News

An underwhelming Q3 sees Square Enix streamline its business units

An underwhelming Q3 sees Square Enix streamline its business units
By , Staff Writer

Square Enix is planning to dramatically restructure its business units after an underwhelming Q3.

Speaking to investors, the Japanese publisher unveiled plans to reorganise its eleven business units, each responsible for a different subset of its releases and organisation into just four.

"As of Q3 of fiscal year 2020, we plan on reorganizing and consolidate the 11 existing business divisions at Square Enix into four business units in order to increase the efficiency of our workflows, make more effective use of our resources, and consolidate our expertise with the aim of improving profitability,” president Yosuke Matsuda told shareholders.

These changes will be confined to Square Enix’s studio in Japan and the firm has no intention on reducing the company’s workforce. Instead, it sees the move as consolidation that will help Square Enix more effectively allocate resources.

The full story is over on PCGamesInsider.biz


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News May 14th, 2018

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Hoshi no Dragon Quest help bump Square Enix to profits of $348 million

News Feb 6th, 2018

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Hoshi no Dragon Quest help grow Square Enix profits to $204 million

News Nov 9th, 2017

Square Enix's Dragon Quest Rivals hits seven million downloads in Japan five days after launch

News Sep 22nd, 2017

Square Enix sets sights on $900 million in sales from its mobile games

News Aug 4th, 2017

Square Enix revenues grow to $518.1 million thanks to its mobile back catalogue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies