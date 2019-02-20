An underwhelming Q3 sees Square Enix streamline its business units

Square Enix is planning to dramatically restructure its business units after an underwhelming Q3.

Speaking to investors, the Japanese publisher unveiled plans to reorganise its eleven business units, each responsible for a different subset of its releases and organisation into just four.

"As of Q3 of fiscal year 2020, we plan on reorganizing and consolidate the 11 existing business divisions at Square Enix into four business units in order to increase the efficiency of our workflows, make more effective use of our resources, and consolidate our expertise with the aim of improving profitability,” president Yosuke Matsuda told shareholders.

These changes will be confined to Square Enix’s studio in Japan and the firm has no intention on reducing the company’s workforce. Instead, it sees the move as consolidation that will help Square Enix more effectively allocate resources.

