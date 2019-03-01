News

Tencent applies digital lock restriction for young Chinese players that requires parental consent to play games

Chinese tech and entertainment gargantuan Tencent has revealed further restrictions that will affect underage gamers by imposing a digital lock on certain games that requires parental consent.

As reported by Xinhua News, players under the age of 13 will need to request the game to be unlocked by a guardian.

The restriction will first be applied to Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile in 12 Chinese cities including Beijing, Changchun and Chengdu.

This is a new rule imposed by Tencent as the firm tries to adhere to tough regulations by the Chinese government.

New restrictions

In 2017 Tencent applied a restriction only allowing Chinese players under the age of 12 to play video games for one hour a day. With this the firm also enforced a curfew where kids could only play games from 9pm to 8am.

Rival publisher NetEase recently enforced a similar curfew on young users of its mobile games catalogue.

In November 2018, Tencent started mandating that all its mobiles and PC players in China verify their ages and identity against a police database.


