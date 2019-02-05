Disney Tsum-Tsum’s $1.5 billion success story bodes well for Dr. Mario World

Line Corporation’s plush puzzle-game Disney Tsum-Tsum has surpassed $1.5 billion in lifetime player spending.

That’s according to information by Sensor Tower, which reports Tsum-Tsum has remained a solid earner for developer Line for just over five years.

Since March of 2014, the game has raked in at least $10 million per month. At its peak in 2016, it was bringing in almost four times that figure each month.

An incredible 96 per cent of that spend comes from the game’s home audience in Japan, where almost all marketing and content efforts are squarely aimed.

On call

This success will be of particular interest to Nintendo, which has partnered with Line to launch Dr. Mario World this summer.

While Line has found phenomenal success in Japan, both parties will be keen on bringing that performance to a global stage. With Nintendo’s know-how and the power of the Mario brand, it just might do so.

Disney Tsum Tsum is one of a select few mobile games to have surpassed the $1 billion barrier. You can check out our Billion Dollar Club roundup for more.