News Jan 31st, 2019

Nintendo posts strong quarter despite lowering Switch sales estimates to 17m for the year

News Dec 5th, 2018

Nintendo’s Dragalia Lost hatches over $50m in just over two months

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies